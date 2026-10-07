بعد أربع سنوات على انفصالهما، عاد اسم شاكيرا وجيرارد بيكيه إلى الواجهة مجددًا، وهذه المرة داخل قاعات (مدينة العدل) في برشلونة، حيث وقف الثنائي وجهًا لوجه في جلسة قانونية لمناقشة تعديلات تتعلق بحضانة طفليهما ميلان وساشا وترتيبات الزيارة بين ميامي وبرشلونة.

الجلسة التي جرت وسط سرية تامة شهدت حضورًا شخصيًا من الطرفين، في إشارة إلى حساسية الملف العائلي الذي أعاد فتح أبواب الخلاف. ووفق بيان صادر عن ممثلي شاكيرا، فإن الهدف من التحرك القانوني هو تخفيف عبء السفر المتكرر عبر المحيط على الطفلين، وليس تقليص وقتهما مع والدهما.

وترى شاكيرا أن الرحلات القصيرة والمتكررة بين ميامي وبرشلونة تُربك استقرار طفليها العاطفي والجسدي والدراسي، وتستهلك جزءًا كبيرًا من إجازاتهما المدرسية القصيرة، ما دفع فريقها القانوني لاقتراح أن يتحمل بيكيه مشقة السفر إلى ميامي خلال الإجازات القصيرة بدلًا من سفر الطفلين إلى برشلونة.
وأكد ممثلوها أن «تقاسم عبء السفر بين والدين يعيشان على طرفي المحيط هو الحل الأكثر إنصافًا»، في ظل اختلاف المناطق الزمنية وتأثيرها على الروتين اليومي للطفلين.

وتعود جذور القصة إلى عام 2011 حين بدأت علاقة شاكيرا وبيكيه، قبل أن يعلنا انفصالهما في يونيو 2022، ويتوصلا لاحقًا إلى اتفاقية حضانة سمحت للنجمة الكولومبية بالانتقال إلى الولايات المتحدة مع طفليها، مقابل زيارات منتظمة لبيكيه. لكن التطبيق العملي للاتفاق كشف تحديات جديدة أعادت الملف إلى المحكمة.

وتزامنت هذه التطورات مع وجود شاكيرا في مدريد لإحياء المحطة الأخيرة من جولتها العالمية (النساء لم يعدن يبكين)، المستوحاة من ألبومها الأخير الذي تضمن أغنية (Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53) ذات الإشارات الواضحة لانفصالها عن بيكيه. وشهدت الجولة مفاجآت لافتة، بينها ظهور النجمة دوا ليبا في إحدى حفلاتها، ما ساهم في كسر رقم قياسي للبث المباشر عبر منصة «Amazon Music».