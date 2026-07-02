The popular singer Reda El Bahrawy has broken his silence after his recent statements regarding artistic competition sparked widespread controversy on social media, confirming that his remarks were misinterpreted and that he did not intend to offend or belittle any singer.

Clarification After the Controversy

El Bahrawy clarified, in a message on his official Facebook page, that he holds great respect for the stars of popular music who influenced him in his early days, notably Ahmed Adaweya, Magdy Talaat, Ashraf El Masry, Hassan El Asmar, Abd El Baset Hamouda, and Tarek El Sheikh, emphasizing that he grew up on their works and benefited from their artistic experiences.

I Only Compete with Myself

He affirmed that his comments about competition were meant to refer to competing with himself and striving to present the best in his career, rather than comparing himself with his peers, adding: "I am currently the least of Egypt's singers," indicating his desire to continuously improve his artistic level.

Respect for All Singers

El Bahrawy stressed his respect for all singers, whether pioneers or his contemporaries, considering that reinterpreting songs by stars who preceded him is a tribute to their artistic journey, citing the artist George Wassouf, who has re-sung works by several major singers despite his own artistic stature.

The Union's Silence Continues

The Musicians' Syndicate has not issued any official statement regarding the controversy surrounding El Bahrawy's remarks, nor has it announced whether it will take any action or will simply monitor the developments of the incident.