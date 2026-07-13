توفي نجم السينما العالمي النيوزيلندي سام نيل، عن عمر 78 عامًا، بعد مسيرة فنية استمرت لأكثر من 50 عامًا، قدّم خلالها عشرات الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية التي رسخت مكانته كواحد من مشاهير جيله.

رحيل مفاجئ

وأعلنت أسرة نيل وفاته، اليوم (الاثنين)، عبر بيان نُشر على حسابه الرسمي في إنستغرام، أوضحت فيه أنه توفي في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية محاطًا بأفراد عائلته، مؤكدة أن رحيله كان مفاجئًا.

ولم تكشف الأسرة سبب الوفاة، لكنها أشارت إلى أن نيلتعافى أخيرًا من سرطان الدم، بعدما خضع منذ2022 لعلاج من ورم الغدد اللمفاوية التائية الوعائي المناعي من الدرجة الثالثة، وهو نوع نادر من سرطانات الدم، وظلت حالته مستقرة حتى وفاته.
بشكل مفاجئ.. رحيل سام نيل بعد 50 عاماً من الإبداع السينمائي

وأعربت العائلة عن امتنانها للطواقم الطبية في مستشفى «سانت فينسنت» الخاص بمدينة سيدني، مثمنة الرعاية التي تلقاها الفنان خلال فترة علاجه، كما طلبت احترام خصوصية الأسرة في هذا الظرف.

سام نيل

ولد سام نيل، واسمه الحقيقي نيجل جون ديرموت نيل، عام 1947 في مدينة أوماه بأيرلندا الشمالية، لأم إنجليزية وأب نيوزيلندي كان يخدم في الجيش البريطاني، قبل أن تنتقل العائلة إلى نيوزيلندا عام 1954. وفي سن الثانية عشرة، اختار اسم «سام» بدلًا من «نيجل»، معتبرًا أنه أكثر ملاءمة لحياته الشخصية والفنية.
بشكل مفاجئ.. رحيل سام نيل بعد 50 عاماً من الإبداع السينمائي

بدأ نيل مشواره الفني بعد أن تخلى عن دراسة القانون، وانضم إلى المسرح الاحترافي في مدينة ويلينغتون، قبل أن يلفت الأنظار من خلال فيلم Sleeping Dogs عام 1977، الذي كان أول فيلم نيوزيلندي يُعرض في دور السينما الأمريكية.

وخلال الثمانينات، شارك في عدد من الأعمال البارزة، أبرزها: My Brilliant Career وOmen III وPossession وEvil Angels إلى جانب ميريل ستريب، ثم ظهر في فيلم The Hunt for Red October، ما عزز حضوره على الساحة العالمية.
بشكل مفاجئ.. رحيل سام نيل بعد 50 عاماً من الإبداع السينمائي

وجاءت انطلاقته الكبرى عام 1993 عندما جسّد شخصية الدكتور آلان غرانت في الفيلم الشهير Jurassic Park للمخرج ستيفن سبيلبرغ، وهو الدور الذي أعاده لاحقًا في أجزاء أخرى من السلسلة، ليصبح أحد أكثر أدواره شهرة في تاريخ السينما.

كما شارك في الفيلم الحائز على جائزة الأوسكار The Piano للمخرجة جين كامبيون، إلى جانب أكثر من 150 عملًا سينمائيًا وتلفزيونيًا، من بينها Dead Calm وThe Jungle Book وEvent Horizon وPeter Rabbit، إضافة إلى مشاركاته في مسلسلات ناجحة مثل Peaky Blinders وThe Tudors وThe Twelve.

وكان نيل من أبرز المرشحين لتجسيد شخصية العميل السري جيمس بوند في ثمانينات القرن الماضي، إلا أن الدور ذهب في النهاية إلى تيموثي دالتون.

نعي ومواساة

وعقب إعلان الوفاة، توالت رسائل النعي من كبار المسؤولين والفنانين، ووصف رئيس وزراء نيوزيلندا كريستوفر لوكسون الراحل بأنه أحد أعظم الفنانين في تاريخ البلاد، مؤكدًا أن أعماله أسهمت في نقل السينما النيوزيلندية إلى العالمية.

كما نعاه رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي، مشيدًا بشجاعته في مواجهة المرض، وبحضوره الإنساني والفني الذي ترك أثرًا عميقًا لدى الجمهور داخل أستراليا وخارجها.

وفي مذكراته الصادرة عام 2023 بعنوان Did I Ever Tell You About This، تحدث بصراحة عن معركته مع السرطان، مؤكدًا أنه لم يكن يخشى الموت، لكنه كان يتمنى أن يعيش سنوات إضافية ليقضيها مع أحفاده ويرى مزرعته تنمو وتزدهر.

وخلال مسيرته نال العديد من الأوسمة والتكريمات، أبرزها وسام الإمبراطورية البريطانية عام 1991، قبل أن يُمنح لقب «سير» عام 2022 تقديرًا لإسهاماته الكبيرة في مجال الفنون. ورحل سام نيل تاركًا خلفه 4 أبناء و6 أحفاد، وإرثًا فنيًا سيظل حاضرًا في ذاكرة عشاق السينما حول العالم، بعدما نجح على مدار أكثر من 5 عقود في تقديم شخصيات خالدة صنعت اسمه بين كبار نجوم الشاشة.