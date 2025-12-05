انتهت الكاتبة والإعلامية خيرية حتاتة من كتابها الأحدث (من جدة... إلى العالم) الذي تشارك به في معرض الكتاب القادم في عروس البحر، ويضم تجارب ومواقف، ويجمع بين التجربة الشخصية والرسائل الإنسانية العميقة، عبر أحد عشر فصلاً، تروي فيها الكاتبة محطات واقعية مرّت بها، بدءاً من جدة التي شكّلت ملامح هويتها، وصولاً إلى مواقف صنعت وعيها وشجّعتها على مشاركة صوتها مع العالم.

وتقدّم خيرية في كتابها خلاصة رحلتها مع الحياة، والمشاعر، والتحوّلات التي عاشتها، لتضع بين أيدي القرّاء نصوصاً تمزج بين الصدق، التأمل، والبساطة، في أسلوب قريب من القلب.

وتؤكد الكاتبة أن العمل موجّه لكل شخص يبحث عن معنى، ولكل من مرّ بتجارب صعبة وخرج منها أكثر قوة ووعياً.

الكتاب يلامس مشاهد يومية، ويقدّم رسائل تحفّز القارئ على اكتشاف ذاته والتصالح مع ما مرّ به.