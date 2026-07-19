The Egyptian National Theater Festival, chaired by artist Mohamed Riyad, announced the selection of artist and media personality Es'ad Younis, artist Ahmed Abdelaziz, and artist Shahira among the honorees in its nineteenth edition, in recognition of their artistic careers and significant contributions to enriching the Egyptian theater movement.

Honoring Theater Icons

This honor comes in celebration of the works presented by the honorees, which have left a mark on the theater stage and contributed to solidifying the status of Egyptian theater, in appreciation of their ongoing contributions and their role in serving the arts.

Ahmed Abdelaziz's Message

Ahmed Abdelaziz confirmed that this honor holds exceptional value for him, as it comes from the theater community, pointing out that the stage was the true starting point of his career. He expressed his gratitude to the festival administration and hoped that Egyptian theater would continue its role in discovering and nurturing new generations of artists.

Shahira's Happiness

For her part, artist Shahira expressed her happiness with this recognition, affirming that theater represents the foundation upon which her artistic experience was built, and that the honor is a recognition of years of work and dedication. She wished for Egyptian theater to continue fulfilling its cultural and artistic mission and supporting creators.

Information about the Festival

The Egyptian National Theater Festival is one of the most prominent theatrical events in Egypt, aiming to celebrate the theater movement and honor its icons, as well as support new talents and highlight the most notable theatrical performances.