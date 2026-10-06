عاد اسم الشاعرة والإعلامية الأردنية نجاح المساعيد إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد أن ظهرت في مقطع فيديو نشرته على حساباتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وضحت من خلاله حقيقة الحكم الصادر بحق طليقها عامر ركاد السردي في قضية سرقة مبلغ مالي قدره 5 ملايين درهم إماراتي، مؤكدة وجود فرق قانوني بين البراءة والإعفاء من العقوبة، لافتة إلى أن الحكم الصادر بحق طليقها تضمن السجن لمدة 3 أعوام مع وقف التنفيذ، وبالتالي فإن وصف القرار بأنه براءة لا يعكس حقيقة الحكم القضائي.
توضيح الحكم
وبدأت مقدمة برنامج "كلام نواعم" حديثها في مقطع الفيديو بعبارة حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل، وقالت "طليقي لما سرقني حكم عليه بالسجن 3 سنوات مع وقف التنفيذ لأن السرقة تمت حين كان زوجي"، مشيرة إلى أن هذا القانون موجود في الأردن وينفذ وبالتالي حكم عليه ولكن تم وقف التنفيذ لأنني خلعته بعد هذه القضية.
ولفتت إلى أن المحكمة حكمت على شقيقة السردي بالسجن لمدة عامين وبعد الاستئناف حصلت على البراءة لعدم كفاية الأدلة التي تثبت مشاركتها في الواقعة.
سرقة الـ5 ملايين درهم
وتعود قضية الإعلامية الأردنية إلى أكتوبر 2025، عندما ظهرت نجاح المساعيد في مقطع مصور وهي تتحدث عن تعرضها لسرقة مبلغ مالي ضخم، مؤكدة أن قيمة الأموال بلغت 5 مليون درهم إماراتي، وأن المبلغ كان جزءاً من ثمن عقار سبق أن باعته في الإمارات. ولم تكشف في ظهورها الأول عن هوية الشخص الذي اتهمته بالاستيلاء على الأموال، لكنها تحدثت عن صدمتها من الغدر والخسارة الإنسانية أكثر من الجانب المادي.
وبعد أقل من 48 ساعة، أعلنت مديرية الأمن العام الأردنية توقيف زوجها آنذاك عامر ركاد السردي، بعدما تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان وجوده. ووفق المعلومات التي نشرتها وسائل إعلام نقلاً عن الأمن الأردني، اعترف خلال التحقيق بأخذ المبلغ، فيما تمكنت السلطات من ضبط مليون و600 ألف درهم، واستمرت الإجراءات المتعلقة ببقية الأموال.
الحب ينتهي بالانفصال
وجاءت هذه القضية بعد سنوات من علاقة أثارت اهتمام الجمهور منذ بدايتها، بعد أن أعلنت الشابة الأردنية زواجها في 2019، وتحدثت آنذاك عن أن لقاءهما بدأ بطريقة عفوية قبل أن تتطور العلاقة إلى ارتباط عاطفي وزواج.
كما أثار فارق العمر بين الطرفين اهتمام الجمهور، إذ كانت المساعيد تكبر زوجها بعدة سنوات، لكنها أكدت في تصريحات سابقة أن العمر لا يمثل عائقاً أمام العلاقة عندما يكون هناك تفاهم وحب.
واستمر الزواج نحو ست سنوات، قبل أن تعلن المساعيد رسمياً انفصالها عنه في ديسمبر 2025، في أعقاب أزمة الأموال التي تحولت إلى قضية قضائية، وأعلنت في أبريل 2026 أن القضاء أصدر حكماً في القضية، وعبّرت وقتها عن شعورها بأن العدالة أعادت إليها جزءاً من حقها، قبل أن تعود القضية إلى الواجهة حالياً بسبب الجدل حول توصيف الحكم.
The name of Jordanian poet and media figure Najah Al-Masaeed has returned to the forefront once again, after she appeared in a video posted on her official social media accounts, clarifying the truth about the ruling issued against her ex-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi in a case involving the theft of a sum of 5 million Emirati dirhams. She emphasized that there is a legal difference between acquittal and exemption from punishment, pointing out that the ruling against her ex-husband included a prison sentence of 3 years with a suspended sentence, and thus describing the decision as an acquittal does not reflect the reality of the judicial ruling.
Clarification of the Ruling
The host of the program "Kalam Nawaaem" began her remarks in the video with the phrase "God is sufficient for me, and He is the best disposer of affairs," and said, "My ex-husband was sentenced to 3 years in prison with a suspended sentence because the theft occurred while he was my husband," indicating that this law exists in Jordan and is enforced, and thus he was sentenced, but the execution was suspended because I divorced him after this case.
She pointed out that the court sentenced Al-Sardi's sister to two years in prison, but after the appeal, she was acquitted due to insufficient evidence proving her involvement in the incident.
The Theft of 5 Million Dirhams
The case of the Jordanian media figure dates back to October 2025, when Najah Al-Masaeed appeared in a video talking about being subjected to a massive theft, confirming that the amount stolen was 5 million Emirati dirhams, and that the sum was part of the price of a property she had previously sold in the UAE. In her first appearance, she did not reveal the identity of the person she accused of seizing the money, but she spoke about her shock from the betrayal and the human loss more than the material aspect.
Less than 48 hours later, the Jordanian Public Security Directorate announced the arrest of her then-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi, after security forces were able to determine his whereabouts. According to information published by media outlets citing Jordanian security, he confessed during the investigation to taking the amount, while authorities managed to seize 1.6 million dirhams, and procedures regarding the rest of the money continued.
Love Ends in Separation
This case came after years of a relationship that attracted public interest from the beginning, after the young Jordanian woman announced her marriage in 2019, and at that time she spoke about how their meeting began spontaneously before the relationship developed into a romantic connection and marriage.
The age difference between the two parties also attracted public interest, as Al-Masaeed was several years older than her husband, but she previously confirmed in statements that age does not represent an obstacle to the relationship when there is understanding and love.
The marriage lasted about six years before Al-Masaeed officially announced her separation from him in December 2025, following a financial crisis that turned into a judicial case. In April 2026, she announced that the judiciary had issued a ruling in the case, expressing at that time her feeling that justice had restored part of her rights, before the case returned to the forefront currently due to the controversy surrounding the description of the ruling.