The Director of the Family Guidance Department at the Sharjah Foundation for Family Development, Moza Al Shuhhi, confirmed that parenting is not about orders and directives, but rather an integrated art that balances love and firmness. She pointed out that this balance directly reflects on the child's mental health and quality of life, contributing to the formation of a mature personality capable of bearing responsibility and making decisions with confidence.

This was stated during the dialogue session "Parenting Between Love and Firmness" as part of the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority at the Sharjah Expo Center until November 16, under the slogan "Between You and the Book."

Al Shuhhi explained that the three foundations of conscious parenting are love, firmness, and effective dialogue. She said that "parenting with love means that the child sees their value before being held accountable for their mistakes; love is not indulgence, but rather the foundation for building a confident and balanced personality." Firmness, on the other hand, involves setting clear boundaries for behavior without undermining the child's dignity, maintaining consistency in applying rules, and granting them the freedom to choose within a framework of conscious responsibility. She emphasized that a reprimanding word only has an effect if it comes at the right time and with the intention of guidance rather than punishment.

She added that the third pillar is effective communication, which is based on patient listening and mutual respect, urging parents to dedicate daily time for calm dialogue with their children, as open dialogue is the most genuine bridge to understanding them and getting closer to them.

Al Shuhhi also warned against common negative practices such as shouting, threats, mockery, and comparisons with others, stressing that parenting only succeeds through setting a good example. She concluded with practical recommendations, the most notable of which is to allocate ten minutes daily for dialogue without correction, to modify behavior without humiliation, and to evaluate one's parenting self at the end of the day with a spirit of reflection and responsibility.

This year, more than 250 creators and writers from 66 countries are participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair, presenting 1,200 cultural and artistic events that enrich the Arab and global scene.