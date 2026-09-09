The Lebanese artist Maya Diab commented on the ongoing dispute between her and the family of the Lebanese artist Fairuz, which has escalated into a legal matter, explaining that she prefers not to delve into the details of the crisis or treat it as material worthy of media investment.

Maya confirmed in television statements that she is handling the issue away from attempts to attract attention, noting that discussing the details of the dispute through the media might give the crisis more space than it deserves, saying in her remarks: "It's shameful."

I Do Not Exploit the Dispute Medially

The Lebanese artist clarified that having a dispute with a personality as significant as Fairuz might lead some to exploit the situation for media presence, but she chose not to follow this approach, affirming that she rises above such behaviors.

Maya expressed her great appreciation for Fairuz, describing her as "the great one," emphasizing that her artistic stature is not affected by the ongoing dispute with some members of her family.

"The Family" Behind the Lawsuit

Regarding the party that filed the lawsuit against her, Maya Diab simply stated: "The family," without revealing additional details about the identity of the plaintiff or the legal actions taken against her.

As for the reasons behind the crisis, Maya speculated that the dispute might be related to her performance of the contested songs, explaining that she presented them in a way that was well-received by the audience and garnered wide interaction, which she considered one of the possibilities behind escalating the matter, according to her account.

Despite the dispute reaching the courts, Maya maintained her stance against turning the issue into a media debate, preferring not to elaborate on it or exploit it for further attention.

The Beginning of the Crisis

The crisis between Maya Diab and Fairuz's family dates back to a disagreement that arose over the Lebanese artist performing several of Fairuz's songs, before the matter escalated into a lawsuit, amid controversy over the rights to present those works.