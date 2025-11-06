في فضاءٍ يفيض بالكتب والضوء والحكايات، جلس الأديب والروائي المصري محمد سلماوي في ندوة (سيرة ومسيرة) ضمن فعاليات معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2025، متحدثاً بصدق المفكر وتجربة المثقف الذي عاش نصف قرنٍ بين الكلمة والموقف.
كان الحضور يستمع إلى شخصية العام الثقافية للدورة الرابعة والأربعين وهو يستعيد محطاتٍ من عمرٍ وهبَهُ للأدب والفكر والصحافة، محتفياً بتكريمه الذي اعتبره «وساماً يأتي من الشارقة التي جعلت من الثقافة نهج حياةٍ وسبيلاً لصون الهوية العربية».
قال سلماوي إن هذا التكريم من الشارقة يحمل دلالاتٍ عميقة، فهي – كما وصفها – «عاصمة الثقافة العربية بفضل المشروع الحضاري الذي أسسه صاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، حاكم الشارقة، حين جعل الثقافة طريق التنمية ومعيار الوعي الإنساني»، مضيفاً أن «ما تحتاجه أمتنا اليوم هو استلهام هذا النهج في الدفاع عن هويتها الجامعة أمام تحديات العصر».
وفي حديثٍ امتد بين الأدب والصحافة، أوضح سلماوي أن دراسته للأدب الإنجليزي لم تكن انبهاراً بثقافةٍ غربية، بل بحثاً عن أدواتٍ لفهم النص والإنسان. لكنه ما لبث أن غيّر مسار حياته عندما التقى بالكاتب الكبير محمد حسنين هيكل، الذي فتح أمامه أبواب الصحافة، ليجد في الكلمة وسيلةً للربط بين الفكر والواقع. قال: «الكلمة سلاح الأديب والصحفي معاً، لكنها تختلف في وجهتها، فالأول يكتب ليحلم، والثاني ليوقظ الوعي».
وتطرق سلماوي إلى تحولات الصحافة المعاصرة، مؤكداً أن الإعلام الرقمي لم ينتزع دور الصحافة بل أعاد تعريفه. فاليوم – كما قال – «لم تعد الصحف مصدر الخبر، بل صارت مصنع المعنى»، موضحاً أن الإعلام الجديد منح الحرية للشعوب، واستشهد بالقضية الفلسطينية التي «أنصفها الإنترنت حين حرّر السرد من قبضة الإعلام الغربي الرسمي».
وعن علاقة الأدب بالتنبؤ، قال سلماوي إن الأديب لا يتعمد قراءة المستقبل، لكنه يكتب من وعيٍ يتجاوز اللحظة، ولذلك تتقاطع رؤاه أحياناً مع ما يتحقق لاحقاً في الواقع، مشيراً إلى أن كثيراً من الاختراعات بدأت في خيال الكتّاب قبل أن تتحول إلى حقائق.
واختتم حديثه قائلاً: «كل عملٍ أكتبه أشعر أنه الأهم في حياتي، حتى يولد العمل التالي، فيغمرني الحماس ذاته من جديد. الكتابة لا تعرف نهاية، لأنها الحياة ذاتها حين تُروى بالحبر».
In a space overflowing with books, light, and stories, the Egyptian writer and novelist Mohamed Salmawy sat in a seminar titled (Biography and Journey) as part of the activities of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, speaking with the sincerity of a thinker and the experience of an intellectual who has lived half a century between words and stances.
The audience listened to the cultural figure of the year for the forty-fourth session as he recalled milestones from a life dedicated to literature, thought, and journalism, celebrating the honor he considered to be "a medal coming from Sharjah, which has made culture a way of life and a means to preserve Arab identity."
Salmawy stated that this honor from Sharjah carries profound meanings, as it is – as he described it – "the capital of Arab culture thanks to the civilizational project established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, when he made culture the path of development and the measure of human awareness," adding that "what our nation needs today is to draw inspiration from this approach in defending its collective identity in the face of contemporary challenges."
In a conversation that spanned literature and journalism, Salmawy clarified that his study of English literature was not an admiration for a Western culture, but a search for tools to understand text and humanity. However, he soon changed the course of his life when he met the great writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, who opened the doors of journalism for him, allowing him to find in words a means to connect thought and reality. He said: "Words are the weapon of both the writer and the journalist, but they differ in their direction; the former writes to dream, while the latter writes to awaken awareness."
Salmawy touched on the transformations in contemporary journalism, affirming that digital media has not taken away the role of journalism but has redefined it. Today – as he stated – "newspapers are no longer the source of news; they have become the factory of meaning," explaining that new media has granted freedom to peoples, citing the Palestinian cause, which "the internet has vindicated by liberating the narrative from the grip of official Western media."
Regarding the relationship between literature and prediction, Salmawy said that a writer does not intentionally read the future, but writes from a consciousness that transcends the moment, and therefore, his visions sometimes intersect with what later materializes in reality, noting that many inventions began in the imaginations of writers before becoming facts.
He concluded his talk by saying: "Every work I write feels like the most important in my life until the next work is born, and I am enveloped by the same enthusiasm once again. Writing knows no end, for it is life itself when told in ink."