كشفت وفاة الفنان المصري محمد مرزبان ، علاقة فريدة مع دراجته النارية، التي كان يصفها بحبيبة ومعالجه النفسية.
قائد للمجموعات
وواظب الفنان الراحل على قيادة دراجته النارية داخل وخارج المدن، حتى تعرضه لحادثة مرورية، السبت الماضي، أنهت نحو نصف قرن من علاقته بعالم الدراجات النارية.
وبدأ مرزبان قيادة الدراجات النارية لأول مرة في إنجلترا عام 1980، رغم صعوبات القيادة في بلد كثير الأمطار والثلوج على مدار العام.
وتغيرت علاقته مع الدراجات النارية عند عودته لمصر، إذ أصبح سائقاً محترفاً وخبيراً وقائداً في مجموعات الدراجات النارية التي تنتشر في مصر.
مراعاة الحبيبة
ولخص مرزبان رحلته الطويلة وعلاقته بالدراجة النارية، في مقابلة «بودكاست» متخصص بعالم الدراجات النارية، وقال إن «الموتوسيكل» يشبه الحبيب، وأنه يرعى حبيبته ويهتم بها عبر الصيانة والتنظيف والتلميع.
كما اعتبر مرزبان في ذلك اللقاء، الذي مر عليه عام وشكل آخر شهادة له عن شغفه بالقيادة، أن الدراجة النارية يمكن أن تكون معالجاً نفسياً لمن يقودها بذلك الهدف ليعود شخصاً آخر لمنزله بعد رحلة قصيرة.
وخلال سنوات من الاحتراف، بدّل مرزبان دراجات نارية عدة حتى استقر على ما يلائم هوايته، وشكّل مجموعات لهواة الدراجات النارية، كان قائداً فيها لرفاقه.
ويقول إن تلك المجموعات المصرية تضم شخصيات مميزة على عكس نظرة بعض الناس السلبية لها، ما مكنها في إحدى المرات من دعم قطاع السياحة بمصر في فترة ركود مر بها.
وكشف ذلك اللقاء أن مرزبان ملتزم بتعليمات السلامة، ويحث المنضمين الجدد على تعلم قواعد القيادة وتجنب السرعات العالية، والتفكير بالأهل الذي ينتظرون ابنهم ليعود سالماً مع دراجته.
وقضى مرزبان متأثراً بنزيف دماغي أعقب إصابته البالغة في الحادثة والظهور الأخير له على دراجته النارية التي أحبها وشاركته شغفه في التمثيل الذي حقق فيه نجاحاً عبر مشاركته في مسلسلات وأفلام شهيرة.
The death of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Marzban revealed a unique relationship with his motorcycle, which he described as his beloved and his psychological therapist.
Leader of the Groups
The late artist consistently rode his motorcycle both inside and outside the cities until he was involved in a traffic accident last Saturday, which ended nearly half a century of his relationship with the world of motorcycles.
Marzban started riding motorcycles for the first time in England in 1980, despite the difficulties of riding in a country that experiences a lot of rain and snow throughout the year.
His relationship with motorcycles changed when he returned to Egypt, as he became a professional rider, expert, and leader of motorcycle groups that are widespread in Egypt.
Caring for the Beloved
Marzban summarized his long journey and relationship with the motorcycle in an interview for a podcast specialized in the world of motorcycles, stating that "the motorcycle" is like a lover, and that he takes care of his beloved by maintaining, cleaning, and polishing it.
In that interview, which took place a year ago and served as another testament to his passion for riding, Marzban considered that the motorcycle can be a psychological therapist for those who ride it with that intention, allowing them to return home as a different person after a short journey.
Throughout his years of professionalism, Marzban changed several motorcycles until he settled on what suited his hobby, forming groups for motorcycle enthusiasts, where he was a leader among his companions.
He states that these Egyptian groups include distinguished personalities, contrary to the negative perception some people have of them, which enabled them at one point to support the tourism sector in Egypt during a period of recession.
This interview revealed that Marzban was committed to safety instructions, urging new members to learn the rules of riding and to avoid high speeds, while thinking of the family waiting for their son to return safely with his motorcycle.
Marzban passed away due to a brain hemorrhage following his severe injuries from the accident, and his last appearance was on the motorcycle he loved, which shared his passion for acting, in which he achieved success through his participation in famous series and films.