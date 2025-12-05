قد كان يا ماكان بنتٌ، شارة
نضب الزمان ولم تزل مدرارة
وتخاف أن يذوي بغير غرامها
وتجن لو مست يداه سيجارة
بدوية لكنها لا ترعوي عن كل
فنٍ، لا تهاب حضارة
مذ أنجبتها الريح وهي غمامة
ترجى وبحر يحرس المحارة
وقصيدة لا تستكن لشاعر
ومواجع صلت على القيثارة
بدوية وتطاول النخل الذي
في روحها وتساوم البحارة
وتصب من بن القصائد
قهوة مختومة وتحاور الخمارة
وترد للخيل الحرون جموحه
وبها الذئاب مهابة وجسارة
بدوية تدري بأن جلوسها
في ركن خيمتها القصي أمارة
وبأن مسراها الطويل إلى العلا
درب يعلم ركبه استنفاره
بدوية لكنها من حسنها
غمست أصابعها لتشعل ناره
وتكحلت بالحزن حتى أينعت
في مقلتيها نخوة جبارة
شدت على القد النحيل عباءة
شماء تحفظ للجمال وقاره
وتدرعت بالصمت حتى خلتها
من فرط ما سكن الكلام منارة
بدوية كالشمس لاحت إنما
شمس النساء عصية مكارة
Once upon a time, there was a girl, a banner
The time has dried up, yet she remains abundant
And she fears that without her love, she will wither
And she goes wild if his hands touch a cigarette
Bedouin, yet she does not shy away from all
Art, she does not fear civilization
Since the wind gave birth to her, she is a cloud
To be hoped for, and a sea guarding the oyster
And a poem that does not submit to a poet
And sorrows that have prayed on the lyre
Bedouin, and she towers over the palm trees that
Are in her spirit, and she negotiates with the sailors
And pours from the essence of poems
Sealed coffee, and debates with the tavern keeper
And returns the spirited horses to their wildness
And with her, the wolves are revered and bold
Bedouin, she knows that her sitting
In the corner of her distant tent is a sign
And that her long journey to greatness
Is a path that teaches its riders to be alert
Bedouin, yet because of her beauty
She dipped her fingers to ignite its fire
And she adorned her eyes with sorrow until they blossomed
With a mighty pride in her pupils
She tightened a cloak around her slender figure
That preserves the dignity of beauty
And she armed herself with silence until she seemed
From the excess of what words inhabited, a lighthouse
Bedouin, like the sun that appeared, yet
The sun of women is elusive and cunning