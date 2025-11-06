أكّدت مديرة إدارة الإرشاد الأسري في مؤسسة الشارقة للتنمية الأسرية موزة الشحي، أن التربية ليست أوامر وتوجيهات، بل فنّ متكامل يقوم على التوازن بين الحب والحزم، مشيرة إلى أن هذا التوازن ينعكس مباشرة على صحة الطفل النفسية وجودة حياته، ويُسهم في تكوين شخصية راشدة قادرة على تحمّل المسؤولية واتخاذ القرار بثقة.

جاء ذلك خلال الجلسة الحوارية «التربية بين الحب والحزم» ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ44 من معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، الذي تنظمه هيئة الشارقة للكتاب في مركز إكسبو الشارقة حتى 16 نوفمبر، تحت شعار «بينك وبين الكتاب».

وبيّنت الشحي أن الأسس الثلاثة للتربية الواعية تتمثل في الحب، والحزم، والحوار الفعّال. وقالت إن «التربية بالحب تعني أن يرى الطفل قيمته قبل أن يُحاسب على خطئه، فالحب ليس تدليلاً، بل أساس بناء الشخصية الواثقة والمتزنة». أما الحزم فهو وضع حدود واضحة للسلوك دون المساس بكرامة الطفل، مع الثبات في تطبيق القواعد ومنحه حرية الاختيار ضمن مسؤولية واعية. وأكدت أن الكلمة الزاجرة لا تؤتي أثرها إلا إذا جاءت في وقتها المناسب وبنية التوجيه لا العقاب.

وأضافت أن الركيزة الثالثة هي التواصل الفعّال الذي يقوم على الإصغاء الصبور والاحترام المتبادل، داعية الآباء إلى تخصيص وقت يومي لحوار هادئ مع الأبناء، لأن الحوار المفتوح هو الجسر الأصدق لفهمهم والتقرب منهم.

كما حذّرت الشحي من ممارسات سلبية شائعة مثل الصراخ والتهديد والسخرية والمقارنة بالآخرين، مؤكدة أن التربية لا تنجح إلا بالقدوة. وختمت بتوصيات عملية أبرزها تخصيص عشر دقائق يوميًا لحوار بلا تصحيح، وتعديل السلوك بلا إهانة، وتقييم الذات التربوية في نهاية اليوم بروح من التأمل والمسؤولية.

ويشارك في معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب هذا العام أكثر من 250 مبدعًا وأديبًا من 66 دولة، يقدمون 1200 فعالية ثقافية وفنية تثري المشهد العربي والعالمي.