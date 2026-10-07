تأتي الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم لعام 2026، التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بتبرعه بالدم، امتدادًا للمبادرات الإنسانية والصحية التي تعزز ثقافة العطاء والتكافل، وتجسد أهمية التبرع الطوعي في إنقاذ الأرواح وتلبية حاجات المرضى، وتحفز أفراد المجتمع على المبادرة والمشاركة في هذا العمل الإنساني.
وتتزامن الحملة مع مواصلة المملكة جهودها لتعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي، وتوفير مخزون آمن ومستدام من الدم ومكوناته، بما يدعم جاهزية المنشآت الصحية للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والحرجة، ويلبي حاجات المرضى في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وأكد مختصون في القطاع الصحي أن تبرع ولي العهد بالدم يحمل رسالة إنسانية ومجتمعية تعزز الوعي بأهمية التبرع المنتظم، وترسخ قيم التكافل والعطاء، مشيرين إلى أن الدم يمثل احتياجًا أساسيًا للمنشآت الصحية، لدعم علاج الحالات الطارئة والحرجة، ومرضى السرطان وأمراض الدم، إلى جانب المرضى الذين يحتاجون إلى نقل الدم ومكوناته.
عطاء وتكافل
وأوضح فني المختبر بمركز صحي الفضيلة التابع لمستشفى الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة محمد سليم علي الجيزاني، أن تبرع ولي العهد بالدم يجسد اهتمام القيادة بصحة الإنسان، ودعمها للمبادرات الإنسانية والصحية التي تعزز المشاركة المجتمعية وترسخ قيم العطاء والتكافل، مبينًا أن المبادرة تشكل حافزًا لأفراد المجتمع لاستشعار مسؤوليتهم تجاه المرضى والمحتاجين إلى الدم.
وبيّن أن استمرارية التبرع الطوعي تسهم في دعم مخزون بنوك الدم وتوفير الوحدات في الوقت المناسب، بما يعزز جاهزية المستشفيات للتعامل مع حالات النزيف والحوادث والطوارئ والعمليات الجراحية، فضلًا عن تلبية حاجات مرضى السرطان وأمراض الدم والحالات الحرجة.
رفع الجاهزية
من جهته، أكد رئيس قسم المختبر بمركز الأمير عبدالمجيد النموذجي التابع لمستشفى الثغر بجدة حسين الشيخي، أن الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم تعكس اهتمام ولي العهد بصحة المجتمع ودعمه للمبادرات التي تعزز ثقافة التطوع والعطاء، مشيرًا إلى أن تبرعه بالدم يمثل رسالة ملهمة تشجع المواطنين والمقيمين على المبادرة والمشاركة في هذا العمل الإنساني.
وأوضح أن توفير مخزون مستدام وآمن من الدم ومكوناته يمثل أحد الركائز المهمة لدعم الخدمات الصحية، خصوصًا في ظل الحاجات المرتبطة بالحالات الطارئة والحرجة والعمليات الجراحية وعلاج عدد من الأمراض، مؤكدًا أن الانتظام في التبرع يسهم في رفع جاهزية المنشآت الصحية وتلبية حاجات المرضى.
مبادرة إنسانية
أحمد الحسيني
وفي السياق ذاته، أوضحت المتخصصة في أمراض الدم، الدكتورة رشا فوزي، أن التبرع بالدم من أهم المبادرات الإنسانية التي تسهم بصورة مباشرة في إنقاذ حياة المرضى والمصابين، مبينة أن مكونات وحدة الدم يمكن الاستفادة منها في علاج أكثر من مريض، ما يعظم الأثر الإنساني للتبرع الواحد.
وأشارت إلى أن مبادرة ولي العهد بالتبرع بالدم تحمل رسالة مجتمعية مهمة، وتدعم جهود التوعية بأهمية التبرع المنتظم والمحافظة على مخزون كافٍ لتلبية حاجات المرضى والحالات الطارئة، مؤكدة أن مشاركة أفراد المجتمع في الحملة تسهم في ترسيخ التبرع بالدم سلوكًا إنسانيًا مستدامًا.
