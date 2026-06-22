Kuwaiti artist Abdulaziz Al-Mufrej, known as "Shadi Al-Khalij," has been transferred to the hospital to receive necessary treatment after suffering a sudden health setback, just a few days after attending a notable heritage art event.

The Kuwaiti Artists Association stated in a brief announcement via its social media platforms: "Artist Shadi Al-Khalij, who is the honorary president of the association, experienced a health issue that led to his admission to Mubarak Hospital."

The name of the nearly 90-year-old Kuwaiti artist has topped local newspapers and social media posts from followers who wished for his speedy recovery, as he has been associated with national and heritage songs for many decades.

Kuwaiti Art Night

Just a few days ago, Shadi Al-Khalij attended the closing events of the cultural and artistic season for the Artists Association, and the popular heritage celebration titled (Kuwaiti Art Night), where arts inspired by Kuwaiti heritage were presented with the participation of a selection of social, cultural, artistic, and media figures.

Shadi Al-Khalij attended the events in a wheelchair due to the health crises he has faced in recent years.

Shadi of the Arabs

Born in 1939 in the Qibla neighborhood of Kuwait, "Shadi Al-Khalij," who was awarded the title "Shadi of the Arabs" by the Center for Intellectual Creativity 10 years ago, had his talent discovered through scouting activities and social gatherings when he was a young man not yet 20 years old.

In the late 1950s, Al-Mufrej joined a center for folk arts, where he met the pioneers of the artistic movement in Kuwait, and his first song in 1960 was "Li Khalil Hussein," with lyrics by Ahmad Mishari Al-Adwani and music by Ahmad Baqar.