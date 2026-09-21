أثارت الفنانة السعودية داليا مبارك جدلاً واسعاً خلال الساعات الماضية بعد تصدرها إلى الواجهة مجددًا، بعدما ظهرت وهي تغني خلال حفل زفاف خاص أقيم في دبي، في ظهور لافت يأتي بعد إعلانها اعتزال الفن وتوقفها عن نشاطها الغنائي.

دفع الظهور الجديد جمهورها إلى التساؤل حول موقفها الحالي من قرار الاعتزال، وما إذا كانت مشاركتها في المناسبة تمثل عودة فعلية إلى الساحة الفنية، أم أنها تظل في إطار الغناء خلال المناسبات الخاصة بعيدًا عن أي نشاط فني رسمي.

ظهور خاص يعيد التساؤلات

وتداول مستخدمو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو ظهرت خلاله داليا مبارك وهي تؤدي عدداً من الأغنيات في حفل الزفاف، وسط تفاعل الحضور، ليتجدد الحديث عن علاقتها بالغناء بعد فترة من إعلانها الابتعاد عن الفن.

وفي المقابل، رأى متابعون أن ظهورها في مناسبة خاصة لا يعني بالضرورة تراجعها عن قرار الاعتزال أو استعدادها لاستئناف مشوارها الفني، خصوصًا أنها لم تعلن حتى الآن عن أي مشروع فني جديد.

ماذا قالت عن الاعتزال؟

وكانت داليا مبارك قد أعلنت اعتزالها الفن عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، مؤكدة أن أعمالها الأخيرة ستكون مرتبطة بأولادها وأصدقائها، قبل أن تتخذ قرار الاعتزال رسمياً.

وقالت في رسالتها: «أعلن اعتزالي الفن وآخر أعمالي الفنية هي عمل مع أولادي وأحبابي كارما ولمى قيس من ذا فويس كيدز، وبعد ذلك أن أعتزل الفن رسمياً. شكراً لكل من دعمني من بداية مسيرتي إلى يومنا الحالي من القلب».

هل تعود إلى الساحة؟

وبينما أعاد ظهورها الأخير طرح فكرة العودة إلى الغناء، لم يصدر عن داليا مبارك ما يؤكد تغيير موقفها أو عودتها رسمياً إلى النشاط الفني، لتبقى مشاركتها في حفل الزفاف ظهوراً خاصاً لا يحمل حتى الآن إعلاناً عن استئناف مشوارها الغنائي.