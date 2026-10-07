عبرت الإمارات عن إدانتها الشديدة لاستمرار مليشيا الحوثي في استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية في السعودية، إلى جانب استهداف السفن السعودية في جنوب البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب.

وشددت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية في بيان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، على أن استمرار هذا الاستهداف يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة المملكة وتهديداً لأمنها واستقرارها. وأكدت الوزارة تضامن الإمارات الكامل مع السعودية، ودعمها في كل ما من شأنه حفظ أمنها واستقرارها.


من جانبها، أدانت المفوضة الأوروبية لشؤون البحر المتوسط دوبرافكا شويتسا بشدة الهجمات الحوثية الأخيرة على السعودية، مبدية تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية. واعتبرت المفوضة الأوروبية في حسابها على منصة "إكس" أن أي تهديد للمدنيين والبنية التحتية الحيوية "أمر غير مقبول". وشددت شويتسا على وجوب وقف هذا التصعيد الخطير فوراً، مؤكدة أن احترام حرية الملاحة والأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين أمر ضروري.


وكان المتحدث باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أعلن اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي شمال مدينة الرياض، أطلقته جماعة الحوثي. وأضاف المالكي في منشور منفصل على منصة "إكس"، اليوم: "نتتبع منصة الإطلاق بمنظومة استخبارات التحالف في سماء صنعاء وسندمرها".


من جانبها، أدانت وزارة النقل اليمنية استهداف مليشيا الحوثي مدرج وصالة الركاب في مطار عدن الدولي بصاروخين باليستيين وعدد من الطائرات المسيرة المفخخة. وذكرت في بيان أنها تدين بأشد العبارات وتستنكر "الجريمة التي ارتكبتها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من النظام الإيراني، اليوم (الأربعاء) باستهداف مدرج وصالة الركاب في مطار عدن الدولي بصاروخين باليستيين وعدد من الطائرات المسيرة المفخخة". وأكدت هذا الاعتداء يأتي في لحظة بالغة الحساسية والخطورة، إذ سقط أحد الصاروخين بالقرب من مدرج المطار قبل دقائق معدودة من هبوط رحلة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية رقم (603)، القادمة من القاهرة، وعلى متنها مسافرون مدنيون كانوا في طريق عودتهم إلى أهلهم وذويهم."