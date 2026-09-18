After an absence of nearly 15 years, the Syrian artist Assala Nasri returns to sing in Damascus, on a night that carries dimensions beyond the boundaries of art, encapsulating a significant transformation in the Syrian scene and the return of one of the most prominent Arab voices to an audience that has long missed her presence.

Forced Absence

Assala has been absent from the stages of her country for all these past years after paying the price for her clear stance against the former regime, and her name remained associated with Syria despite the distance and absence. Her estrangement was not from her homeland, but from a political reality that prevented her return, while Damascus remained present in her voice, her emotions, and her statements.

The value of her return lies in its timing and significance. Assala enters Damascus today through the theater, carrying a Syrian voice that has made its mark in the Arab world, and a stance that has remained steadfast throughout years of harsh transformations. On the stage, which she has long been away from, she reunites with an audience that has lived her songs and awaited her return, turning the concert into an emotional moment where music blends with memory.

Assala's return to the new Syria encapsulates much of what has changed in her country; the artist who left Damascus for a wide Arab space returns after the barrier that kept her away has fallen, to reclaim one of her city's most famous voices and to open a new artistic chapter titled reunion after years of absence.

Tears and Longing... Assala Remembers Her Father

Assala addressed her audience with an emotional message during the "Return of Assala" concert, saying: "This concert has a special arrangement in my heart and soul, and before, every time I moved from one place to another, you have no idea how reassured I felt when I saw a group of Syrians attending one of my concerts." She recalled on stage the memory of her father before dedicating one of her songs to his spirit, in a moment where the longing for return blended with a daughter's loyalty and the memory of beginnings.