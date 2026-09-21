The Saudi artist Dalia Mubarak has sparked widespread controversy in recent hours after she re-emerged, appearing to sing at a private wedding held in Dubai, a notable appearance following her announcement of retiring from art and halting her singing activities.

This new appearance has led her audience to question her current stance on the retirement decision, and whether her participation in the event represents a real return to the artistic scene, or if she remains within the realm of singing at private events away from any official artistic activity.

A Special Appearance Raises Questions

Social media users circulated a video clip showing Dalia Mubarak performing several songs at the wedding, amidst the audience's interaction, reigniting discussions about her relationship with singing after a period of announcing her withdrawal from art.

Conversely, some followers believe that her appearance at a private event does not necessarily indicate a reversal of her retirement decision or her readiness to resume her artistic career, especially since she has not yet announced any new artistic project.

What Did She Say About Retirement?

Dalia Mubarak had announced her retirement from art via her Instagram account, confirming that her recent works would be related to her children and friends, before officially deciding to retire.

In her message, she said: "I announce my retirement from art and my last artistic work is a project with my children and loved ones Karma and Lama Qais from The Voice Kids, after which I will officially retire from art. Thank you to everyone who supported me from the beginning of my journey until today from the heart."

Will She Return to the Scene?

While her recent appearance has revived the idea of returning to singing, Dalia Mubarak has not issued any statements confirming a change in her position or her official return to artistic activity, leaving her participation in the wedding a special appearance that does not yet carry an announcement about resuming her singing career.