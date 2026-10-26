تحقق النيابة العامة بالجيزة في بلاغ تقدم به جار الفنانة المغربية بسمة بوسيل، طليقة الفنان المصري تامر حسني، اتهمها فيه بالتسبب في الإزعاج الصادر من الفيلا الخاصة بها بمدينة الشيخ زايد، مطالباً باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة.
إزعاج وضرر
وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية مصرية، اليوم الاثنين، أن الجار تقدم ببلاغ إلى قسم شرطة ثان الشيخ زايد بمنطقة السادس من أكتوبر، أعرب خلاله عن تضرره من الإزعاج المنبعث من الفيلا، وطالب الجهات المختصة بالتدخل وفحص الشكوى.
وبحسب ما أوردته التقارير الصحفية، جرى تحرير محضر بالواقعة تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية المتبعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة المختصة بالواقعة لمباشرة التحقيق، وفحص ملابسات البلاغ للوقوف على حقيقة الشكوى، واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات قانونية في ضوء ما تسفر عنه التحقيقات. ولم تتضمن التقارير المنشورة تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة الإزعاج محل الشكوى، كما لم يُنشر رد من بسمة بوسيل على الاتهام حتى الآن. وتظل الواقعة في إطار بلاغ قيد التحقيق، دون أن يعني ذلك ثبوت مسؤولية الفنانة عن الاتهام المنسوب إليها.
طليقة تامر حسني
وبسمة بوسيل مغنية مغربية سابقة، اشتهرت عربياً من خلال مشاركتها في الموسم السادس من برنامج اكتشاف المواهب «ستار أكاديمي»، قبل ارتباطها بالفنان المصري تامر حسني. وأعلن تامر حسني زواجه من بسمة بوسيل رسمياً في أغسطس (آب) 2012، بعد علاقة بدأت بالتعارف في الوسط الفني، ورُزق الزوجان بثلاثة أبناء هم تاليا وأمايا وآدم. وفي 27 أبريل (نيسان) 2023، أعلنت بسمة بوسيل انفصالها رسمياً عن تامر حسني عبر حسابها على موقع «إنستغرام»، مؤكدة استمرار المودة والاحترام بينهما، وهو ما أكده الفنان المصري في منشور له آنذاك. وجاء إعلان الطلاق بعد زواج استمر نحو 11 عاماً، لتستمر علاقة الطرفين من خلال أبنائهما الثلاثة.
The Public Prosecution in Giza is investigating a complaint filed by the neighbor of Moroccan artist Basma Boussel, the ex-wife of Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny, who accused her of causing disturbances emanating from her villa in Sheikh Zayed City, demanding that the necessary legal actions be taken regarding the incident.
Disturbance and Harm
Local Egyptian media reported today, Monday, that the neighbor filed a complaint with the Second Sheikh Zayed Police Station in the Sixth of October area, expressing his grievances about the noise coming from the villa and requesting the relevant authorities to intervene and examine the complaint.
According to press reports, a record of the incident was made in preparation for the necessary legal procedures, and the relevant public prosecution was notified to initiate an investigation and examine the circumstances of the complaint to ascertain the truth of the allegations and take any necessary legal actions based on the findings of the investigations. The published reports did not include additional details regarding the nature of the disturbance in question, nor has there been any response from Basma Boussel to the accusation so far. The incident remains under investigation, which does not imply that the artist is responsible for the allegations against her.
Tamer Hosny's Ex-Wife
Basma Boussel is a former Moroccan singer who gained Arab fame through her participation in the sixth season of the talent discovery program "Star Academy," before her relationship with Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny. Tamer Hosny officially announced his marriage to Basma Boussel in August 2012, after a relationship that began with acquaintances in the artistic community, and the couple was blessed with three children: Talia, Amaya, and Adam. On April 27, 2023, Basma Boussel announced her official separation from Tamer Hosny via her Instagram account, confirming the continued affection and respect between them, which the Egyptian artist also affirmed in a post at that time. The announcement of the divorce came after a marriage that lasted nearly 11 years, with both parties continuing their relationship through their three children.