أعلن مهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري، برئاسة الفنان محمد رياض، اختيار الفنانة والإعلامية إسعاد يونس، والفنان أحمد عبدالعزيز، والفنانة شهيرة ضمن قائمة المكرمين في الدورة التاسعة عشرة، تقديرًا لمسيرتهم الفنية وإسهاماتهم البارزة في إثراء الحركة المسرحية المصرية.
تكريم رموز المسرح
ويأتي هذا التكريم احتفاءً بما قدمه المكرمون من أعمال تركت أثرًا على خشبة المسرح وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة المسرح المصري، تقديرًا لعطائهم الممتد ودورهم في خدمة الفن.
رسالة أحمد عبدالعزيز
وأكد أحمد عبدالعزيز أن هذا التكريم يحمل قيمة استثنائية بالنسبة له؛ لأنه يأتي من أهل المسرح، مشيرًا إلى أن الخشبة كانت نقطة الانطلاق الحقيقية في مسيرته، موجهًا الشكر لإدارة المهرجان، معربًا عن أمله في أن يواصل المسرح المصري دوره في اكتشاف وصناعة أجيال جديدة من الفنانين.
سعادة شهيرة
من جانبها، أعربت الفنانة شهيرة عن سعادتها بهذا التقدير، مؤكدة أن المسرح يمثل الأساس الذي تشكلت عليه تجربتها الفنية، وأن التكريم يُعد تقديرًا لسنوات من العمل والإخلاص، متمنية استمرار المسرح المصري في أداء رسالته الثقافية والفنية ودعم المبدعين.
معلومات عن المهرجان
ويعد المهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري أحد أبرز الفعاليات المسرحية في مصر إذ يهدف إلى الاحتفاء بالحركة المسرحية وتكريم رموزها، إلى جانب دعم المواهب الجديدة وتسليط الضوء على أبرز العروض المسرحية.
The Egyptian National Theater Festival, chaired by artist Mohamed Riyad, announced the selection of artist and media personality Es'ad Younis, artist Ahmed Abdelaziz, and artist Shahira among the honorees in its nineteenth edition, in recognition of their artistic careers and significant contributions to enriching the Egyptian theater movement.
Honoring Theater Icons
This honor comes in celebration of the works presented by the honorees, which have left a mark on the theater stage and contributed to solidifying the status of Egyptian theater, in appreciation of their ongoing contributions and their role in serving the arts.
Ahmed Abdelaziz's Message
Ahmed Abdelaziz confirmed that this honor holds exceptional value for him, as it comes from the theater community, pointing out that the stage was the true starting point of his career. He expressed his gratitude to the festival administration and hoped that Egyptian theater would continue its role in discovering and nurturing new generations of artists.
Shahira's Happiness
For her part, artist Shahira expressed her happiness with this recognition, affirming that theater represents the foundation upon which her artistic experience was built, and that the honor is a recognition of years of work and dedication. She wished for Egyptian theater to continue fulfilling its cultural and artistic mission and supporting creators.
Information about the Festival
The Egyptian National Theater Festival is one of the most prominent theatrical events in Egypt, aiming to celebrate the theater movement and honor its icons, as well as support new talents and highlight the most notable theatrical performances.