Tell me that I am worthy of a battle you lead..

This time only, grant me the necessary refuge for yesterday, and teach me the ambition of aggression against my fear, and the power of boldness at your door.

Prepare the utmost ammunition for courage at the final revelation.

Show me that you spare no wrath against any procrastination that hinders the step towards you, and strengthen the defeat of every possibility that imposes dread at your throne.

In spite of the years of hesitation, describe the qualities of the weapon..

This time only, in the resolution of transformation, with the expertise of decisiveness, and for the sake of two hands ablaze with banners of loyalty.. unleash the full run, and let the strike be audacious, and declare the exposure of the gap between the end and salvation.

I have no need for salvation, nor is there any benefit in sterile dignity.

I long for your bullet-like decision, and for your heart's intensity in the chapter.

And from the suffering of concealment, and to empower the claws of tenacity, praise the gear of readiness, and time the sharpest blades to undermine the procrastination's compromises.

In the fierce assault, between the plea—the accomplished stab, and the bitter acknowledgment, I claim no pride nor thirst for dignity.

Whenever there is a desire for you in a heroic panic that justifies the age of the path, and a thirst for recognition that preserves what has refined me in the craft of waiting.

At this time only,

now at the height of the confrontation, as you explain your strict strategy in the battle; until you attain every crown.. and without your messengers, for the first victory that means this heart completely, support until the last cry that sharpens hope from absence..