كشفت النجمة العالمية جينيفر لوبيز واحدةً من أخطر المحطات في مسيرتها الفنية، بعدما تعرضت لانهيار صحي مفاجئ أفقدها القدرة على الرؤية والحركة، إثر عملها 98 يوماً متتالياً دون أي يوم راحة.
4 أفلام متتالية
وأوضحت لوبيز، في حديثها إلى بودكاست SmartLess، أن هذه الواقعة حدثت أثناء تصوير فيلم Enough، في فترة كانت تعيش فيها إحدى أكثر مراحل حياتها المهنية ازدحاماً؛ إذ كانت تصور 4 أفلام متتالية، وتسجل ألبومها الشهير J.Lo، إلى جانب تصوير الفيديوهات الموسيقية والمشاركة في الجولات الإعلامية، والعمل داخل الاستوديو ليلاً، من دون أن تدرك أنها لم تحصل على أي إجازة طوال أكثر من 3 أشهر.
فقدان الرؤية
وقالت: «بدأ الأمر بخفقان متكرر في القلب وشعور متزايد بالقلق كلما توجهت إلى موقع التصوير، قبل أن تتدهور حالتي الصحية فجأة». وأضافت: «أخبرت الطفلة المشاركة معي في الفيلم بأنني أشعر بتعب غير معتاد، ثم عدت إلى مقطورتي، وهناك فقدت قدرتي على الرؤية بوضوح، كما أصبحت عاجزة عن الحركة تماماً».
وتابعت أن مساعدتها وصديقة طفولتها سارعت إلى طلب المساعدة، ليتم نقلها إلى المستشفى، إذ سألت الطبيب إن كانت «تفقد عقلها»، لكنه طمأنها بأن ما حدث لم يكن اضطراباً نفسيّاً، بل نتيجة مباشرة للإجهاد الشديد، موضحاً أن جسدها كان قد «أغلق نفسه» بسبب الإرهاق.
نوبات هلع
وتطرقت لوبيز إلى الضغوط النفسية التي رافقت شهرتها، مشيرة إلى أنها بدأت تعاني نوبات هلع عندما أدركت أنها فقدت خصوصيتها إلى الأبد بعد نجاحها الكبير، وأن حياتها لم تعد كما كانت.
وأضافت: «حتى اليوم أتجنب الظهور في الأماكن العامة كثيراً، وأفضل قضاء وقتي ضمن دائرة ضيقة من الأصدقاء؛ لأن الشهرة فرضت عليَّ أسلوب حياة مختلفاً لا أزال أتأقلم معه».
Global star Jennifer Lopez revealed one of the most challenging moments in her artistic career, after experiencing a sudden health collapse that left her unable to see or move, following 98 consecutive days of work without a single day off.
4 Consecutive Films
Lopez explained, in her conversation on the SmartLess podcast, that this incident occurred while filming the movie Enough, during a time when she was experiencing one of the busiest phases of her professional life; she was filming 4 consecutive movies, recording her famous album J.Lo, in addition to shooting music videos and participating in media tours, and working in the studio at night, without realizing that she hadn’t taken any break for over 3 months.
Loss of Vision
She said: “It started with repeated heart palpitations and an increasing feeling of anxiety every time I went to the filming location, before my health suddenly deteriorated.” She added: “I told the child actress I was working with that I felt an unusual fatigue, then I returned to my trailer, and there I lost my ability to see clearly, and I became completely unable to move.”
She continued that her assistant and childhood friend quickly called for help, and she was taken to the hospital, where she asked the doctor if she was “losing her mind,” but he reassured her that what happened was not a psychological disorder, but a direct result of severe exhaustion, explaining that her body had “shut itself down” due to fatigue.
Panic Attacks
Lopez addressed the psychological pressures that accompanied her fame, noting that she began to suffer from panic attacks when she realized she had lost her privacy forever after her great success, and that her life was no longer what it used to be.
She added: “Even today, I avoid appearing in public places too often, and I prefer to spend my time within a small circle of friends; because fame imposed a different lifestyle on me that I am still trying to adapt to.”