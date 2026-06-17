ارتبط اسم عبدالله السدحان لعقود طويلة كواحد من أبرز رواد الكوميديا التلفزيونية في السعودية والخليج، بتجربة درامية صنعت جزءاً مهماً من ذاكرة المشاهد العربي، وأسهمت في ترسيخ حضور الدراما السعودية على الشاشات العربية. غير أن مسيرة الفنان لا تُقاس فقط بما حققه في سنوات الصعود، بل أيضاً بقدرته على إعادة إنتاج نجاحه في المراحل التالية.

شكّل السدحان مع ناصر القصبي ثنائياً استثنائياً في مسلسل طاش ما طاش، وهو العمل الذي تجاوز حدود الترفيه ليصبح ظاهرة اجتماعية وثقافية، ناقشت قضايا المجتمع بلغة ساخرة وقريبة من الناس. واستفاد السدحان من حضوره العفوي وأدائه البسيط الذي جعل شخصياته مألوفة لدى الجمهور، وساهم في بناء قاعدة جماهيرية واسعة امتدت لسنوات.

التحدي الحقيقي بدأ بعد انتهاء تلك الشراكة الفنية. فمنذ ذلك الوقت، وجد السدحان نفسه أمام اختبار صعب، يتمثل في صناعة مشروع فني قادر على التحرر من المقارنة المستمرة مع الماضي. ورغم مشاركته في أعمال متعددة، فإن أياً منها لم يتمكن من تحقيق الأثر الجماهيري أو الثقافي الذي حققه «طاش ما طاش»، أو حتى ما حققه شريكه بعد الانفصال، فالقصبي بدا أكثر حضوراً وتوهجاً، ما جعل كثيرين يتساءلون عما إذا كان النجاح مرتبطاً بالتجربة الجماعية أكثر من ارتباطه بالأفراد.

لا يمكن القول، إن السدحان تراجع فنياً بقدر ما يمكن القول، إن المشهد الدرامي نفسه تغيّر. فالجمهور اليوم أكثر تنوعاً، والمنصات الرقمية فرضت إيقاعاً مختلفاً، كما أن المنافسة أصبحت أشد من أي وقت مضى. وفي ظل هذه التحولات، لم ينجح السدحان حتى الآن في تقديم عمل مفصلي يعيد تعريف حضوره الفني بعيداً عن إرثه السابق.

ومع ذلك، يبقى من الظلم اختزال تجربته في سؤال النجاح أو الإخفاق فقط. فهو يمتلك تاريخاً طويلاً من الإنجازات، وكان أحد المساهمين في تأسيس هوية الكوميديا السعودية الحديثة، كما أنه يمثل جيلاً كاملاً من الفنانين، الذين عملوا في ظروف إنتاجية مختلفة تماماً عن تلك المتاحة اليوم.

لذلك، فإن السؤال الأهم ليس: هل فقد عبدالله السدحان بريقه؟ بل: هل استطاع أن يجد مشروعاً فنياً جديداً بحجم المشروع الذي صنع مجده؟ وحتى الآن، تبدو الإجابة معلّقة بين رصيد الماضي الكبير، والبحث المستمر عن محطة جديدة قادرة على استعادة التأثير ذاته، في زمن تغيرت فيه قواعد اللعبة الفنية والإعلامية.