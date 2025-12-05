​أخبريني بأنّي جديرٌ بمعركةٍ تقودينها..

لهذه المرّة فقط اسديني المثوى اللازم لأمسٍ، ولقنيني مطمعَ العدوانِ على خوفي، وسطوةَ الإقدامِ في بابِك.

طوّعِي أقصى الذخيرة مدىً لشجاعةٍ عند المكاشفةِ الأخيرة.

أريني أنّكِ لا تدخرينَ نقمةً على أيِّ تسويفٍ يُثني الخطوةَ إليك، وعززي دحرَ كلّ احتمالٍ يفرضُ الرهبةَ عند عرشك.

نكايةً بسنواتِ الترددِ صِفِي خصالَ السلاح..

لهذه المرّة فقط في حسمِ التحوّلِ، وبالضليعِ من البتِّ، ولأجلِ يدينِ مُتَقِدَتين ببيارق الولاء.. أطلقي الركضَ كاملاً، والإصابةَ جسورةً، واعلني افتضاحَ الفجوةِ بين النهايةِ والنجاة.

لا حاجة بي لخلاصٍ، ولا جدوى من وقارٍ عقيم.

لي توق لقرارِك الرصاصة، ولقلبِك الشديدِ في الفصل.

ونيلاً من مكابدةِ الكتمان، وتمكيناً لأظافرِ التشبث، امتدحي عتادَ التأهب، وتحيّني أدقَ النصال لتقويضِ مداهناتِ التأجيل.

في الصولةِ الجارحة، بين التوسلِ ـ الطعنةِ الـمُنْجَزَة، وبين الاعترافِ المرير، لا أنفةَ أدّعيها ولا ماءَ وجهٍ أظمأه.

كلّما هنالك رغبةٌ إليك في جزعٍ بطوليٍّ يُنصف عمرَ الدرب، وعطشٌ لعرفانٍ يصونُ ما هذّبني في صنعةِ الانتظار.

عند هذه المرّةِ فقط،

الآن عند احتدامِ الاحتدام، وأنت تشرحين خطّتَكِ الصارمة في النزال؛ حتى تنالينَ كلَّ التاج.. ودون رِسلِكِ، ولأوّلِ نُصرةٍ تعني هذا القلب تماماً، ساندي حتى آخر صرخةٍ تشحذُ الأمل من الغياب..