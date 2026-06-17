Global star Jennifer Lopez revealed one of the most challenging moments in her artistic career, after experiencing a sudden health collapse that left her unable to see or move, following 98 consecutive days of work without a single day off.

4 Consecutive Films

Lopez explained, in her conversation on the SmartLess podcast, that this incident occurred while filming the movie Enough, during a time when she was experiencing one of the busiest phases of her professional life; she was filming 4 consecutive movies, recording her famous album J.Lo, in addition to shooting music videos and participating in media tours, and working in the studio at night, without realizing that she hadn’t taken any break for over 3 months.

Loss of Vision

She said: “It started with repeated heart palpitations and an increasing feeling of anxiety every time I went to the filming location, before my health suddenly deteriorated.” She added: “I told the child actress I was working with that I felt an unusual fatigue, then I returned to my trailer, and there I lost my ability to see clearly, and I became completely unable to move.”

She continued that her assistant and childhood friend quickly called for help, and she was taken to the hospital, where she asked the doctor if she was “losing her mind,” but he reassured her that what happened was not a psychological disorder, but a direct result of severe exhaustion, explaining that her body had “shut itself down” due to fatigue.

Panic Attacks

Lopez addressed the psychological pressures that accompanied her fame, noting that she began to suffer from panic attacks when she realized she had lost her privacy forever after her great success, and that her life was no longer what it used to be.

She added: “Even today, I avoid appearing in public places too often, and I prefer to spend my time within a small circle of friends; because fame imposed a different lifestyle on me that I am still trying to adapt to.”