The Syrian philosophical researcher, Nour Hariri, caught my attention with her presence in podcast dialogues. She is a young woman overflowing with beauty and manners, addressing complex intellectual issues with captivating language and a confidence that is not excessive. This is perhaps rare in our Arab world, especially as she is closely connected to the philosophers of Germany, the founders of the philosophical scientific method. This prompted me to reach out, and she proved to be deserving of trust, as she is aware, with a progressive consciousness, that thought, philosophy, and culture are interconnected and intersecting circles, and that creativity needs interactive channels. Any specialist in a field who wishes to accomplish their work, and this was the case with a lover and transmitter of ideas, so here is the text of the dialogue:

• Until recently, elites repeated that there is no Arab female philosopher. Can your presence be considered a response to them?

•• It is difficult for me to talk about my philosophical presence, which I still see as very modest. Despite my desire to see a broader female presence in the field of philosophy, I completely forget that I am a woman when I practice philosophy, and I do not consider my presence in it a response to any party.

• How would you define yourself to the Arab reader?

•• Definitions constrain me, and I like to practice philosophy freely, through study, research, translation, journalism, and media. Therefore, I am not too concerned about the form in which the definition is presented, as much as I care that the word "philosophy" is associated with it. If I am a translator, I translate philosophy; if I am a researcher, I research philosophy; and even in my journalistic work, I practice what I call philosophical journalism and advocate for it.

• How does the Arab female philosopher and thinker differ from her male counterpart?

•• The man is neither a rival nor an opposite to me in philosophy. I do not think in terms of my gender; I do not gender philosophy nor personalize it, nor do I treat it as a male product. However, I understand, of course, the desire of some women to formulate a feminine philosophy that stands in opposition to the philosophies formulated by men throughout history. But for me, I do not see myself concerned with this binary.

• What occupies you more: the abstract idea or its application to reality?

•• Ideas attract me strongly, and they are, for me, inseparable from reality, as they allow us to read, organize, and understand it, and then act and practice within it. However, what occupies me more is that gap between the idea and reality, between the self and the object. In this space, I move, and with these questions, I engage. Here, philosophy begins for me; the path from idea to reality is not linear or straightforward as is commonly believed.

• How much enlightenment has been achieved since the heralding of the Renaissance?

•• Since the beginnings of the Arab Renaissance, hope has been pinned on achieving a wide degree of intellectual enlightenment and the establishment of an Arab modernity capable of keeping pace with major human transformations and contributing to a comprehensive progressive project. However, the results have not lived up to expectations. This is due to the complexity of the political and cultural scene, in addition to the accumulation of mistakes from multiple sources, including the mistakes made by the pioneers of the Renaissance themselves. Nevertheless, one cannot claim that enlightenment is completely absent; significant steps have been made, and intellectual voices have emerged that have made clear breakthroughs in the wall of tradition. However, these achievements later faced political and social setbacks that pushed the situation back several steps, whether due to regional upheavals or internal conflicts. Therefore, the modernization project today becomes more urgent than ever, as it must begin with self-review: critiquing our mistakes, diagnosing our cultural ailments, and analyzing the structures of thought that reproduce themselves.

• What is the fate of ideologies in the digital age?

•• In the age of digitization, ideologies take on new forms. Some transform into what can be called "digital ideologies," where artificial intelligence, which we are currently experiencing its revolution, plays a central role. However, it is not singular; it is under the control of conflicting states and systems and multiple programmers, making ideologies more difficult to define. In fact, technology itself produces new divisions, such as the differences between "Windows" and "Apple" users, or between users of different forms of artificial intelligence, while these ideologies remain confined to specific groups. On the other hand, some ideologies in the digital age turn into pure emotions; after failing to fulfill their promises, ideology is no longer a coherent intellectual system but becomes an emotion carried by the person unconsciously; that is, ideology turns against itself and becomes emotionally internalized.

• Why is the intellectual resistance in Arab societies weak or fragile?

