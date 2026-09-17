كشفت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لبطولة كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم «خليجي 27» عن التميمة الرسمية للبطولة «ذيبان» التي تستضيفها مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026. واستُلهم اسم «ذيبان» من الذئب العربي أحد الحيوانات المهددة بالانقراض والمرتبطة ببيئة المملكة، ويحضر في الموروث الخليجي رمزًا للشجاعة والذكاء والقوة، فيما تعكس التميمة قيم الكرم والضيافة التي يتميز بها المجتمع السعودي، والروابط التاريخية والاجتماعية بين أبناء دول الخليج.


وصُمم ذيبان ليكون رفيقًا للجماهير ووجهًا للترحيب بالبطولة في جدة، وحاضرًا في الملاعب والفعاليات المصاحبة، بما يضفي طابعًا تفاعلياً على تجربة المشجع، ويواكب المكانة التي تحظى بها كأس الخليج في ذاكرة عشاق كرة القدم في المنطقة.


وتشهد «خليجي 27» مشاركة ثمانية منتخبات، وُزعت على مجموعتين؛ تضم الأولى السعودية والعراق وعُمان والكويت، فيما تضم الثانية قطر والإمارات والبحرين واليمن.


وتقام منافسات البطولة بواقع 15 مباراة على ملعبي مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية، في أول استضافة لمدينة جدة لكأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم.