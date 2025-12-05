The writer and media personality Khairiya Hattata has completed her latest book (From Jeddah... to the World), which she will participate with in the upcoming book fair in the Bride of the Red Sea. The book includes experiences and situations, blending personal experience with deep humanitarian messages, across eleven chapters. In it, the writer narrates real-life moments she has gone through, starting from Jeddah, which shaped her identity, to the situations that raised her awareness and encouraged her to share her voice with the world.

In her book, Khairiya presents a summary of her journey with life, emotions, and the transformations she has experienced, offering readers texts that mix honesty, reflection, and simplicity, in a style that is close to the heart.

The writer emphasizes that the work is directed at anyone searching for meaning, and to those who have gone through difficult experiences and emerged from them stronger and more aware.

The book touches on daily scenes and presents messages that motivate the reader to discover themselves and reconcile with what they have been through.