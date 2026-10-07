Princes, regional deputies, ministers, governors, officials, citizens, and residents participated yesterday in a blood donation drive, following the donation made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who launched the national blood donation campaign.

نائب أمير عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، يشارك في الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد. (واس).

Promoting Voluntary Donation



The participants affirmed their support for the campaign and its humanitarian and health objectives, which carry a message that promotes a culture of voluntary donation and encourages community members to participate and support the needs of blood banks for blood and its components.



They emphasized the importance of engaging with the campaign, as blood donation has a significant impact on saving lives and meeting the needs of patients, while also enhancing values of solidarity, giving, and social responsibility.