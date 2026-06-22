نُقل الفنان الكويتي عبدالعزيز المفرج الملقب بـ «شادي الخليج» إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، بعد أيام قليلة من حضوره فعاليةً فنيةً تراثيةً لافتةً.
وقالت جمعية الفنانين الكويتيين، في بيان مقتضب عبر منصاتها على مواقع التوصل الاجتماعي: «الفنان شادي الخليج، وهو الرئيس الفخري للجمعية، تعرّض لوعكة صحية أُدخِل على إثرها مستشفى مبارك».
وتصدّر اسم الفنان الكويتي الذي قارب الـ90 من عمره، الصحف المحلية وتدوينات المتابعين عبر المنصات الرقمية الذين تمنّوا الشفاء العاجل للفنان الذي ارتبط اسمه بالأغاني الوطنية والتراثية منذ عقود طويلة.
ليلة الفن الكويتي
وحضَرَ شادي الخليج قبل أيام قليلة اختتام فعاليات الموسم الثقافي والفني لجمعية الفنانين، والاحتفالية التراثية الشعبية التي حملت عنوان (ليلة الفن الكويتي)، وقُدمت فيها فنون مستوحاة من التراث الكويتي بمشاركة نخبة من الشخصيات الاجتماعية والثقافية والفنية والإعلامية.
وحضر شادي الخليج الفعاليات على كرسي متحرك إثر الأزمات الصحية التي تعرّض لها في السنوات الماضية.
شادي العرب
وولد «شادي الخليج»، الذي منحه مركز الإبداع الفكري قبل 10 أعوام لقب «شادي العرب»، عام 1939 في حي القبلة بالكويت، وكان للأنشطة الكشفية ومجالس السمر دورٌ في اكتشاف موهبته عندما كان شاباً صغيراً لم يصل الـ20 من العمر.
وفي نهاية الخمسينات التحق المفرج بمركز فنون شعبية، والتقى هناك بروّاد الحركة الفنية في الكويت، وكانت أول أغنية له عام 1960 «لي خليل حسين» من كلمات أحمد مشاري العدواني وألحان أحمد باقر.
Kuwaiti artist Abdulaziz Al-Mufrej, known as "Shadi Al-Khalij," has been transferred to the hospital to receive necessary treatment after suffering a sudden health setback, just a few days after attending a notable heritage art event.
The Kuwaiti Artists Association stated in a brief announcement via its social media platforms: "Artist Shadi Al-Khalij, who is the honorary president of the association, experienced a health issue that led to his admission to Mubarak Hospital."
The name of the nearly 90-year-old Kuwaiti artist has topped local newspapers and social media posts from followers who wished for his speedy recovery, as he has been associated with national and heritage songs for many decades.
Kuwaiti Art Night
Just a few days ago, Shadi Al-Khalij attended the closing events of the cultural and artistic season for the Artists Association, and the popular heritage celebration titled (Kuwaiti Art Night), where arts inspired by Kuwaiti heritage were presented with the participation of a selection of social, cultural, artistic, and media figures.
Shadi Al-Khalij attended the events in a wheelchair due to the health crises he has faced in recent years.
Shadi of the Arabs
Born in 1939 in the Qibla neighborhood of Kuwait, "Shadi Al-Khalij," who was awarded the title "Shadi of the Arabs" by the Center for Intellectual Creativity 10 years ago, had his talent discovered through scouting activities and social gatherings when he was a young man not yet 20 years old.
In the late 1950s, Al-Mufrej joined a center for folk arts, where he met the pioneers of the artistic movement in Kuwait, and his first song in 1960 was "Li Khalil Hussein," with lyrics by Ahmad Mishari Al-Adwani and music by Ahmad Baqar.