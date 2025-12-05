لفتتني الباحثة الفلسفية السوريّة، نور حريري، بحضورها عبر حوارات (بودكاست) وهي الشابة الفائضة جمالاً وأدباً، تتناول قضايا فكريّة شائكة، بلُغة آسرةٍ وثقةً غير مُفرِطة، ولعل هذا نادر الحدوث في عالمنا العربي، فيما هي وثيقة الصلة بفلاسفة ألمانيا مؤسسي المنهج العلمي الفلسفي، ما دفعني للتواصل، وكانت محل حُسن الظنّ، لإدراكها بوعي تقدّمي، أن الفكر والفلسفة والثقافة، حلقات تتعالق وتتقاطع معطياتها، وأن الإبداع بحاجة إلى أقنية تفاعليّة، وأن أي متخصص في نشاط يودّ إنجاز عمله، وهذا ما كان مع عاشقة وناقلة الأفكار، فإلى نصّ الحوار:

• إلى وقت قريب والنخب تردّد أنه لا توجد فيلسوفة عربيّة، أيمكن اعتبار حضورك ردّاً عليهم؟

•• من الصعب أن أتحدّث عن حضوري الفلسفي الذي ما زلت أراه متواضعاً جداً. وبرغم رغبتي في أن أرى حضوراً نسائياً أوسع في مجال الفلسفة، فإنني أنسى تماماً كوني امرأة حين أمارس الفلسفة، ولا أعدّ حضوري فيها ردّاً على أي طرف.

• بماذا يمكن تعريفك للقارئ العربي؟

•• التعريفات تقيّدني وأنا أحب أن أمارس الفلسفة بحرية، دراسةً وبحثاً وترجمةً وصحافةً وإعلاماً. لذلك لا يشغلني كثيراً الشكل الذي يقدَّم به التعريف، بقدر ما يهمّني أن ترتبط به كلمة «فلسفة». فإذا كنتُ مترجمة، فأنا أترجم الفلسفة، وإن كنتُ باحثة، فأنا أبحث في الفلسفة، وحتى في عملي الصحفي، أمارس ما أسميه الصحافة الفلسفية وأدعو إليها.

• بماذا تختلف الفيلسوفة والمفكرة العربيّة عن ندّها الرجل؟

•• الرجل ليس نِدّاً لي ولا نقيضاً لي في الفلسفة. أنا لا أفكر في نوعي الاجتماعي، لا أجَنسِن الفلسفة ولا أشخصِنها، ولا أتعامل معها بوصفها نتاجاً ذكرياً. لكن أفهم، بطبيعة الحال، رغبة بعض النساء في صياغة فلسفةٍ أنثوية تقف في مواجهة الفلسفات التي صاغها الذكور عبر التاريخ. لكن بالنسبة إليّ، لا أرى نفسي معنيّة بهذه الثنائية.

• ما الذي يشغلك أكثر؛ الفكرة المجردة أم التطبيق على الواقع؟

•• الأفكار تجذبني بشدة، وهي بالنسبة لي غير منفصلة عن الواقع، فهي التي تتيح لنا قراءته وتنظيمه وفهمه، ومن ثم الفعل والممارسة فيه. لكن ما يشغلني أكثر هو تلك الفجوة الفاصلة بين الفكرة والواقع، بين الذات والموضوع، في هذه المساحة أتحرك، وبهذه الأسئلة أنشغل، وهنا تحديداً تبدأ الفلسفة بالنسبة لي؛ فالمسار من الفكرة إلى الواقع ليس خطياً أو مستقيماً كما يُعتقَد عادة.

