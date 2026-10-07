بفرشاة الفن.. أسماء المجممي توثّق صور الملوك وتحولها حكايات نابضة

The images of the kings of the kingdom adorn the paintings presented by Asma Al-Majmmi, as she reinterprets national and human scenes in works that combine realism and abstraction, based on her personal feelings for each image she chooses to transform into a vibrant work of art.

Al-Majmmi explains that her choice of images stems from the emotions she captures in the leaders' features, emphasizing that she seeks to re-present the moment with an artistic vision that highlights its connotations, giving the audience a chance to connect with her personal feelings towards each scene.

The artist recalls an experience that began three years ago when she created a painting of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - inspired by an image of him kissing the Saudi flag, which held deep meanings of belonging and pride in the banner for her.

She also presents a painting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect him - which she chose for the confidence and clarity she read in the image, presenting it in a style that blends abstraction and realism after an initial design evolved into a complete artistic work. She notes that the Crown Prince is present in several of her works with different treatments, including works that rely on forming the image with threads and nails.

In her booth, Al-Majmmi executes a painting in front of visitors that brings together King Faisal bin Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - with horses, in a live painting experience that allows the audience to follow the formation of the work step by step, explaining that she chose the scene for the tenderness, safety, and special relationship between humans and horses that she perceived in it.

She says that painting in front of the audience allowed visitors to understand the details of her work and raised questions about her artistic methods and how she selects the images she transforms into paintings, in an atmosphere that reflects the audience's interaction with visual art and the diverse visions it carries, as part of the artist's participation in the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition.