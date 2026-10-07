Four years after their separation, the names of Shakira and Gerard Piqué have returned to the spotlight once again, this time inside the halls of (City of Justice) in Barcelona, where the couple stood face to face in a legal session to discuss amendments related to the custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha, and visitation arrangements between Miami and Barcelona.

The session, which took place under complete secrecy, saw personal attendance from both parties, indicating the sensitivity of the family file that reopened the doors to conflict. According to a statement from Shakira's representatives, the aim of the legal move is to alleviate the burden of repeated travel across the ocean on the children, not to reduce their time with their father.

Shakira believes that the short and frequent trips between Miami and Barcelona disrupt her children's emotional, physical, and academic stability, consuming a large part of their short school vacations, which prompted her legal team to suggest that Piqué bear the burden of traveling to Miami during the short vacations instead of the children traveling to Barcelona.

Her representatives confirmed that "sharing the burden of travel between parents living on opposite sides of the ocean is the fairest solution," given the time zone differences and their impact on the children's daily routine.

The roots of the story date back to 2011 when Shakira and Piqué began their relationship, before announcing their separation in June 2022, and later reaching a custody agreement that allowed the Colombian star to move to the United States with her children, in exchange for regular visits from Piqué. However, the practical implementation of the agreement revealed new challenges that brought the case back to court.

These developments coincided with Shakira's presence in Madrid to revive the final stop of her world tour (Women Don't Cry Anymore), inspired by her latest album, which included the song (Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53) with clear references to her separation from Piqué. The tour featured notable surprises, including the appearance of star Dua Lipa at one of her concerts, which contributed to breaking a streaming record on the "Amazon Music" platform.