أعلن مهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري، برئاسة الفنان محمد رياض، اختيار الفنانة والإعلامية إسعاد يونس، والفنان أحمد عبدالعزيز، والفنانة شهيرة ضمن قائمة المكرمين في الدورة التاسعة عشرة، تقديرًا لمسيرتهم الفنية وإسهاماتهم البارزة في إثراء الحركة المسرحية المصرية.

تكريم رموز المسرح

ويأتي هذا التكريم احتفاءً بما قدمه المكرمون من أعمال تركت أثرًا على خشبة المسرح وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة المسرح المصري، تقديرًا لعطائهم الممتد ودورهم في خدمة الفن.

رسالة أحمد عبدالعزيز

وأكد أحمد عبدالعزيز أن هذا التكريم يحمل قيمة استثنائية بالنسبة له؛ لأنه يأتي من أهل المسرح، مشيرًا إلى أن الخشبة كانت نقطة الانطلاق الحقيقية في مسيرته، موجهًا الشكر لإدارة المهرجان، معربًا عن أمله في أن يواصل المسرح المصري دوره في اكتشاف وصناعة أجيال جديدة من الفنانين.

سعادة شهيرة

من جانبها، أعربت الفنانة شهيرة عن سعادتها بهذا التقدير، مؤكدة أن المسرح يمثل الأساس الذي تشكلت عليه تجربتها الفنية، وأن التكريم يُعد تقديرًا لسنوات من العمل والإخلاص، متمنية استمرار المسرح المصري في أداء رسالته الثقافية والفنية ودعم المبدعين.

معلومات عن المهرجان

ويعد المهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري أحد أبرز الفعاليات المسرحية في مصر إذ يهدف إلى الاحتفاء بالحركة المسرحية وتكريم رموزها، إلى جانب دعم المواهب الجديدة وتسليط الضوء على أبرز العروض المسرحية.