The new city of El Alamein is anticipating a musical meeting between the two Egyptian stars Tamer Ashour and Elissa, as they will hold a joint concert on August 21 at the U Arena stage, as part of the "Yalla Sahel" events for the summer of 2026.

Concert Details and Ticket Prices

The duo will present a selection of their most famous musical works during the evening, along with a bouquet of the latest songs in a concert aimed at fans of traditional and romantic music from the North Coast.

This concert is part of an artistic program that includes several of the most prominent singing stars in Egypt and the Arab world as part of the summer events taking place in the new city of El Alamein.

The organizing company revealed the ticket prices for the concert, which are offered in five different categories, starting from 1,000 EGP and reaching up to 150,000 EGP for the highest category.



الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا والفنان المصري تامر عاشور.

Tamer Hosny at the Opening

The first concerts of the "Yalla Sahel" initiative are scheduled to kick off on July 31, led by artist Tamer Hosny, who will celebrate with his audience the release of his new album "Mesh Hatkarar," along with performing a selection of his most famous songs.

Collaborations Between Them

Elissa and Tamer Ashour previously collaborated on the song "Ana Skteen," which was composed by him, while the lyrics were penned by poet Nader Abdullah. The song achieved wide interaction from the audience since its release.

His New Album

Tamer Ashour announced the release date of his new album "Mirayat Al-Hob," revealing through his official account on the "X" platform that the work will be released on July 20, featuring 12 songs that will be released all at once, inviting his audience to support him and await the album.

Ashour presents in the album a mix of romantic and emotional songs alongside various musical styles, while collaborating with a group of the most prominent poets, composers, and arrangers, continuing the artistic partnerships that have achieved success in his previous works.