تزيّن صور ملوك المملكة اللوحات التشكيلية التي تقدمها أسماء المجممي، حيث تُعيد قراءة المشاهد الوطنية والإنسانية في أعمال تجمع بين الواقعية والتجريد، مستندة إلى إحساسها الخاص بكل صورة تختارها لتحويلها إلى عمل فني نابض بالمعنى.

وتوضح المجممي أن اختيارها للصور ينطلق من المشاعر التي تلتقطها في ملامح القادة، مؤكدة أنها تسعى إلى إعادة تقديم اللحظة برؤية فنية تُبرز ما تحمله من دلالات، وتمنح الجمهور فرصة للاقتراب من إحساسها الشخصي تجاه كل مشهد.

بفرشاة الفن.. أسماء المجممي توثّق صور الملوك وتحولها حكايات نابضة

وتستعيد الفنانة تجربة بدأت قبل ثلاثة أعوام حين نفّذت لوحة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- مستلهمةً صورة يظهر فيها وهو يقبّل العلم السعودي، لما حملته بالنسبة إليها من معاني الانتماء والاعتزاز بالراية.

كما تقدم لوحة لوليالعهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظه الله- اختارتها لما قرأته في الصورة من ثقة ووضوح، وقدمتها بأسلوب يمزج بين التجريد والواقعية بعد تصميم أولي تطوّر إلى عمل تشكيلي متكامل. وتشير إلى أن ولي العهد حاضر في عدد من أعمالها بمعالجات مختلفة، من بينها أعمال تعتمد على تشكيل الصورة بالخيوط والمسامير.

وفي جناحها، تنفّذ المجممي أمام الزوار لوحة تجمع الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- بالخيل، في تجربة رسم حي تتيح للجمهور متابعة تشكّل العمل خطوة بخطوة، موضحة أنها اختارت المشهد لما قرأته فيه من حنان وأمان وعلاقة خاصة بين الإنسان والخيل.

وتقول إن الرسم أمام الجمهور أتاح للزوار فهم تفاصيل عملها، وأثار أسئلة حول أساليبها الفنية وكيف تختار الصور التي تحوّلها إلى لوحات، في حضور يعكس تفاعل الجمهور مع الفن التشكيلي وما يحمله من رؤى متعددة، وذلك ضمن مشاركة الفنانة في معرض الصقور والصيد السعودي الدولي.