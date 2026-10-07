The "Fajr Yemen" operation continued its military activities today, Wednesday, on several fronts to regain positions under the control of the Houthi militia, amid simultaneous escalation in Taiz, Marib, and the western coast.

Liberation of the Surroundings of the Um Rish Camp



Military field sources announced that the Yemeni government forces liberated positions in the vicinity of the Um Rish camp south of Marib. They reported that they continue to pressure the Houthis in Al-Wazi'iya and prevent the militia's advance towards southern Taiz after ambushes and airstrikes on reinforcements.



Sources in southern Taiz revealed that the Houthi militia committed crimes of liquidation against civilians, confirming that the militia stormed homes and executed a number of civilians, including the blind Quran teacher Khalil Al-Alimi. The sources indicated that the militia is indiscriminately shelling villages, especially in the Al-Salu area, with mortar shells and shoulder-fired missiles, which has caused a state of terror among the citizens. A Yemeni family was killed yesterday in shelling that targeted their home in the Al-Sarm area of the Al-Quroud isolation in southern Taiz.



Advancement of Government Forces in Marib and Taiz



In Marib Governorate, government forces announced progress in the vicinity of the Um Rish camp, coinciding with fierce battles on several fronts, while airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in northern Marib and western Al-Jawf. Field sources reported that the Yemeni warplanes carried out 5 airstrikes on ballistic missile depots, launch bases, and weapon caches in the Mas camp and its surroundings north of Marib, as well as targeting vehicles and troop carriers that were on their way to reinforce Houthi fronts.



In Taiz, government forces and popular resistance continue to pressure the Houthis in Haifan, Al-Wazi'iya, Al-Mawasit, Al-Quroud, and Al-Salu, with new progress recorded in Haifan, while confrontations intensified in the Quds isolation in the Al-Mawasit district.



The Al-Wazi'iya Battle for Control of Strategic Routes



The Al-Wazi'iya district holds military significance due to its proximity to the western coast and the oversight of the surrounding heights over vital roads and areas in the vicinity of Al-Mokha. Government forces confirmed that they continue to pressure the Houthis in the area, as part of efforts to consolidate the gains achieved on the coast and open the way for movements towards Al-Mokha and other areas on the western coast.



Attack on Aden Airport



Aden International Airport was attacked with a ballistic missile and drones, according to what Reuters reported, which indicated that a missile fell near the runway, leading to the diversion of a flight coming from Cairo and tightening security measures at the airport.



The field developments indicate an expansion of confrontations from the western coast and Bab al-Mandab to Marib, Al-Jawf, and Taiz, in one of the widest waves of simultaneous fighting witnessed in Yemen in recent years. The government forces, with air support from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, are seeking to regain strategic areas that have been controlled by the Houthis in recent weeks, especially in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab and the western coast.