The "Al-Hayat National Hospitals Group" announced the launch of its new identity under the name "Al-Hayat Healthcare," with the slogan "For a Good Life," to reflect the group's growth and the diversity of its operations in providing healthcare services.

The name "Al-Hayat Healthcare" represents the group in all its various operations and enhances its shared institutional presence, while its facilities continue to provide services under their own names and brands.

The renewal of the identity expresses the scope of the group's operations today, which includes hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, and demonstrates its belonging to a single group. The new name retains "Al-Hayat" as a continuation of the group's journey and its relationship with its patients and their families, while "Healthcare" reflects the diversity of its operations and the services it provides.

The slogan "For a Good Life" expresses the impact of care on human health, reassurance, and quality of life. This meaning is connected to understanding the needs of each patient, providing the appropriate care for them, and maintaining attention to them throughout their care stages.

Dr. Fawzia Al-Jarallah, the CEO of the group, stated: "Our new identity expresses life as it has become today, with its medical expertise, facilities, and diverse services. As the group grows, our focus remains on the individual we serve; to understand their needs, clarify their care steps, and follow up with them attentively. Hence, the slogan 'For a Good Life' reflects what we want the patient and their family to experience in every interaction with us."

The application of the group's identity will gradually begin across its digital channels, informational materials, and affiliated social media, clarifying the relationship between the group's name and the names of its facilities to facilitate recognition of its services and affiliated entities.