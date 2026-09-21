أثارت الفنانة السعودية داليا مبارك جدلاً واسعاً خلال الساعات الماضية بعد تصدرها إلى الواجهة مجددًا، بعدما ظهرت وهي تغني خلال حفل زفاف خاص أقيم في دبي، في ظهور لافت يأتي بعد إعلانها اعتزال الفن وتوقفها عن نشاطها الغنائي.
دفع الظهور الجديد جمهورها إلى التساؤل حول موقفها الحالي من قرار الاعتزال، وما إذا كانت مشاركتها في المناسبة تمثل عودة فعلية إلى الساحة الفنية، أم أنها تظل في إطار الغناء خلال المناسبات الخاصة بعيدًا عن أي نشاط فني رسمي.
ظهور خاص يعيد التساؤلات
وتداول مستخدمو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو ظهرت خلاله داليا مبارك وهي تؤدي عدداً من الأغنيات في حفل الزفاف، وسط تفاعل الحضور، ليتجدد الحديث عن علاقتها بالغناء بعد فترة من إعلانها الابتعاد عن الفن.
وفي المقابل، رأى متابعون أن ظهورها في مناسبة خاصة لا يعني بالضرورة تراجعها عن قرار الاعتزال أو استعدادها لاستئناف مشوارها الفني، خصوصًا أنها لم تعلن حتى الآن عن أي مشروع فني جديد.
ماذا قالت عن الاعتزال؟
وكانت داليا مبارك قد أعلنت اعتزالها الفن عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، مؤكدة أن أعمالها الأخيرة ستكون مرتبطة بأولادها وأصدقائها، قبل أن تتخذ قرار الاعتزال رسمياً.
وقالت في رسالتها: «أعلن اعتزالي الفن وآخر أعمالي الفنية هي عمل مع أولادي وأحبابي كارما ولمى قيس من ذا فويس كيدز، وبعد ذلك أن أعتزل الفن رسمياً. شكراً لكل من دعمني من بداية مسيرتي إلى يومنا الحالي من القلب».
هل تعود إلى الساحة؟
وبينما أعاد ظهورها الأخير طرح فكرة العودة إلى الغناء، لم يصدر عن داليا مبارك ما يؤكد تغيير موقفها أو عودتها رسمياً إلى النشاط الفني، لتبقى مشاركتها في حفل الزفاف ظهوراً خاصاً لا يحمل حتى الآن إعلاناً عن استئناف مشوارها الغنائي.
The Saudi artist Dalia Mubarak has sparked widespread controversy in recent hours after she re-emerged, appearing to sing at a private wedding held in Dubai, a notable appearance following her announcement of retiring from art and halting her singing activities.
This new appearance has led her audience to question her current stance on the retirement decision, and whether her participation in the event represents a real return to the artistic scene, or if she remains within the realm of singing at private events away from any official artistic activity.
A Special Appearance Raises Questions
Social media users circulated a video clip showing Dalia Mubarak performing several songs at the wedding, amidst the audience's interaction, reigniting discussions about her relationship with singing after a period of announcing her withdrawal from art.
Conversely, some followers believe that her appearance at a private event does not necessarily indicate a reversal of her retirement decision or her readiness to resume her artistic career, especially since she has not yet announced any new artistic project.
What Did She Say About Retirement?
Dalia Mubarak had announced her retirement from art via her Instagram account, confirming that her recent works would be related to her children and friends, before officially deciding to retire.
In her message, she said: "I announce my retirement from art and my last artistic work is a project with my children and loved ones Karma and Lama Qais from The Voice Kids, after which I will officially retire from art. Thank you to everyone who supported me from the beginning of my journey until today from the heart."
Will She Return to the Scene?
While her recent appearance has revived the idea of returning to singing, Dalia Mubarak has not issued any statements confirming a change in her position or her official return to artistic activity, leaving her participation in the wedding a special appearance that does not yet carry an announcement about resuming her singing career.