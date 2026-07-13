بشكل مفاجئ.. رحيل سام نيل بعد 50 عاماً من الإبداع السينمائي

The New Zealand actor Sam Neill, one of the stars of global cinema, passed away at the age of 78, after a career that spanned more than 50 years, during which he presented dozens of cinematic and television works that solidified his status as one of the celebrities of his generation.

The artist's family announced his death today (Monday) through a statement posted on his official account on Instagram, in which they clarified that he passed away in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by family members, confirming that his departure was unexpected. The family did not disclose the cause of death, but indicated that Neill had recently recovered from leukemia after undergoing treatment since 2022 for stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer, and his condition had remained stable until his death.



The family expressed their gratitude to the medical staff at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, appreciating the care the artist received during his treatment, and requested respect for the family's privacy during this time. Sam Neill, whose real name was Nigel John Dermot Neill, was born in 1947 in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and a New Zealand father who served in the British Army, before the family moved to New Zealand in 1954. At the age of twelve, he chose the name "Sam" instead of "Nigel," considering it more suitable for his personal and artistic life.



Neill began his artistic journey after abandoning his law studies and joining the professional theater in Wellington, before catching attention through the film Sleeping Dogs in 1977, which was the first New Zealand film to be shown in American cinemas.

During the 1980s, he participated in several prominent works, most notably: My Brilliant Career, Omen III, Possession, and Evil Angels alongside Meryl Streep, then appeared in the film The Hunt for Red October, which enhanced his presence on the global stage.



His major breakthrough came in 1993 when he portrayed the character of Dr. Alan Grant in the famous film Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg, a role he later reprised in other installments of the series, becoming one of his most famous roles in cinema history.

He also participated in the Oscar-winning film The Piano directed by Jane Campion, alongside more than 150 cinematic and television works, including Dead Calm, The Jungle Book, Event Horizon, and Peter Rabbit, in addition to his roles in successful series such as Peaky Blinders, The Tudors, and The Twelve.

Neill was one of the top contenders to portray the character of secret agent James Bond in the 1980s, but the role ultimately went to Timothy Dalton.

Following the announcement of his death, condolences poured in from senior officials and artists, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon describing the late actor as one of the greatest artists in the country's history, affirming that his works contributed to bringing New Zealand cinema to the global stage.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also mourned him, praising his courage in facing illness and his human and artistic presence that left a deep impact on audiences both in Australia and abroad.

In his memoir published in 2023 titled Did I Ever Tell You About This, he spoke candidly about his battle with cancer, affirming that he did not fear death, but wished to live additional years to spend with his grandchildren and see his farm grow and thrive.

Throughout his career, he received numerous awards and honors, most notably the Order of the British Empire in 1991, before being granted the title of "Sir" in 2022 in recognition of his significant contributions to the arts. Sam Neill passed away, leaving behind 4 children and 6 grandchildren, and an artistic legacy that will remain in the memory of cinema lovers around the world, having succeeded over more than 5 decades in presenting immortal characters that made his name among the great stars of the screen.