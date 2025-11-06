في مشهد ثقافي مهيب يعيد للكتاب مكانته، افتتح الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، عضو المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة، صباح أمس (الأربعاء)، الدورة ال44 من معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب، الذي يقام تحت شعار «بينك وبين الكتاب» في مركز إكسبو الشارقة، بحضور ولي العهد الشيخ سلطان بن محمد بن سلطان القاسمي، ورئيسة مجلس إدارة هيئة الشارقة للكتاب الشيخة بدور بنت سلطان القاسمي، إلى جانب كوكبة من المثقفين والناشرين من مختلف دول العالم.
في كلمته الافتتاحية، أكد الشيخ سلطان أن الثقافة رسالة خالدة، وأن الشارقة تواصل منذ قرن حمل مشعل المعرفة الذي بدأ بتأسيس أول مكتبة عام 1925، لتغدو اليوم منارة للعلم والأدب والفكر العربي. وأعلن إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من «الموسوعة العربية الشاملة في العلوم والآداب والفنون والأعلام» التي تضم 44 مجلدا أنجزها مجمع اللغة العربية بالشارقة، موضحا أن المراحل القادمة ستكتمل تباعا حتى عام 2028 لتكون أكبر موسوعة معرفية توثق عطاء الأمة وأعلامها.
وقال: «نعمل لنربط حاضر الأمة بماضيها، ولنقدم لأبنائنا موسوعة علمية موثقة يستقون منها المعرفة ويستعيدون بها مجد الفكر العربي والإسلامي».
وخلال الحفل، كرم القاسمي الأديب والمسرحي المصري محمد سلماوي بوصفه «شخصية العام الثقافية»، تقديرا لعطائه الأدبي والمسرحي الممتد، كما سلم جائزة «ترجمان» للمترجم الدكتور أوندجي برانك عن نقله «رسالة ابن فضلان» إلى اللغة التشيكية.
وتوج القاسمي المناسبة بتوقيع أحدث مؤلفاته «مجمع التواريخ لشبه الجزيرة العربية وفارس»، الذي استغرق العمل عليه أربعة عقود، وضم 33 مجلدا بالعربية ومثلها بالإنجليزية توثق أحداثا تاريخية بين عامي 1622 و1810 استنادا إلى آلاف الوثائق العالمية المترجمة.
وفي كلمته، أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الشارقة للكتاب أحمد بن ركاض العامري، أن المعرض تصدر عالميا للعام الخامس على التوالي، بمشاركة 2500 ناشر من 118 دولة، مؤكدا أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة رؤية الشيخ سلطان القاسمي وحرصه على أن يبقى الكتاب في الصدارة، وأن تبقى الثقافة جسرا للتواصل الإنساني بين الشعوب.
وشهد الحفل كلمات متعددة عبرت عن عمق الحضور الثقافي للشارقة، وأكد ممثل ضيف الشرف جمهورية اليونان نائب وزير الثقافة جايسون فوتيلاس على روابط الإبداع والحوار الحضاري الممتدة بين اليونان والعالم العربي، مشيدا بدور الشارقة في تعزيز جسور الثقافة بين الأمم.
واختتم حاكم الشارقة جولته في أروقة المعرض متفقدا أجنحة الدول والمؤسسات الثقافية ودور النشر، مطلعا على فعاليات هذه الدورة التي تمتد 12 يوما، لتواصل الشارقة رحلتها مع الكتاب والعلم، وتثبت مجددا أن الثقافة هي الهوية التي تجمع الشعوب وتبني مستقبلها.
In a majestic cultural scene that restores the book's status, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday morning (Wednesday) the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, held under the slogan "Between You and the Book" at the Sharjah Expo Center, in the presence of Crown Prince Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, along with a host of intellectuals and publishers from various countries around the world.
In his opening speech, Sheikh Sultan emphasized that culture is an eternal message, and that Sharjah has been carrying the torch of knowledge for a century, which began with the establishment of the first library in 1925, to become today a beacon of science, literature, and Arab thought. He announced the completion of the first phase of the "Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia in Sciences, Literature, Arts, and Figures," which includes 44 volumes completed by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, explaining that the upcoming phases will be completed successively until 2028 to become the largest knowledge encyclopedia documenting the contributions of the nation and its figures.
He said: "We work to connect the present of the nation with its past, and to provide our children with a documented scientific encyclopedia from which they can draw knowledge and restore the glory of Arab and Islamic thought."
During the ceremony, Al Qasimi honored the Egyptian writer and playwright Mohamed Salmawy as the "Cultural Personality of the Year," in appreciation of his extensive literary and theatrical contributions, and presented the "Translator" award to translator Dr. Ondřej Bránek for his translation of "The Message of Ibn Fadlan" into Czech.
Al Qasimi concluded the event by signing his latest work, "The Compendium of Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia," which took four decades to complete and includes 33 volumes in Arabic and an equal number in English documenting historical events between 1622 and 1810 based on thousands of translated global documents.
In his speech, the CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, announced that the fair has ranked first globally for the fifth consecutive year, with the participation of 2,500 publishers from 118 countries, affirming that this achievement is the result of Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi's vision and his commitment to keeping the book at the forefront, and that culture remains a bridge for human communication between nations.
The ceremony featured multiple speeches that expressed the depth of Sharjah's cultural presence, and the representative of the guest of honor, the Hellenic Republic, Deputy Minister of Culture Jason Fotilas, emphasized the enduring ties of creativity and civilizational dialogue between Greece and the Arab world, praising Sharjah's role in enhancing cultural bridges between nations.
Sheikh Al Qasimi concluded his tour of the exhibition halls by inspecting the pavilions of countries, cultural institutions, and publishing houses, getting acquainted with the activities of this edition, which lasts for 12 days, to continue Sharjah's journey with the book and knowledge, reaffirming once again that culture is the identity that unites peoples and builds their future.