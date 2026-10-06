عاد اسم الشاعرة والإعلامية الأردنية نجاح المساعيد إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد أن ظهرت في مقطع فيديو نشرته على حساباتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وضحت من خلاله حقيقة الحكم الصادر بحق طليقها عامر ركاد السردي في قضية سرقة مبلغ مالي قدره 5 ملايين درهم إماراتي، مؤكدة وجود فرق قانوني بين البراءة والإعفاء من العقوبة، لافتة إلى أن الحكم الصادر بحق طليقها تضمن السجن لمدة 3 أعوام مع وقف التنفيذ، وبالتالي فإن وصف القرار بأنه براءة لا يعكس حقيقة الحكم القضائي.

توضيح الحكم

وبدأت مقدمة برنامج "كلام نواعم" حديثها في مقطع الفيديو بعبارة حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل، وقالت "طليقي لما سرقني حكم عليه بالسجن 3 سنوات مع وقف التنفيذ لأن السرقة تمت حين كان زوجي"، مشيرة إلى أن هذا القانون موجود في الأردن وينفذ وبالتالي حكم عليه ولكن تم وقف التنفيذ لأنني خلعته بعد هذه القضية.

ولفتت إلى أن المحكمة حكمت على شقيقة السردي بالسجن لمدة عامين وبعد الاستئناف حصلت على البراءة لعدم كفاية الأدلة التي تثبت مشاركتها في الواقعة.

سرقة الـ5 ملايين درهم

وتعود قضية الإعلامية الأردنية إلى أكتوبر 2025، عندما ظهرت نجاح المساعيد في مقطع مصور وهي تتحدث عن تعرضها لسرقة مبلغ مالي ضخم، مؤكدة أن قيمة الأموال بلغت 5 مليون درهم إماراتي، وأن المبلغ كان جزءاً من ثمن عقار سبق أن باعته في الإمارات. ولم تكشف في ظهورها الأول عن هوية الشخص الذي اتهمته بالاستيلاء على الأموال، لكنها تحدثت عن صدمتها من الغدر والخسارة الإنسانية أكثر من الجانب المادي.

وبعد أقل من 48 ساعة، أعلنت مديرية الأمن العام الأردنية توقيف زوجها آنذاك عامر ركاد السردي، بعدما تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان وجوده. ووفق المعلومات التي نشرتها وسائل إعلام نقلاً عن الأمن الأردني، اعترف خلال التحقيق بأخذ المبلغ، فيما تمكنت السلطات من ضبط مليون و600 ألف درهم، واستمرت الإجراءات المتعلقة ببقية الأموال.

الحب ينتهي بالانفصال

وجاءت هذه القضية بعد سنوات من علاقة أثارت اهتمام الجمهور منذ بدايتها، بعد أن أعلنت الشابة الأردنية زواجها في 2019، وتحدثت آنذاك عن أن لقاءهما بدأ بطريقة عفوية قبل أن تتطور العلاقة إلى ارتباط عاطفي وزواج.

كما أثار فارق العمر بين الطرفين اهتمام الجمهور، إذ كانت المساعيد تكبر زوجها بعدة سنوات، لكنها أكدت في تصريحات سابقة أن العمر لا يمثل عائقاً أمام العلاقة عندما يكون هناك تفاهم وحب.

واستمر الزواج نحو ست سنوات، قبل أن تعلن المساعيد رسمياً انفصالها عنه في ديسمبر 2025، في أعقاب أزمة الأموال التي تحولت إلى قضية قضائية، وأعلنت في أبريل 2026 أن القضاء أصدر حكماً في القضية، وعبّرت وقتها عن شعورها بأن العدالة أعادت إليها جزءاً من حقها، قبل أن تعود القضية إلى الواجهة حالياً بسبب الجدل حول توصيف الحكم.