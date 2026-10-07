شارك أمراء ونواب المناطق والوزراء والمحافظون والمسؤولون والمواطنون والمقيمين، أمس، في التبرع بالدم، اقتداءً بتبرع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي أطلق الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم.
نائب أمير عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، يشارك في الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد. (واس).
تعزيز التبرع الطوعي
وأكد المشاركون دعمهم للحملة وأهدافها الإنسانية والصحية، وما تحمله من رسالة تعزز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي، وتشجع أفراد المجتمع على المشاركة ودعم حاجات بنوك الدم من الدم ومكوناته.
ونوهوا بأهمية التفاعل مع الحملة، لما للتبرع بالدم من أثر في إنقاذ الأرواح وتلبية حاجات المرضى، وتعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء والمسؤولية المجتمعية.
Princes, regional deputies, ministers, governors, officials, citizens, and residents participated yesterday in a blood donation drive, following the donation made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who launched the national blood donation campaign.
نائب أمير عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، يشارك في الحملة الوطنية للتبرع بالدم التي أطلقها ولي العهد. (واس).
Promoting Voluntary Donation
The participants affirmed their support for the campaign and its humanitarian and health objectives, which carry a message that promotes a culture of voluntary donation and encourages community members to participate and support the needs of blood banks for blood and its components.
They emphasized the importance of engaging with the campaign, as blood donation has a significant impact on saving lives and meeting the needs of patients, while also enhancing values of solidarity, giving, and social responsibility.