The death of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Marzban revealed a unique relationship with his motorcycle, which he described as his beloved and his psychological therapist.

Leader of the Groups

The late artist consistently rode his motorcycle both inside and outside the cities until he was involved in a traffic accident last Saturday, which ended nearly half a century of his relationship with the world of motorcycles.

Marzban started riding motorcycles for the first time in England in 1980, despite the difficulties of riding in a country that experiences a lot of rain and snow throughout the year.

His relationship with motorcycles changed when he returned to Egypt, as he became a professional rider, expert, and leader of motorcycle groups that are widespread in Egypt.

Caring for the Beloved

Marzban summarized his long journey and relationship with the motorcycle in an interview for a podcast specialized in the world of motorcycles, stating that "the motorcycle" is like a lover, and that he takes care of his beloved by maintaining, cleaning, and polishing it.

In that interview, which took place a year ago and served as another testament to his passion for riding, Marzban considered that the motorcycle can be a psychological therapist for those who ride it with that intention, allowing them to return home as a different person after a short journey.

Throughout his years of professionalism, Marzban changed several motorcycles until he settled on what suited his hobby, forming groups for motorcycle enthusiasts, where he was a leader among his companions.

He states that these Egyptian groups include distinguished personalities, contrary to the negative perception some people have of them, which enabled them at one point to support the tourism sector in Egypt during a period of recession.

This interview revealed that Marzban was committed to safety instructions, urging new members to learn the rules of riding and to avoid high speeds, while thinking of the family waiting for their son to return safely with his motorcycle.

Marzban passed away due to a brain hemorrhage following his severe injuries from the accident, and his last appearance was on the motorcycle he loved, which shared his passion for acting, in which he achieved success through his participation in famous series and films.