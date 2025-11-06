في مشهد ثقافي مهيب يعيد للكتاب مكانته، افتتح الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، عضو المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة، صباح أمس (الأربعاء)، الدورة ال44 من معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب، الذي يقام تحت شعار «بينك وبين الكتاب» في مركز إكسبو الشارقة، بحضور ولي العهد الشيخ سلطان بن محمد بن سلطان القاسمي، ورئيسة مجلس إدارة هيئة الشارقة للكتاب الشيخة بدور بنت سلطان القاسمي، إلى جانب كوكبة من المثقفين والناشرين من مختلف دول العالم.

في كلمته الافتتاحية، أكد الشيخ سلطان أن الثقافة رسالة خالدة، وأن الشارقة تواصل منذ قرن حمل مشعل المعرفة الذي بدأ بتأسيس أول مكتبة عام 1925، لتغدو اليوم منارة للعلم والأدب والفكر العربي. وأعلن إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من «الموسوعة العربية الشاملة في العلوم والآداب والفنون والأعلام» التي تضم 44 مجلدا أنجزها مجمع اللغة العربية بالشارقة، موضحا أن المراحل القادمة ستكتمل تباعا حتى عام 2028 لتكون أكبر موسوعة معرفية توثق عطاء الأمة وأعلامها.

وقال: «نعمل لنربط حاضر الأمة بماضيها، ولنقدم لأبنائنا موسوعة علمية موثقة يستقون منها المعرفة ويستعيدون بها مجد الفكر العربي والإسلامي».

وخلال الحفل، كرم القاسمي الأديب والمسرحي المصري محمد سلماوي بوصفه «شخصية العام الثقافية»، تقديرا لعطائه الأدبي والمسرحي الممتد، كما سلم جائزة «ترجمان» للمترجم الدكتور أوندجي برانك عن نقله «رسالة ابن فضلان» إلى اللغة التشيكية.

وتوج القاسمي المناسبة بتوقيع أحدث مؤلفاته «مجمع التواريخ لشبه الجزيرة العربية وفارس»، الذي استغرق العمل عليه أربعة عقود، وضم 33 مجلدا بالعربية ومثلها بالإنجليزية توثق أحداثا تاريخية بين عامي 1622 و1810 استنادا إلى آلاف الوثائق العالمية المترجمة.

وفي كلمته، أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الشارقة للكتاب أحمد بن ركاض العامري، أن المعرض تصدر عالميا للعام الخامس على التوالي، بمشاركة 2500 ناشر من 118 دولة، مؤكدا أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة رؤية الشيخ سلطان القاسمي وحرصه على أن يبقى الكتاب في الصدارة، وأن تبقى الثقافة جسرا للتواصل الإنساني بين الشعوب.

وشهد الحفل كلمات متعددة عبرت عن عمق الحضور الثقافي للشارقة، وأكد ممثل ضيف الشرف جمهورية اليونان نائب وزير الثقافة جايسون فوتيلاس على روابط الإبداع والحوار الحضاري الممتدة بين اليونان والعالم العربي، مشيدا بدور الشارقة في تعزيز جسور الثقافة بين الأمم.

واختتم حاكم الشارقة جولته في أروقة المعرض متفقدا أجنحة الدول والمؤسسات الثقافية ودور النشر، مطلعا على فعاليات هذه الدورة التي تمتد 12 يوما، لتواصل الشارقة رحلتها مع الكتاب والعلم، وتثبت مجددا أن الثقافة هي الهوية التي تجمع الشعوب وتبني مستقبلها.