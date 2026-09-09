علقت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب على الخلاف القائم بينها وبين عائلة الفنانة اللبنانية فيروز، الذي تطور إلى مسار قضائي، موضحةً أنها لا تفضل الخوض في تفاصيل الأزمة أو التعامل معها باعتبارها مادة تستحق الاستثمار الإعلامي.

وأكدت مايا في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنها تتعامل مع القضية بعيداً عن محاولات جذب الانتباه، مشيرةً إلى أن الدخول في تفاصيل الخلاف عبر وسائل الإعلام قد يمنح الأزمة مساحة أكبر مما تستحق قائلة في حديثها: «عيب».

لا أستغل الخلاف إعلامياً

وأوضحت الفنانة اللبنانية أن وجود خلاف مع شخصية بحجم فيروز قد يدفع البعض إلى استثمار الأمر لتحقيق حضور إعلامي، إلا أنها اختارت عدم اتباع هذا النهج، مؤكدةً أنها تترفع عن مثل هذه السلوكيات.

وأبدت مايا تقديرها الكبير لفيروز، ووصفتها بـ«العظيمة»، مؤكدةً أن مكانتها الفنية لا تتأثر بالخلاف القائم بينها وبين أفراد من عائلتها.

«العائلة» وراء الدعوى

وعن الجهة التي أقامت الدعوى القضائية ضدها، اكتفت مايا دياب بالقول: «العائلة»، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول هوية صاحب الدعوى أو الإجراءات القانونية المتخذة بحقها.

وحول أسباب الأزمة، رجحت مايا أن يكون الخلاف مرتبطاً بتقديمها الأغنيات محل النزاع، موضحةً أنها قدمتها بصورة لاقت استحسان الجمهور وتفاعلاً واسعاً، وهو ما اعتبرته أحد الاحتمالات وراء تصعيد الأمر، وفق روايتها.

ورغم وصول الخلاف إلى القضاء، حافظت مايا على موقفها الرافض لتحويل القضية إلى سجال إعلامي، مفضلةً عدم التوسع في الحديث عنها أو استغلالها لتحقيق مزيد من الاهتمام.

بداية الأزمة

تعود أزمة مايا دياب مع عائلة فيروز إلى خلاف نشب على خلفية تقديم الفنانة اللبنانية عدداً من أغنيات فيروز، قبل أن يتطور الأمر إلى دعوى قضائية، وسط جدل حول حقوق تقديم تلك الأعمال.