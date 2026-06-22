نُقل الفنان الكويتي عبدالعزيز المفرج الملقب بـ «شادي الخليج» إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، بعد أيام قليلة من حضوره فعاليةً فنيةً تراثيةً لافتةً.

وقالت جمعية الفنانين الكويتيين، في بيان مقتضب عبر منصاتها على مواقع التوصل الاجتماعي: «الفنان شادي الخليج، وهو الرئيس الفخري للجمعية، تعرّض لوعكة صحية أُدخِل على إثرها مستشفى مبارك».

وتصدّر اسم الفنان الكويتي الذي قارب الـ90 من عمره، الصحف المحلية وتدوينات المتابعين عبر المنصات الرقمية الذين تمنّوا الشفاء العاجل للفنان الذي ارتبط اسمه بالأغاني الوطنية والتراثية منذ عقود طويلة.

ليلة الفن الكويتي

وحضَرَ شادي الخليج قبل أيام قليلة اختتام فعاليات الموسم الثقافي والفني لجمعية الفنانين، والاحتفالية التراثية الشعبية التي حملت عنوان (ليلة الفن الكويتي)، وقُدمت فيها فنون مستوحاة من التراث الكويتي بمشاركة نخبة من الشخصيات الاجتماعية والثقافية والفنية والإعلامية.

وحضر شادي الخليج الفعاليات على كرسي متحرك إثر الأزمات الصحية التي تعرّض لها في السنوات الماضية.

شادي العرب

وولد «شادي الخليج»، الذي منحه مركز الإبداع الفكري قبل 10 أعوام لقب «شادي العرب»، عام 1939 في حي القبلة بالكويت، وكان للأنشطة الكشفية ومجالس السمر دورٌ في اكتشاف موهبته عندما كان شاباً صغيراً لم يصل الـ20 من العمر.

وفي نهاية الخمسينات التحق المفرج بمركز فنون شعبية، والتقى هناك بروّاد الحركة الفنية في الكويت، وكانت أول أغنية له عام 1960 «لي خليل حسين» من كلمات أحمد مشاري العدواني وألحان أحمد باقر.