تتجه أنظار الجماهير الخليجية إلى مدينة جدة التي تستضيف منافسات بطولة كأس الخليج العربي السابعة والعشرين «خليجي 27» خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026، في حدث رياضي يعد الأول من نوعه للمدينة منذ انطلاق البطولة عام 1970.


وتأتي الاستضافة امتدادًا للمكانة المتنامية التي تحتلها المملكة على خريطة الرياضة العالمية، وقدرتها على تنظيم أبرز المنافسات القارية والدولية، في ظل ما تحظى به الرياضة السعودية من دعم واهتمام أسهما في استقطاب واستضافة العديد من الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى.


وتقام مباريات البطولة على ملعبي مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية، بمشاركة المنتخبات الخليجية الثمانية: السعودية، والإمارات، وقطر، والكويت، والبحرين، وعُمان، والعراق، واليمن.


وتحمل نسخة جدة طابعًا خاصًا، إذ استُلهمت الهوية البصرية للبطولة من «الرواشين» التاريخية التي تشتهر بها جدة التاريخية، في تجسيد يجمع بين الإرث الثقافي للمدينة والحدث الرياضي الخليجي الأبرز.


كما تسعى جدة إلى تقديم نسخة استثنائية تعكس ما تمتلكه المملكة من بنية تحتية متطورة وخبرات تنظيمية متراكمة في استضافة الأحداث الكبرى.


وتشكل بطولة كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 27» محطة جديدة في سجل جدة الرياضي الحافل، بعد نجاح المدينة في استضافة العديد من البطولات والأحداث الرياضية الكبرى خلال السنوات الماضية، من أبرزها كأس السوبر الإسباني، وكأس العالم للأندية، ونهائيات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في نسختين متتاليتين، إلى جانب سباقات جائزة السعودية الكبرى للفورمولا 1، وعدد من البطولات الدولية والإقليمية، ما عزز مكانتها وجهةً رياضيةً رائدةً على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


وتؤكد استضافة البطولة جاهزية جدة لاستقبال جماهير الخليج وتقديم تجربة رياضية متكاملة داخل الملاعب وخارجها، بما يعكس ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تطور في قطاع استضافة وتنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.