• كم تحقَّق من التنوير منذ التبشير بعصر النهضة؟

•• منذ بدايات النهضة العربية كان الأمل معقوداً على تحقّق قدر واسع من التنوير الفكري وقيام حداثة عربية قادرة على مواكبة التحولات الإنسانية الكبرى والمساهمة في مشروع تقدّمي شامل. غير أن النتائج لم تكن في مستوى التطلعات. ويعود ذلك إلى تعقّد المشهد السياسي والثقافي، إضافةً إلى تراكم أخطاء متعددة المصادر، من بينها الأخطاء التي ارتكبها روّاد النهضة أنفسهم. ومع ذلك، لا يمكن الادعاء بأن التنوير غائب تماماً، فقد أُحرزت خطوات مهمّة، وبرزت أصوات فكرية أحدثت اختراقات واضحة في جدار التقليد، إلا أن هذه الإنجازات تعرّضت لاحقاً لانتكاسات سياسية واجتماعية أعادت الوضع خطوات إلى الخلف، سواء بفعل الاضطرابات الإقليمية أو الصراعات الداخلية. لذلك يغدو المشروع التحديثي اليوم أكثر إلحاحاً من أي وقت مضى، إذ يجب أن يبدأ بمراجعة الذات؛ نقد أخطائنا، وتشخيص أعطابنا الثقافية، وتحليل بنى التفكير التي تُعيد إنتاج ذاتها.

• ما مصير الأيديولوجيات في زمن الرقميّة؟

•• في زمن الرقمنة، تتخذ الأيديولوجيات أشكالاً جديدة. بعضها يتحول إلى ما يمكن تسميته «أيديولوجيات رقمية»، حيث يصبح للذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي نعيش ثورته اليوم، دور مركزي، لكنه ليس واحداً، فهو تحت سيطرة دول وأنظمة متصارعة ومبرمجين متعددين، ما يجعل الأيديولوجيات أكثر صعوبة في التحديد. بل إن التكنولوجيا نفسها تنتج انقسامات جديدة، مثل الفروق بين مستخدمي «ويندوز» و«أبل»، أو بين مستخدمي أشكال مختلفة من الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع بقاء هذه الأيديولوجيات مقصورة على مجموعات محددة. من جهة أخرى، تتحول بعض الأيديولوجيات في العصر الرقمي إلى عواطف بحتة، فبعد فشلها في تحقيق وعودها، لم تعد الأيديولوجيا منظومة فكرية متماسكة، بل تصبح انفعالاً يحمله الشخص بشكل غير واعٍ؛ أي تنقلب الأيديولوجيا على نفسها وتُستبطَن انفعالياً.

• لماذا ممانعة المجتمعات العربية فكريّاً ضعيفة أو هشّة؟

•• تنبع قوة الممانعة الفكرية من قوة البنية الثقافية وقدرتها على إنتاج المعرفة والارتقاء بالوعي، كما تعتمد على وجود قوة سياسية رشيدة تدرك أهمية دعم الثقافة وفتحها على العالم. فحين تمتلك الدولة القدرة على بناء جهاز ثقافي وطني متماسك، له سردياته وأفكاره ومؤسساته، يصبح المجتمع أكثر قدرة على مواجهة ما يُضعفه أو يُربكه. أما الهشاشة فترتبط بغياب هذا الأساس؛ تعليم لا يطوّر أدوات التفكير النقدي، مؤسسات ضعيفة، غياب الإنتاج الثقافي، اقتصاد هش، وسياسات لا ترعى الاختلاف أو الإبداع ولا تحمي استقلاليته. فالممانعة ليست رفضاً، بل قدرة على الفهم والنقد والتفاعل الواعي بالموقع والاختلاف، وهذه القدرة لا تولد إلا في بيئة مُنتِجة ثقافياً.

• كيف نتجاوز أزماتنا المثيرة للشعبويّة؟

•• الشعبوية تبدو ظاهرة بسيطة، لكنها في الحقيقة معقّدة. وهي، في جذورها، ظاهرة غربية أكثر منها عربية، إذ ترتبط هناك بصراع طويل بين مفهومي «الشعب» و«النخبة»، وما يرافقها من تحولات سياسية وثقافية في العقود الأخيرة. أما لدينا، فالوضع مختلف. نحن نملك نسخة تشبه الشعبوية شكلاً لكنها تختلف في مضمونها، لأن الصراع الحقيقي بين نخبة واضحة وشعب واضح غير موجود أصلاً. وهنا تكمن المشكلة، إذ تُستخدم الشعبوية عندنا للتصدي لـ«نخبة» غير موجودة. لذلك أرى أن تجاوز أزماتنا يبدأ بالدفاع عن الثقافة وحماية استقلال عمل المثقفين وتوفير الظروف التي تسمح بظهور مشاريع ثقافية حقيقية. كما تنبغي استعادة فكرة الثقافة بوصفها قوة بطيئة التأثير لا تغيّر الواقع فوراً كالسياسة. انتشار الشعبوية في الغرب يرتبط بوجود نقيضٍ تتصارع معه، أما عندنا فهي تعمل على إخفاء غياب هذا النقيض.

