في فضاءٍ يفيض بالكتب والضوء والحكايات، جلس الأديب والروائي المصري محمد سلماوي في ندوة (سيرة ومسيرة) ضمن فعاليات معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، متحدثاً بصدق المفكر وتجربة المثقف الذي عاش نصف قرنٍ بين الكلمة والموقف.

كان الحضور يستمع إلى شخصية العام الثقافية للدورة الرابعة والأربعين وهو يستعيد محطاتٍ من عمرٍ وهبَهُ للأدب والفكر والصحافة، محتفياً بتكريمه الذي اعتبره «وساماً يأتي من الشارقة التي جعلت من الثقافة نهج حياةٍ وسبيلاً لصون الهوية العربية».

قال سلماوي إن هذا التكريم من الشارقة يحمل دلالاتٍ عميقة، فهي – كما وصفها – «عاصمة الثقافة العربية بفضل المشروع الحضاري الذي أسسه صاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، حاكم الشارقة، حين جعل الثقافة طريق التنمية ومعيار الوعي الإنساني»، مضيفاً أن «ما تحتاجه أمتنا اليوم هو استلهام هذا النهج في الدفاع عن هويتها الجامعة أمام تحديات العصر».

وفي حديثٍ امتد بين الأدب والصحافة، أوضح سلماوي أن دراسته للأدب الإنجليزي لم تكن انبهاراً بثقافةٍ غربية، بل بحثاً عن أدواتٍ لفهم النص والإنسان. لكنه ما لبث أن غيّر مسار حياته عندما التقى بالكاتب الكبير محمد حسنين هيكل، الذي فتح أمامه أبواب الصحافة، ليجد في الكلمة وسيلةً للربط بين الفكر والواقع. قال: «الكلمة سلاح الأديب والصحفي معاً، لكنها تختلف في وجهتها، فالأول يكتب ليحلم، والثاني ليوقظ الوعي».

وتطرق سلماوي إلى تحولات الصحافة المعاصرة، مؤكداً أن الإعلام الرقمي لم ينتزع دور الصحافة بل أعاد تعريفه. فاليوم – كما قال – «لم تعد الصحف مصدر الخبر، بل صارت مصنع المعنى»، موضحاً أن الإعلام الجديد منح الحرية للشعوب، واستشهد بالقضية الفلسطينية التي «أنصفها الإنترنت حين حرّر السرد من قبضة الإعلام الغربي الرسمي».

وعن علاقة الأدب بالتنبؤ، قال سلماوي إن الأديب لا يتعمد قراءة المستقبل، لكنه يكتب من وعيٍ يتجاوز اللحظة، ولذلك تتقاطع رؤاه أحياناً مع ما يتحقق لاحقاً في الواقع، مشيراً إلى أن كثيراً من الاختراعات بدأت في خيال الكتّاب قبل أن تتحول إلى حقائق.

واختتم حديثه قائلاً: «كل عملٍ أكتبه أشعر أنه الأهم في حياتي، حتى يولد العمل التالي، فيغمرني الحماس ذاته من جديد. الكتابة لا تعرف نهاية، لأنها الحياة ذاتها حين تُروى بالحبر».