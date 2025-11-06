In a space overflowing with books, light, and stories, the Egyptian writer and novelist Mohamed Salmawy sat in a seminar titled (Biography and Journey) as part of the activities of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, speaking with the sincerity of a thinker and the experience of an intellectual who has lived half a century between words and stances.

The audience listened to the cultural figure of the year for the forty-fourth session as he recalled milestones from a life dedicated to literature, thought, and journalism, celebrating the honor he considered to be "a medal coming from Sharjah, which has made culture a way of life and a means to preserve Arab identity."

Salmawy stated that this honor from Sharjah carries profound meanings, as it is – as he described it – "the capital of Arab culture thanks to the civilizational project established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, when he made culture the path of development and the measure of human awareness," adding that "what our nation needs today is to draw inspiration from this approach in defending its collective identity in the face of contemporary challenges."

In a conversation that spanned literature and journalism, Salmawy clarified that his study of English literature was not an admiration for a Western culture, but a search for tools to understand text and humanity. However, he soon changed the course of his life when he met the great writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, who opened the doors of journalism for him, allowing him to find in words a means to connect thought and reality. He said: "Words are the weapon of both the writer and the journalist, but they differ in their direction; the former writes to dream, while the latter writes to awaken awareness."

Salmawy touched on the transformations in contemporary journalism, affirming that digital media has not taken away the role of journalism but has redefined it. Today – as he stated – "newspapers are no longer the source of news; they have become the factory of meaning," explaining that new media has granted freedom to peoples, citing the Palestinian cause, which "the internet has vindicated by liberating the narrative from the grip of official Western media."

Regarding the relationship between literature and prediction, Salmawy said that a writer does not intentionally read the future, but writes from a consciousness that transcends the moment, and therefore, his visions sometimes intersect with what later materializes in reality, noting that many inventions began in the imaginations of writers before becoming facts.

He concluded his talk by saying: "Every work I write feels like the most important in my life until the next work is born, and I am enveloped by the same enthusiasm once again. Writing knows no end, for it is life itself when told in ink."