حين يلمس الأطفال التاريخ بأطراف ألوانهم.. لوحات خالدة تنهض من صمتها في الشارقة
6 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:39
|
آخر تحديث 6 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:39
استمع إلى المقال
استمع
--:--
صالح شبرق، سمر الحارثي (الشارقة)
بين الألوان والخيوط والمقصات، تحوّلت قاعة الورش في معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب إلى مرسمٍ نابض بالحياة، حيث جلس عدد من الأطفال أمام أربع لوحات عالمية شهيرة، يتأملون تفاصيلها كما لو كانوا على موعدٍ مع التاريخ، قبل أن يبعثوا فيها روحاً جديدة بأساليبهم الحديثة في الفن ثلاثي الأبعاد.
جاء ذلك خلال ورشة «الفن الحي» التي قدّمتها الفنانة سارة مزهر ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ44 من المعرض، حيث عرّفت المشاركين الصغار على خطوات تنفيذ الأعمال الفنية بتقنيات ثلاثية الأبعاد، مانحةً إياهم فرصة استكشاف العلاقة بين الخيال والإبداع والتقنية الحديثة في إعادة تشكيل الفن الكلاسيكي.
وشهدت الورشة تطبيقات عملية على لوحاتٍ عالمية مثل «ليلة النجوم» لفنسنت فان جوخ، وبورتريه فريدا كاهلو، و«زنابق الماء» لكلود مونيه، و«الفتاة ذات القرط اللؤلؤي» ليوهان فيرمير*، حيث استخدم الأطفال الألوان والخيوط والورق والقماش لإضفاء أبعاد جديدة على الأعمال، فبدت اللوحات وكأنها تتنفس أمامهم. وقالت مزهر إن الهدف من الورشة يتجاوز تعريف الأطفال بتلك اللوحات الخالدة، إلى جعلهم يعيشون التجربة الفنية بكامل حواسهم، مضيفة: «أردنا أن يقترب الأطفال من الفن بطريقة ممتعة، وأن يصنعوه بأيديهم لا أن يكتفوا بمشاهدته». وأوضحت أن الجانب الترفيهي يشكّل جزءاً أصيلاً من التجربة، لأن الفن في جوهره «لعبة ممتعة للعين والروح»، تمنح الطفل مساحة للتعبير الحر والاكتشاف. واختتمت مزهر حديثها بالتأكيد على أن ورشة «الفن الحي»، المخصصة للأطفال من عمر الثامنة وما فوق، تُعيد تعريف اللوحة الفنية بأنها ليست مجرد سطحٍ ملوّن، بل عالم مفتوح يمكن إعادة تشكيله بروح الطفل وخياله المتجدد.
Amidst colors, threads, and scissors, the workshop hall at the Sharjah International Book Fair transformed into a vibrant studio, where a number of children sat in front of four famous global paintings, contemplating their details as if they were on a date with history, before breathing new life into them with their modern three-dimensional artistic styles.
This took place during the "Live Art" workshop presented by artist Sara Mazhar as part of the 44th edition of the fair, where she introduced the young participants to the steps of creating artworks using three-dimensional techniques, giving them the opportunity to explore the relationship between imagination, creativity, and modern technology in reshaping classical art.
The workshop featured practical applications on global paintings such as "Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh, a portrait of Frida Kahlo, "Water Lilies" by Claude Monet, and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer*, where the children used colors, threads, paper, and fabric to add new dimensions to the artworks, making the paintings appear as if they were breathing in front of them. Mazhar stated that the goal of the workshop goes beyond introducing children to these timeless paintings, aiming to immerse them in the artistic experience with all their senses, adding: "We wanted the children to engage with art in a fun way and to create it with their own hands rather than just watching it." She explained that the entertaining aspect is an integral part of the experience, as art at its core is "a delightful game for the eye and the soul," providing children with a space for free expression and discovery. Mazhar concluded her remarks by emphasizing that the "Live Art" workshop, designed for children aged eight and above, redefines the artwork as not just a colored surface, but an open world that can be reshaped with the spirit and renewed imagination of the child.