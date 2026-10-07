شارك أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، ونائبه الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، في الحملة التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز للتبرع بالدم.
أمير نجران ونائبه يشاركان في الحملة السنوية الوطنية للتبرع بالدم


وأكد أمير نجران أن هذه المبادرة تأتي امتدادًا للمبادرة الإنسانية التي أطلقها ولي العهد العام الماضي، وأسهمت في تعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي بالدم وترسيخ قيم العطاء والتكافل المجتمعي في المملكة، مبينًا أن الحملة تجسد حرص القيادة الرشيدة على صحة المواطنين والمقيمين، وترفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي بالدم، داعيًا المواطنين والمقيمين بالمنطقة إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في الحملة والمبادرة إلى التبرع بالدم.