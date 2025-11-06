In a majestic cultural scene that restores the book's status, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday morning (Wednesday) the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, held under the slogan "Between You and the Book" at the Sharjah Expo Center, in the presence of Crown Prince Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, along with a host of intellectuals and publishers from various countries around the world.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Sultan emphasized that culture is an eternal message, and that Sharjah has been carrying the torch of knowledge for a century, which began with the establishment of the first library in 1925, to become today a beacon of science, literature, and Arab thought. He announced the completion of the first phase of the "Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia in Sciences, Literature, Arts, and Figures," which includes 44 volumes completed by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, explaining that the upcoming phases will be completed successively until 2028 to become the largest knowledge encyclopedia documenting the contributions of the nation and its figures.

He said: "We work to connect the present of the nation with its past, and to provide our children with a documented scientific encyclopedia from which they can draw knowledge and restore the glory of Arab and Islamic thought."

During the ceremony, Al Qasimi honored the Egyptian writer and playwright Mohamed Salmawy as the "Cultural Personality of the Year," in appreciation of his extensive literary and theatrical contributions, and presented the "Translator" award to translator Dr. Ondřej Bránek for his translation of "The Message of Ibn Fadlan" into Czech.

Al Qasimi concluded the event by signing his latest work, "The Compendium of Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia," which took four decades to complete and includes 33 volumes in Arabic and an equal number in English documenting historical events between 1622 and 1810 based on thousands of translated global documents.

In his speech, the CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, announced that the fair has ranked first globally for the fifth consecutive year, with the participation of 2,500 publishers from 118 countries, affirming that this achievement is the result of Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi's vision and his commitment to keeping the book at the forefront, and that culture remains a bridge for human communication between nations.

The ceremony featured multiple speeches that expressed the depth of Sharjah's cultural presence, and the representative of the guest of honor, the Hellenic Republic, Deputy Minister of Culture Jason Fotilas, emphasized the enduring ties of creativity and civilizational dialogue between Greece and the Arab world, praising Sharjah's role in enhancing cultural bridges between nations.

Sheikh Al Qasimi concluded his tour of the exhibition halls by inspecting the pavilions of countries, cultural institutions, and publishing houses, getting acquainted with the activities of this edition, which lasts for 12 days, to continue Sharjah's journey with the book and knowledge, reaffirming once again that culture is the identity that unites peoples and builds their future.