تترقب مدينة العلمين الجديدة لقاءً فنيًا يجمع النجمين المصريين تامر عاشور وإليسا، إذ يحييان حفلًا غنائيًا مشتركًا يوم 21 أغسطس المقبل على مسرح U Arena، ضمن فعاليات «يلا ساحل» لصيف 2026.

تفاصيل الحفل وأسعار التذاكر

ويقدم الثنائي خلال الأمسية مجموعة من أشهر أعمالهما الغنائية، إلى جانب باقة من أحدث الأغنيات في حفل يستهدف عشاق الطرب والرومانسية من رواد الساحل الشمالي.

ويأتي هذا الحفل ضمن برنامج فني يضم عددًا من أبرز نجوم الغناء في مصر والوطن العربي في إطار الفعاليات الصيفية التي تشهدها مدينة العلمين الجديدة.

وكشفت الشركة المنظمة أسعار تذاكر الحفل، التي طرحت بخمس فئات مختلفة، تبدأ من 1,000 جنيه وتصل إلى 150 ألف جنيه للفئة الأعلى.
الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا والفنان المصري تامر عاشور.

الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا والفنان المصري تامر عاشور.

تامر حسني في الافتتاح

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق أولى حفلات مبادرة «يلا ساحل» يوم 31 يوليو الجاري، بقيادة الفنان تامر حسني الذي يحتفل مع جمهوره بإطلاق ألبومه الجديد «مش هتكرر»، إلى جانب تقديم مجموعة من أشهر أغنياته.

أعمال جمعتهما

وسبق أن جمع تعاون فني إليسا وتامر عاشور من خلال أغنية «أنا سكتين»، التي قدمتها من ألحانه، فيما حملت كلماتها توقيع الشاعر نادر عبدالله، وحققت الأغنية تفاعلًا واسعًا لدى الجمهور منذ طرحها.

ألبومه الجديد

كشف تامر عاشور موعد طرح ألبومه الجديد «مراية الحب»، معلنًا عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «X» أن العمل سيصدر يوم 20 يوليو، إذ يضم 12 أغنية سيتم طرحها بالكامل في وقت واحد، داعيًا جمهوره إلى دعمه وانتظار الألبوم.

ويقدم عاشور في الألبوم مزيجًا من الأغاني الرومانسية والوجدانية إلى جانب ألوان موسيقية متنوعة، بينما يتعاون خلاله مع مجموعة من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين والموزعين استمرارًا للشراكات الفنية التي حققت نجاحًا في أعماله السابقة.