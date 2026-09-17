The local organizing committee for the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament "Gulf 27" has revealed the official mascot of the tournament, "Dhiban," which will be hosted in the city of Jeddah from September 23 to October 6, 2026. The name "Dhiban" is inspired by the Arabian wolf, one of the endangered animals associated with the Kingdom's environment, and it appears in Gulf heritage as a symbol of courage, intelligence, and strength. The mascot reflects the values of generosity and hospitality that characterize Saudi society, as well as the historical and social ties among the people of the Gulf countries.



Dhiban has been designed to be a companion for the fans and a welcoming face for the tournament in Jeddah, present in the stadiums and accompanying events, adding an interactive element to the fan experience, and keeping pace with the status of the Gulf Cup in the memories of football lovers in the region.



Gulf 27 will witness the participation of eight teams, divided into two groups; the first group includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait, while the second group includes Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Yemen.



The tournament matches will take place with a total of 15 games at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City, marking the first time Jeddah hosts the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament.