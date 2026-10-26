The Public Prosecution in Giza is investigating a complaint filed by the neighbor of Moroccan artist Basma Boussel, the ex-wife of Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny, who accused her of causing disturbances emanating from her villa in Sheikh Zayed City, demanding that the necessary legal actions be taken regarding the incident.

Disturbance and Harm

Local Egyptian media reported today, Monday, that the neighbor filed a complaint with the Second Sheikh Zayed Police Station in the Sixth of October area, expressing his grievances about the noise coming from the villa and requesting the relevant authorities to intervene and examine the complaint.

According to press reports, a record of the incident was made in preparation for the necessary legal procedures, and the relevant public prosecution was notified to initiate an investigation and examine the circumstances of the complaint to ascertain the truth of the allegations and take any necessary legal actions based on the findings of the investigations. The published reports did not include additional details regarding the nature of the disturbance in question, nor has there been any response from Basma Boussel to the accusation so far. The incident remains under investigation, which does not imply that the artist is responsible for the allegations against her.

Tamer Hosny's Ex-Wife

Basma Boussel is a former Moroccan singer who gained Arab fame through her participation in the sixth season of the talent discovery program "Star Academy," before her relationship with Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny. Tamer Hosny officially announced his marriage to Basma Boussel in August 2012, after a relationship that began with acquaintances in the artistic community, and the couple was blessed with three children: Talia, Amaya, and Adam. On April 27, 2023, Basma Boussel announced her official separation from Tamer Hosny via her Instagram account, confirming the continued affection and respect between them, which the Egyptian artist also affirmed in a post at that time. The announcement of the divorce came after a marriage that lasted nearly 11 years, with both parties continuing their relationship through their three children.