•• The strength of intellectual resistance stems from the strength of the cultural structure and its ability to produce knowledge and elevate awareness. It also depends on the existence of a wise political force that understands the importance of supporting culture and opening it up to the world. When the state has the ability to build a cohesive national cultural apparatus, with its narratives, ideas, and institutions, society becomes more capable of confronting what weakens or confuses it. However, fragility is linked to the absence of this foundation: an education that does not develop critical thinking tools, weak institutions, a lack of cultural production, a fragile economy, and policies that do not nurture difference or creativity and do not protect its independence. Resistance is not rejection but rather the ability to understand, critique, and consciously interact with position and difference, and this ability is born only in a culturally productive environment.

• How do we overcome our crises that provoke populism?

•• Populism seems like a simple phenomenon, but in reality, it is complex. At its roots, it is more of a Western phenomenon than an Arab one, as it is linked there to a long struggle between the concepts of "the people" and "the elite," along with the political and cultural transformations that have accompanied it in recent decades. However, our situation is different. We have a version that resembles populism in form but differs in content, because the real struggle between a clear elite and a clear people does not actually exist. Here lies the problem, as populism is used here to confront a "elite" that does not exist. Therefore, I believe that overcoming our crises begins with defending culture, protecting the independence of intellectuals' work, and providing the conditions that allow for the emergence of genuine cultural projects. The idea of culture should also be reclaimed as a slow-impact force that does not change reality immediately like politics. The spread of populism in the West is linked to the existence of an opposite with which it struggles, while here it works to conceal the absence of this opposite.

• How do societies recover from the effects of harsh transformations?

•• Societies recover from the effects of harsh transformations through material work, whatever its type, by opening up to the horizon of the future, and through the freedom and human dignity that the individual feels within their homeland, along with a deep belonging to a state they see as a true homeland that contains them. A strong economy and a just law that does not discriminate between one citizen and another, along with accessible education and culture for all, contribute to solidifying this recovery. Development and modernity, along with integration into global time and its rhythm, are essential elements in restoring social balance. The absence of these elements, or confining them to one group over another, leads to the regression of society.

• What is the secret of the relationship (translation) with the American philosopher Judith Butler?

•• There is no secret in my relationship with translating Judith Butler's works, except that I became accustomed to her difficult language after translating her first book, and I found in some of her ideas what is worth translating. Her language is complex, carrying a poetic and philosophical character at the same time, yet I felt that I was able to enter her world and translate more of her texts, without that meaning complete agreement with her propositions. Additionally, Butler's engagement with Hegelian philosophy was important for me and deepened my understanding of the framework within which she operates. I believe that reading one philosopher or translating one philosopher provides an understanding that far exceeds reading diverse books; it places the reader or translator within a specific framework and allows them to grasp its intricate details. When one decides to step out of this framework, they do so with awareness and precision.

• When do social currents and theories deviate from their course?

•• Social currents and theories deviate from their course when history changes and the conditions that originally allowed for their emergence alter. No theory remains fixed or immune to the passage of time, even assuming it is free of flaws. There will always be a gap between theory and reality, and this gap allows for the possibility of reconfiguration, reinterpretation, and development time and again. Each time, this reconfiguration takes on a new form that aligns with the data and needs of the stage. On the other hand, theories today deviate or even lose their impact when they exhaust their potentials, that is, when they become unable to influence or keep pace with reality.

• How do you read the transformations in the Kingdom today, and who stands out to you among writers?

•• I am happy with what the Kingdom is witnessing today in terms of the rising presence of philosophy in its universities and institutions, as well as on Saudi television. I see that incorporating philosophy into schools and universities represents a significant transformation that reflects progress in awareness of the importance of critical thinking. I follow the program "The Philosopher" on the Saudi cultural channel, I am interested in the activities of the Philosophy Association, and I am looking forward to the Riyadh Philosophy Conference scheduled for December 2025. As for writers, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghadhami, one of the most prominent professors of criticism and theory at King Saud University, and the owner of an intellectual and critical project that I appreciate for its value and impact, stands out to me.