منح الأمل
رشا فوزي
وأكدت اخصائية المختبر عهد أحمد الحسيني، أن التبرع بالدم يجسد أسمى معاني التراحم والتكافل بين أفراد المجتمع، لما له من أثر مباشر في إنقاذ الأرواح ومساندة المرضى الذين يعتمد علاجهم على توافر الدم ومكوناته، مشيرًا إلى أن تبرع ولي العهد يمثل نموذجًا محفزًا للمجتمع على المشاركة في هذا العمل الإنساني.
ودعت إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي والمنتظم، وحثت القادرين على التبرع على المبادرة والمشاركة في الحملة الوطنية، مؤكدة أن دقائق معدودة يقضيها المتبرع في التبرع بالدم قد تسهم -بإذن الله- في إنقاذ حياة إنسان، وتمنح الأمل لمريض وأسرته.
The annual national blood donation campaign for 2026, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman with his own blood donation, extends the humanitarian and health initiatives that promote a culture of giving and solidarity. It embodies the importance of voluntary donation in saving lives and meeting the needs of patients, and encourages community members to take the initiative and participate in this humanitarian work.
The campaign coincides with the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to enhance the culture of voluntary donation and to provide a safe and sustainable stock of blood and its components, supporting the readiness of health facilities to deal with emergency and critical cases, and meeting the needs of patients in various regions of the Kingdom.
Health sector specialists confirmed that the Crown Prince's blood donation carries a humanitarian and community message that raises awareness of the importance of regular donation and reinforces the values of solidarity and giving. They pointed out that blood is a basic need for health facilities to support the treatment of emergency and critical cases, cancer patients, and those with blood diseases, in addition to patients who require blood transfusions and its components.
Giving and Solidarity
Mohammed Saleem Ali Al-Jizani, a laboratory technician at the Al-Fadila Health Center affiliated with King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah, explained that the Crown Prince's blood donation embodies the leadership's concern for human health and its support for humanitarian and health initiatives that enhance community participation and reinforce the values of giving and solidarity. He indicated that the initiative serves as an incentive for community members to feel their responsibility towards patients and those in need of blood.
He noted that the continuity of voluntary donation contributes to supporting the stock of blood banks and providing units in a timely manner, which enhances hospitals' readiness to deal with bleeding cases, accidents, emergencies, and surgeries, in addition to meeting the needs of cancer patients, blood diseases, and critical cases.
Enhancing Readiness
For his part, Hussein Al-Sheikhi, head of the laboratory department at the Prince Abdul Majid Model Center affiliated with Al-Thughr Hospital in Jeddah, confirmed that the annual national blood donation campaign reflects the Crown Prince's concern for community health and his support for initiatives that enhance the culture of volunteering and giving. He pointed out that his blood donation represents an inspiring message that encourages citizens and residents to take the initiative and participate in this humanitarian work.
He explained that providing a sustainable and safe stock of blood and its components is one of the important pillars to support health services, especially in light of the needs related to emergency and critical cases, surgeries, and the treatment of several diseases. He emphasized that regular donation contributes to enhancing the readiness of health facilities and meeting patients' needs.
Humanitarian Initiative
In this context, Dr. Rasha Fawzi, a specialist in blood diseases, explained that blood donation is one of the most important humanitarian initiatives that directly contribute to saving the lives of patients and the injured. She indicated that the components of a blood unit can be used to treat more than one patient, which maximizes the humanitarian impact of a single donation.
She pointed out that the Crown Prince's initiative to donate blood carries an important community message and supports efforts to raise awareness of the importance of regular donation and maintaining a sufficient stock to meet the needs of patients and emergency cases, confirming that community members' participation in the campaign contributes to establishing blood donation as a sustainable humanitarian behavior.
Giving Hope
Laboratory specialist Ahd Ahmed Al-Husseini confirmed that blood donation embodies the highest meanings of compassion and solidarity among community members, due to its direct impact on saving lives and supporting patients whose treatment depends on the availability of blood and its components. She pointed out that the Crown Prince's donation serves as a motivating example for the community to participate in this humanitarian work.
She called for enhancing awareness of the importance of voluntary and regular donation and urged those who are able to donate to take the initiative and participate in the national campaign, emphasizing that the few minutes a donor spends donating blood could, with God's permission, contribute to saving a life and giving hope to a patient and their family.