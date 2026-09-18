بعد غياب امتد نحو 15 عاماً، تعود الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري إلى الغناء في دمشق، في ليلة تحمل أبعاداً تتجاوز حدود الفن، وتختصر تحولاً كبيراً في المشهد السوري وعودة واحدة من أبرز الأصوات العربية إلى جمهور افتقد حضورها طويلاً.

أصالة نصري.

أصالة نصري.

غياب قسري

غابت أصالة عن مسارح بلدها طوال السنوات الماضية بعدما دفعت ثمن موقفها الصريح من النظام السابق، وظل اسمها مرتبطاً بسورية رغم المسافة والغياب. لم تكن قطيعتها مع الوطن، بل مع واقع سياسي حال دون عودتها، فيما بقيت دمشق حاضرة في صوتها ووجدانها وتصريحاتها.

تكتسب العودة قيمتها من توقيتها ودلالتها. أصالة تدخل دمشق اليوم من بوابة المسرح، حاملة صوتاً سورياً صنع مكانته عربياً، وموقفاً ظل ثابتاً طوال سنوات التحولات القاسية. وعلى الخشبة، التي غابت عنها طويلاً، تلتقي مجدداً بجمهور عاش أغنياتها وانتظر عودتها، لتتحول الحفلة إلى لحظة وجدانية تختلط فيها الموسيقى بالذاكرة.

عودة أصالة إلى سورية الجديدة تختصر كثيراً مما تبدل في بلدها؛ فالفنانة التي خرجت من دمشق إلى فضاء عربي واسع تعود إليها بعد سقوط الحاجز الذي أبعدها، لتستعيد المدينة واحداً من أشهر أصواتها، وتفتح صفحة فنية جديدة عنوانها اللقاء بعد سنوات الغياب.

أصالة نصري.

أصالة نصري.

دموع وحنين.. أصالة تستذكر والدها

وخاطبت أصالة جمهورها برسالة مؤثرة خلال حفلة «عودة الأصالة»، قالت فيها: «هالحفلة لها ترتيب خاص بقلبي وبنفسي، وقبل كنت كل ما أتنقل من مكان إلى مكان، ما بتعرفوا قديش كنت أحس بطمأنينة لما أشوف مجموعة سوريين حاضرين واحدة من حفلاتي». واستعادت على المسرح ذكرى والدها، قبل أن تقدم إحدى أغنياتها إهداءً لروحه، في لحظة اختلط فيها حنين العودة بوفاء الابنة وذاكرة البدايات.