بين الألوان والخيوط والمقصات، تحوّلت قاعة الورش في معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب إلى مرسمٍ نابض بالحياة، حيث جلس عدد من الأطفال أمام أربع لوحات عالمية شهيرة، يتأملون تفاصيلها كما لو كانوا على موعدٍ مع التاريخ، قبل أن يبعثوا فيها روحاً جديدة بأساليبهم الحديثة في الفن ثلاثي الأبعاد.

حين يلمس الأطفال التاريخ بأطراف ألوانهم.. لوحات خالدة تنهض من صمتها في الشارقة
جاء ذلك خلال ورشة «الفن الحي» التي قدّمتها الفنانة سارة مزهر ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ44 من المعرض، حيث عرّفت المشاركين الصغار على خطوات تنفيذ الأعمال الفنية بتقنيات ثلاثية الأبعاد، مانحةً إياهم فرصة استكشاف العلاقة بين الخيال والإبداع والتقنية الحديثة في إعادة تشكيل الفن الكلاسيكي.

وشهدت الورشة تطبيقات عملية على لوحاتٍ عالمية مثل «ليلة النجوم» لفنسنت فان جوخ، وبورتريه فريدا كاهلو، و«زنابق الماء» لكلود مونيه، و«الفتاة ذات القرط اللؤلؤي» ليوهان فيرمير*، حيث استخدم الأطفال الألوان والخيوط والورق والقماش لإضفاء أبعاد جديدة على الأعمال، فبدت اللوحات وكأنها تتنفس أمامهم.
وقالت مزهر إن الهدف من الورشة يتجاوز تعريف الأطفال بتلك اللوحات الخالدة، إلى جعلهم يعيشون التجربة الفنية بكامل حواسهم، مضيفة: «أردنا أن يقترب الأطفال من الفن بطريقة ممتعة، وأن يصنعوه بأيديهم لا أن يكتفوا بمشاهدته».
وأوضحت أن الجانب الترفيهي يشكّل جزءاً أصيلاً من التجربة، لأن الفن في جوهره «لعبة ممتعة للعين والروح»، تمنح الطفل مساحة للتعبير الحر والاكتشاف.
واختتمت مزهر حديثها بالتأكيد على أن ورشة «الفن الحي»، المخصصة للأطفال من عمر الثامنة وما فوق، تُعيد تعريف اللوحة الفنية بأنها ليست مجرد سطحٍ ملوّن، بل عالم مفتوح يمكن إعادة تشكيله بروح الطفل وخياله المتجدد.