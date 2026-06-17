كشفت وفاة الفنان المصري محمد مرزبان ، علاقة فريدة مع دراجته النارية، التي كان يصفها بحبيبة ومعالجه النفسية.

قائد للمجموعات

وواظب الفنان الراحل على قيادة دراجته النارية داخل وخارج المدن، حتى تعرضه لحادثة مرورية، السبت الماضي، أنهت نحو نصف قرن من علاقته بعالم الدراجات النارية.

وبدأ مرزبان قيادة الدراجات النارية لأول مرة في إنجلترا عام 1980، رغم صعوبات القيادة في بلد كثير الأمطار والثلوج على مدار العام.

وتغيرت علاقته مع الدراجات النارية عند عودته لمصر، إذ أصبح سائقاً محترفاً وخبيراً وقائداً في مجموعات الدراجات النارية التي تنتشر في مصر.

مراعاة الحبيبة

ولخص مرزبان رحلته الطويلة وعلاقته بالدراجة النارية، في مقابلة «بودكاست» متخصص بعالم الدراجات النارية، وقال إن «الموتوسيكل» يشبه الحبيب، وأنه يرعى حبيبته ويهتم بها عبر الصيانة والتنظيف والتلميع.

كما اعتبر مرزبان في ذلك اللقاء، الذي مر عليه عام وشكل آخر شهادة له عن شغفه بالقيادة، أن الدراجة النارية يمكن أن تكون معالجاً نفسياً لمن يقودها بذلك الهدف ليعود شخصاً آخر لمنزله بعد رحلة قصيرة.

وخلال سنوات من الاحتراف، بدّل مرزبان دراجات نارية عدة حتى استقر على ما يلائم هوايته، وشكّل مجموعات لهواة الدراجات النارية، كان قائداً فيها لرفاقه.

ويقول إن تلك المجموعات المصرية تضم شخصيات مميزة على عكس نظرة بعض الناس السلبية لها، ما مكنها في إحدى المرات من دعم قطاع السياحة بمصر في فترة ركود مر بها.

وكشف ذلك اللقاء أن مرزبان ملتزم بتعليمات السلامة، ويحث المنضمين الجدد على تعلم قواعد القيادة وتجنب السرعات العالية، والتفكير بالأهل الذي ينتظرون ابنهم ليعود سالماً مع دراجته.

وقضى مرزبان متأثراً بنزيف دماغي أعقب إصابته البالغة في الحادثة والظهور الأخير له على دراجته النارية التي أحبها وشاركته شغفه في التمثيل الذي حقق فيه نجاحاً عبر مشاركته في مسلسلات وأفلام شهيرة.