• بماذا تتعافى المجتمعات من آثار التحولات القاسية؟

•• تتعافى المجتمعات من آثار التحولات القاسية بالعمل المادي، أيّاً كان نوعه، وبالانفتاح على أفق المستقبل، وبالحرية والكرامة الإنسانية التي يشعر بها الفرد داخل وطنه، وبانتمائه العميق لدولة يراها وطناً حقيقياً يحتويه. كما يسهم الاقتصاد القوي والقانون العادل، الذي لا يميّز بين مواطن وآخر، والتعليم والثقافة المتاحة للجميع، في ترسيخ هذا التعافي. ويأتي التطور والحداثة ومنهما الاندماج في الزمن العالمي وإيقاعه كعنصرين أساسيين في استعادة التوازن الاجتماعي. أما غياب هذه العناصر، أو حصرها في فئة دون أخرى، فيؤدي إلى انتكاس المجتمع وارتداده.

• ما سر العلاقة (ترجمةً) بالفيلسوفة الأمريكية جوديث بتلر؟

•• لا يوجد سرّ في علاقتي بترجمة أعمال جوديث بتلر، سوى أنني ألِفتُ لغتها الصعبة بعد ترجمة كتابها الأول، ووجدت في بعض أفكارها ما يستحق الترجمة. لغتها معقّدة، تحمل طابعاً شعرياً وفلسفياً في آنٍ واحد، ومع ذلك شعرت بأنني قادرة على الدخول إلى عالمها وترجمة مزيد من نصوصها، من دون أن يعني ذلك اقتناعاً كاملاً بأطروحاتها. كما أن احتكاك بتلر بالفلسفة الهيغلية كان مهماً بالنسبة لي، وعمّق فهمي للنسق الذي تتحرك ضمنه. وأنا أومن بأن قراءة فيلسوف واحد، أو ترجمة فيلسوف واحد، تمنح فهماً يفوق بأضعاف قراءة كتب متنوعة، فهي تضع القارئ أو المترجم داخل نسق محدّد، وتسمح له بفهم تفاصيله الدقيقة. وعندما يقرر الخروج من هذا النسق، يفعل ذلك بوعي ودقة.

• متى تنحرف التيارات والنظريات الاجتماعية عن مسارها؟

•• تنحرف التيارات والنظريات الاجتماعية عن مسارها حين يتغيّر التاريخ وتتبدّل الشروط التي سمحت أصلاً بظهورها. فلا توجد نظرية تظل ثابتة أو عصيّة على حركة الزمن، حتى بافتراض أنها خالية من العيوب. وستبقى دائماً هناك فجوة بين النظرية والواقع، وهذه الفجوة هي التي تتيح إمكانية إعادة التركيب والتأويل والتطوير مرة بعد أخرى، وفي كل مرة يتخذ هذا التركيب شكلاً جديداً ينسجم مع معطيات المرحلة وحاجاتها. من ناحية أخرى، تنحرف النظريات اليوم أو حتى تفقد أثرها عندما تستنفد إمكاناتها، أي حين تصبح غير قادرة على التأثير في الواقع أو مواكبته.

• كيف تقرئين التحولات في المملكة اليوم، ومن يلفتك من الكُتّاب والكاتبات؟

•• سعيدة بما تشهده المملكة اليوم من حضور متصاعد للفلسفة في جامعاتها ومؤسساتها، وكذلك على شاشة التلفزيون السعودي. وأرى أن إدراج الفلسفة في المدارس والجامعات يمثل تحولاً كبيراً يعكس تقدماً في الوعي بأهمية التفكير النقدي. أتابع برنامج «الفيلسوف» على القناة الثقافية السعودية، وأهتم بنشاطات جمعية الفلسفة، وأنتظر مؤتمر الرياض للفلسفة المقرَّر عقده في ديسمبر 2025. أما من جهة الكتّاب، فيلفتني الدكتور عبدالله الغذامي، أحد أبرز أساتذة النقد والنظرية في جامعة الملك سعود، وصاحب مشروع فكري ونقدي أقدّر قيمته وتأثيره.