خرج المطرب الشعبي رضا البحراوي عن صمته، بعدما أثارت تصريحاته الأخيرة بشأن المنافسة الفنية جدلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدًا أن حديثه فُسر على نحو خاطئ، وأنه لم يقصد الإساءة أو التقليل من أي مطرب.
توضيح بعد الجدل
وأوضح البحراوي، في رسالة عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، أنه يكن كل التقدير لنجوم الأغنية الشعبية الذين تأثر بهم في بداياته، وعلى رأسهم أحمد عدوية، ومجدي طلعت، وأشرف المصري، وحسن الأسمر، وعبد الباسط حمودة، وطارق الشيخ، مؤكدًا أنه نشأ على أعمالهم واستفاد من تجاربهم الفنية.
أنافس نفسي فقط
وأكد أن حديثه عن المنافسة كان يقصد به منافسة نفسه والسعي إلى تقديم الأفضل في مسيرته، وليس الدخول في مقارنة مع زملائه، مضيفًا: «أنا أقل مطربي مصر حاليًا»، في إشارة إلى رغبته في تطوير مستواه الفني باستمرار.
احترام لجميع المطربين
وشدد البحراوي على احترامه لجميع المطربين، سواءً من الرواد أو أبناء جيله، معتبرًا أن إعادة تقديم أغنيات لنجوم سبقوه تمثل تقديرًا لمسيرتهم الفنية، مستشهدًا بالفنان جورج وسوف الذي أعاد غناء أعمال لعدد من كبار المطربين رغم مكانته الفنية.
صمت النقابة مستمر
ولم تصدر نقابة المهن الموسيقية أي بيان رسمي بشأن الجدل المثار حول تصريحات البحراوي، كما لم تعلن حتى الآن ما إذا كانت ستتخذ إجراءات أو ستكتفي بمتابعة تطورات الواقعة.
The popular singer Reda El Bahrawy has broken his silence after his recent statements regarding artistic competition sparked widespread controversy on social media, confirming that his remarks were misinterpreted and that he did not intend to offend or belittle any singer.
Clarification After the Controversy
El Bahrawy clarified, in a message on his official Facebook page, that he holds great respect for the stars of popular music who influenced him in his early days, notably Ahmed Adaweya, Magdy Talaat, Ashraf El Masry, Hassan El Asmar, Abd El Baset Hamouda, and Tarek El Sheikh, emphasizing that he grew up on their works and benefited from their artistic experiences.
I Only Compete with Myself
He affirmed that his comments about competition were meant to refer to competing with himself and striving to present the best in his career, rather than comparing himself with his peers, adding: "I am currently the least of Egypt's singers," indicating his desire to continuously improve his artistic level.
Respect for All Singers
El Bahrawy stressed his respect for all singers, whether pioneers or his contemporaries, considering that reinterpreting songs by stars who preceded him is a tribute to their artistic journey, citing the artist George Wassouf, who has re-sung works by several major singers despite his own artistic stature.
The Union's Silence Continues
The Musicians' Syndicate has not issued any official statement regarding the controversy surrounding El Bahrawy's remarks, nor has it announced whether it will take any action or will simply monitor the developments of the incident.