The eyes of Gulf audiences are directed towards the city of Jeddah, which will host the competitions of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" from September 23 to October 6, 2026, in a sporting event that is the first of its kind for the city since the tournament's inception in 1970.



The hosting comes as an extension of the growing status that the Kingdom occupies on the global sports map, and its ability to organize the most prominent continental and international competitions, in light of the support and attention that Saudi sports receive, which have contributed to attracting and hosting many major sporting events.



The tournament matches will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City, with the participation of the eight Gulf teams: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, and Yemen.



The Jeddah edition carries a special character, as the visual identity of the tournament is inspired by the historical "rawashin" that Jeddah is famous for, in a representation that combines the cultural heritage of the city with the most prominent Gulf sporting event.



Jeddah also aims to present an exceptional edition that reflects what the Kingdom possesses in terms of advanced infrastructure and accumulated organizational expertise in hosting major events.



The Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" represents a new milestone in Jeddah's rich sports record, following the city's success in hosting many championships and major sporting events in recent years, including the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the AFC Champions League finals in two consecutive editions, in addition to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Formula 1, and several international and regional championships, which has enhanced its status as a leading sports destination at both the regional and international levels.



The hosting of the tournament confirms Jeddah's readiness to welcome Gulf audiences and provide a comprehensive sporting experience both inside and outside the stadiums, reflecting the development the Kingdom has achieved in the field of hosting and organizing major sporting events.