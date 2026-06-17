كشفت النجمة العالمية جينيفر لوبيز واحدةً من أخطر المحطات في مسيرتها الفنية، بعدما تعرضت لانهيار صحي مفاجئ أفقدها القدرة على الرؤية والحركة، إثر عملها 98 يوماً متتالياً دون أي يوم راحة.

4 أفلام متتالية

وأوضحت لوبيز، في حديثها إلى بودكاست SmartLess، أن هذه الواقعة حدثت أثناء تصوير فيلم Enough، في فترة كانت تعيش فيها إحدى أكثر مراحل حياتها المهنية ازدحاماً؛ إذ كانت تصور 4 أفلام متتالية، وتسجل ألبومها الشهير J.Lo، إلى جانب تصوير الفيديوهات الموسيقية والمشاركة في الجولات الإعلامية، والعمل داخل الاستوديو ليلاً، من دون أن تدرك أنها لم تحصل على أي إجازة طوال أكثر من 3 أشهر.

فقدان الرؤية

وقالت: «بدأ الأمر بخفقان متكرر في القلب وشعور متزايد بالقلق كلما توجهت إلى موقع التصوير، قبل أن تتدهور حالتي الصحية فجأة». وأضافت: «أخبرت الطفلة المشاركة معي في الفيلم بأنني أشعر بتعب غير معتاد، ثم عدت إلى مقطورتي، وهناك فقدت قدرتي على الرؤية بوضوح، كما أصبحت عاجزة عن الحركة تماماً».

وتابعت أن مساعدتها وصديقة طفولتها سارعت إلى طلب المساعدة، ليتم نقلها إلى المستشفى، إذ سألت الطبيب إن كانت «تفقد عقلها»، لكنه طمأنها بأن ما حدث لم يكن اضطراباً نفسيّاً، بل نتيجة مباشرة للإجهاد الشديد، موضحاً أن جسدها كان قد «أغلق نفسه» بسبب الإرهاق.

نوبات هلع

وتطرقت لوبيز إلى الضغوط النفسية التي رافقت شهرتها، مشيرة إلى أنها بدأت تعاني نوبات هلع عندما أدركت أنها فقدت خصوصيتها إلى الأبد بعد نجاحها الكبير، وأن حياتها لم تعد كما كانت.

وأضافت: «حتى اليوم أتجنب الظهور في الأماكن العامة كثيراً، وأفضل قضاء وقتي ضمن دائرة ضيقة من الأصدقاء؛ لأن الشهرة فرضت عليَّ أسلوب حياة مختلفاً لا أزال أتأقلم معه».