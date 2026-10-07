The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of the continued targeting by the Houthi militia of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, as well as the targeting of Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement today (Wednesday) that the continuation of this targeting represents a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability. The ministry affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures that would preserve its security and stability.



For her part, the European Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs, Dubravka Šuica, strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressing her complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The European Commissioner stated on her account on the "X" platform that any threat to civilians and critical infrastructure is "unacceptable." Šuica stressed the need to immediately halt this dangerous escalation, affirming that respecting freedom of navigation and regional security and stability is essential.



The spokesperson for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki al-Maliki, announced the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile north of Riyadh, launched by the Houthi group. Al-Maliki added in a separate post on the "X" platform today: "We are tracking the launch platform with the coalition's intelligence system in the skies over Sana'a and will destroy it."



For its part, the Yemeni Ministry of Transport condemned the Houthi militia's targeting of the runway and passenger terminal at Aden International Airport with two ballistic missiles and several explosive-laden drones. It stated in a statement that it strongly condemns and denounces "the crime committed by the Houthi terrorist militia supported by the Iranian regime today (Wednesday) by targeting the runway and passenger terminal at Aden International Airport with two ballistic missiles and several explosive-laden drones." The ministry confirmed that this attack comes at a very sensitive and dangerous moment, as one of the missiles fell near the airport runway just minutes before the landing of Yemenia flight number (603) from Cairo, which was carrying civilian passengers returning to their families and loved ones.