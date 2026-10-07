The annual national blood donation campaign for 2026, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman with his own blood donation, extends the humanitarian and health initiatives that promote a culture of giving and solidarity. It embodies the importance of voluntary donation in saving lives and meeting the needs of patients, and encourages community members to take the initiative and participate in this humanitarian work.



The campaign coincides with the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to enhance the culture of voluntary donation and to provide a safe and sustainable stock of blood and its components, supporting the readiness of health facilities to deal with emergency and critical cases, and meeting the needs of patients in various regions of the Kingdom.



Health sector specialists confirmed that the Crown Prince's blood donation carries a humanitarian and community message that raises awareness of the importance of regular donation and reinforces the values of solidarity and giving. They pointed out that blood is a basic need for health facilities to support the treatment of emergency and critical cases, cancer patients, and those with blood diseases, in addition to patients who require blood transfusions and its components.



Giving and Solidarity



Mohammed Saleem Ali Al-Jizani, a laboratory technician at the Al-Fadila Health Center affiliated with King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah, explained that the Crown Prince's blood donation embodies the leadership's concern for human health and its support for humanitarian and health initiatives that enhance community participation and reinforce the values of giving and solidarity. He indicated that the initiative serves as an incentive for community members to feel their responsibility towards patients and those in need of blood.



He noted that the continuity of voluntary donation contributes to supporting the stock of blood banks and providing units in a timely manner, which enhances hospitals' readiness to deal with bleeding cases, accidents, emergencies, and surgeries, in addition to meeting the needs of cancer patients, blood diseases, and critical cases.



Enhancing Readiness



For his part, Hussein Al-Sheikhi, head of the laboratory department at the Prince Abdul Majid Model Center affiliated with Al-Thughr Hospital in Jeddah, confirmed that the annual national blood donation campaign reflects the Crown Prince's concern for community health and his support for initiatives that enhance the culture of volunteering and giving. He pointed out that his blood donation represents an inspiring message that encourages citizens and residents to take the initiative and participate in this humanitarian work.



He explained that providing a sustainable and safe stock of blood and its components is one of the important pillars to support health services, especially in light of the needs related to emergency and critical cases, surgeries, and the treatment of several diseases. He emphasized that regular donation contributes to enhancing the readiness of health facilities and meeting patients' needs.



Humanitarian Initiative



In this context, Dr. Rasha Fawzi, a specialist in blood diseases, explained that blood donation is one of the most important humanitarian initiatives that directly contribute to saving the lives of patients and the injured. She indicated that the components of a blood unit can be used to treat more than one patient, which maximizes the humanitarian impact of a single donation.



She pointed out that the Crown Prince's initiative to donate blood carries an important community message and supports efforts to raise awareness of the importance of regular donation and maintaining a sufficient stock to meet the needs of patients and emergency cases, confirming that community members' participation in the campaign contributes to establishing blood donation as a sustainable humanitarian behavior.



Giving Hope



Laboratory specialist Ahd Ahmed Al-Husseini confirmed that blood donation embodies the highest meanings of compassion and solidarity among community members, due to its direct impact on saving lives and supporting patients whose treatment depends on the availability of blood and its components. She pointed out that the Crown Prince's donation serves as a motivating example for the community to participate in this humanitarian work.



She called for enhancing awareness of the importance of voluntary and regular donation and urged those who are able to donate to take the initiative and participate in the national campaign, emphasizing that the few minutes a donor spends donating blood could, with God's permission, contribute to saving a life and giving hope to a patient and their family.