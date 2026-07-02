خرج المطرب الشعبي رضا البحراوي عن صمته، بعدما أثارت تصريحاته الأخيرة بشأن المنافسة الفنية جدلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدًا أن حديثه فُسر على نحو خاطئ، وأنه لم يقصد الإساءة أو التقليل من أي مطرب.

توضيح بعد الجدل

وأوضح البحراوي، في رسالة عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، أنه يكن كل التقدير لنجوم الأغنية الشعبية الذين تأثر بهم في بداياته، وعلى رأسهم أحمد عدوية، ومجدي طلعت، وأشرف المصري، وحسن الأسمر، وعبد الباسط حمودة، وطارق الشيخ، مؤكدًا أنه نشأ على أعمالهم واستفاد من تجاربهم الفنية.

أنافس نفسي فقط

وأكد أن حديثه عن المنافسة كان يقصد به منافسة نفسه والسعي إلى تقديم الأفضل في مسيرته، وليس الدخول في مقارنة مع زملائه، مضيفًا: «أنا أقل مطربي مصر حاليًا»، في إشارة إلى رغبته في تطوير مستواه الفني باستمرار.

احترام لجميع المطربين

وشدد البحراوي على احترامه لجميع المطربين، سواءً من الرواد أو أبناء جيله، معتبرًا أن إعادة تقديم أغنيات لنجوم سبقوه تمثل تقديرًا لمسيرتهم الفنية، مستشهدًا بالفنان جورج وسوف الذي أعاد غناء أعمال لعدد من كبار المطربين رغم مكانته الفنية.

صمت النقابة مستمر

ولم تصدر نقابة المهن الموسيقية أي بيان رسمي بشأن الجدل المثار حول تصريحات البحراوي، كما لم تعلن حتى الآن ما إذا كانت ستتخذ إجراءات أو ستكتفي بمتابعة تطورات الواقعة.