قد كان يا ماكان بنتٌ، شارة

نضب الزمان ولم تزل مدرارة

وتخاف أن يذوي بغير غرامها

وتجن لو مست يداه سيجارة

بدوية لكنها لا ترعوي عن كل

فنٍ، لا تهاب حضارة

مذ أنجبتها الريح وهي غمامة

ترجى وبحر يحرس المحارة

وقصيدة لا تستكن لشاعر

ومواجع صلت على القيثارة

بدوية وتطاول النخل الذي

في روحها وتساوم البحارة

وتصب من بن القصائد

قهوة مختومة وتحاور الخمارة

وترد للخيل الحرون جموحه

وبها الذئاب مهابة وجسارة

بدوية تدري بأن جلوسها

في ركن خيمتها القصي أمارة

وبأن مسراها الطويل إلى العلا

درب يعلم ركبه استنفاره

بدوية لكنها من حسنها

غمست أصابعها لتشعل ناره

وتكحلت بالحزن حتى أينعت

في مقلتيها نخوة جبارة

شدت على القد النحيل عباءة

شماء تحفظ للجمال وقاره

وتدرعت بالصمت حتى خلتها

من فرط ما سكن الكلام منارة

بدوية كالشمس لاحت إنما

شمس النساء عصية مكارة