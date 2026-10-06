The name of Jordanian poet and media figure Najah Al-Masaeed has returned to the forefront once again, after she appeared in a video posted on her official social media accounts, clarifying the truth about the ruling issued against her ex-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi in a case involving the theft of a sum of 5 million Emirati dirhams. She emphasized that there is a legal difference between acquittal and exemption from punishment, pointing out that the ruling against her ex-husband included a prison sentence of 3 years with a suspended sentence, and thus describing the decision as an acquittal does not reflect the reality of the judicial ruling.

Clarification of the Ruling

The host of the program "Kalam Nawaaem" began her remarks in the video with the phrase "God is sufficient for me, and He is the best disposer of affairs," and said, "My ex-husband was sentenced to 3 years in prison with a suspended sentence because the theft occurred while he was my husband," indicating that this law exists in Jordan and is enforced, and thus he was sentenced, but the execution was suspended because I divorced him after this case.

She pointed out that the court sentenced Al-Sardi's sister to two years in prison, but after the appeal, she was acquitted due to insufficient evidence proving her involvement in the incident.

The Theft of 5 Million Dirhams

The case of the Jordanian media figure dates back to October 2025, when Najah Al-Masaeed appeared in a video talking about being subjected to a massive theft, confirming that the amount stolen was 5 million Emirati dirhams, and that the sum was part of the price of a property she had previously sold in the UAE. In her first appearance, she did not reveal the identity of the person she accused of seizing the money, but she spoke about her shock from the betrayal and the human loss more than the material aspect.

Less than 48 hours later, the Jordanian Public Security Directorate announced the arrest of her then-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi, after security forces were able to determine his whereabouts. According to information published by media outlets citing Jordanian security, he confessed during the investigation to taking the amount, while authorities managed to seize 1.6 million dirhams, and procedures regarding the rest of the money continued.

Love Ends in Separation

This case came after years of a relationship that attracted public interest from the beginning, after the young Jordanian woman announced her marriage in 2019, and at that time she spoke about how their meeting began spontaneously before the relationship developed into a romantic connection and marriage.

The age difference between the two parties also attracted public interest, as Al-Masaeed was several years older than her husband, but she previously confirmed in statements that age does not represent an obstacle to the relationship when there is understanding and love.

The marriage lasted about six years before Al-Masaeed officially announced her separation from him in December 2025, following a financial crisis that turned into a judicial case. In April 2026, she announced that the judiciary had issued a ruling in the case, expressing at that time her feeling that justice had restored part of her rights, before the case returned to the forefront currently due to the controversy surrounding the description of the ruling.