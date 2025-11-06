حين يلمس الأطفال التاريخ بأطراف ألوانهم.. لوحات خالدة تنهض من صمتها في الشارقة

Amidst colors, threads, and scissors, the workshop hall at the Sharjah International Book Fair transformed into a vibrant studio, where a number of children sat in front of four famous global paintings, contemplating their details as if they were on a date with history, before breathing new life into them with their modern three-dimensional artistic styles.



This took place during the "Live Art" workshop presented by artist Sara Mazhar as part of the 44th edition of the fair, where she introduced the young participants to the steps of creating artworks using three-dimensional techniques, giving them the opportunity to explore the relationship between imagination, creativity, and modern technology in reshaping classical art.



The workshop featured practical applications on global paintings such as "Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh, a portrait of Frida Kahlo, "Water Lilies" by Claude Monet, and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer*, where the children used colors, threads, paper, and fabric to add new dimensions to the artworks, making the paintings appear as if they were breathing in front of them.

Mazhar stated that the goal of the workshop goes beyond introducing children to these timeless paintings, aiming to immerse them in the artistic experience with all their senses, adding: "We wanted the children to engage with art in a fun way and to create it with their own hands rather than just watching it."

She explained that the entertaining aspect is an integral part of the experience, as art at its core is "a delightful game for the eye and the soul," providing children with a space for free expression and discovery.

Mazhar concluded her remarks by emphasizing that the "Live Art" workshop, designed for children aged eight and above, redefines the artwork as not just a colored surface, but an open world that can be reshaped with the spirit and renewed imagination of the child.