واصلت عملية "فجر اليمن"، اليوم الأربعاء ، عملياتها العسكرية على عدة جبهات لاستعادة مواقع خاضعة لسيطرة مليشيا الحوثي، وسط تصعيد متزامن في تعز ومأرب والساحل الغربي.

تحريرمحيط معسكر أم ريش


وأعلنت مصادر عسكرية ميدانية أن القوات الحكومية اليمنية حررت مواقع في محيط معسكر أم ريش جنوب مأرب. وأفادت بأنها تواصل الضغط على الحوثيين في الوازعية، وتمنع تقدم الميليشيا نحو جنوب تعز بعد كمائن وغارات على التعزيزات.


وكشفت مصادر في جنوب تعز عن تنفيذ مليشيا الحوثي جرائم تصفية بحق المدنيين، مؤكدة أن المليشيا اقتحمت المنازل وصفت عدداً من المدنيين بينهم معلم القرآن الكفيف خليل العليمي. وأفادت المصادر أن المليشيا تقصف القرى بشكل عشوائي خصوصاً قرى منطقة الصلو بقذائف الهاون والصواريخ المحمولة على الأكتاف ما تسبب في حالة من الرعب بين المواطنين. وقُتلت أفراد أسرة يمنية أمس في قصف استهدف منزلها في منطقة الصرم بعزلة الأقروض جنوبي تعز.


تقدم للقوات الحكومية في مأرب وتعز


في محافظة مأرب، أعلنت القوات الحكومية تحقيق تقدم في محيط معسكر أم ريش، بالتزامن مع معارك عنيفة في عدد من المحاور، فيما استهدفت غارات جوية مواقع حوثية في شمال مأرب وغرب الجوف. وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بأن الطيران الحربي اليمني نفذ 5 غارات على مخازن صواريخ باليستية وقاعدة إطلاق ومخابئ أسلحة في معسكر ماس ومحيطه شمال مأرب، كما استهدف آليات وناقلات جند كانت في طريقها لتعزيز جبهات الحوثيين.


وفي تعز، تواصل القوات الحكومية والمقاومة الشعبية الضغط على الحوثيين في حيفان والوازعية والمواسط والأقروض والصلو، مع تسجيل تقدم جديد في حيفان، فيما اشتدت المواجهات في عزلة قدس بمديرية المواسط.


معركة الوازعية للسيطرة على طرق إستراتيجية


وتحظى مديرية الوازعية بأهمية عسكرية بسبب موقعها القريب من الساحل الغربي وإشراف المرتفعات المحيطة بها على طرق ومناطق حيوية في محيط المخا. وأكدت القوات الحكومية أنها تواصل الضغط على الحوثيين في المنطقة، في إطار مساعٍ لتثبيت المكاسب التي تحققت على الساحل وفتح المجال أمام تحركات باتجاه المخا ومناطق أخرى على الساحل الغربي.


هجوم على مطار عدن


وتعرض مطار عدن الدولي لهجوم بصاروخ باليستي وطائرات مسيرة، وفق ما أفادت وكالة "رويترز"، التي أشارت إلى سقوط صاروخ قرب المدرج، ما أدى إلى تحويل رحلة متجهة من القاهرة وتشديد الإجراءات الأمنية في المطار.


وتشير التطورات الميدانية إلى اتساع رقعة المواجهات من الساحل الغربي وباب المندب إلى مأرب والجوف وتعز، في واحدة من أوسع موجات القتال المتزامن التي شهدها اليمن خلال السنوات الأخيرة. وتسعى القوات الحكومية بدعم جوي من تحالف دعم الشرعية، إلى استعادة مناطق إستراتيجية سيطر عليها الحوثيون خلال الأسابيع الماضية، خصوصاً في محيط باب المندب والساحل الغربي.