شارك أمراء ونواب المناطق والوزراء والمحافظون والمسؤولون والمواطنون والمقيمين، أمس، في التبرع بالدم، اقتداءً بتبرع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي أطلق الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم.

نائب أمير عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، يشارك في الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد. (واس).

نائب أمير عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، يشارك في الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد. (واس).

تعزيز التبرع الطوعي


وأكد المشاركون دعمهم للحملة وأهدافها الإنسانية والصحية، وما تحمله من رسالة تعزز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي، وتشجع أفراد المجتمع على المشاركة ودعم حاجات بنوك الدم من الدم ومكوناته.


ونوهوا بأهمية التفاعل مع الحملة، لما للتبرع بالدم من أثر في إنقاذ الأرواح وتلبية حاجات المرضى، وتعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء والمسؤولية المجتمعية.