أمير نجران ونائبه يشاركان في الحملة السنوية الوطنية للتبرع بالدم

The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, and his deputy, Prince Turki bin Hithloul bin Abdulaziz, participated in the campaign launched by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for blood donation.



The Emir of Najran confirmed that this initiative is an extension of the humanitarian initiative launched by the Crown Prince last year, which contributed to enhancing the culture of voluntary blood donation and instilling the values of giving and community solidarity in the Kingdom. He indicated that the campaign reflects the leadership's concern for the health of citizens and residents, and raises awareness of the importance of voluntary blood donation, calling on citizens and residents in the region to actively participate in the campaign and take the initiative to donate blood.