حسمت وزارة الداخلية المصرية الجدل المثار حول مقطع الفيديو الذي بثه الفنان القدير أحمد صيام عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك» وأفاد من خلاله بوقوع اشتباكات داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية الراقية بمنطقة الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة.

خلاف إداري قانوني

ونفت وزارة الداخلية، في بيان أصدرته، صحة ما جرى تداوله في الفيديو بشأن منع قاطني المجمع السكني من الدخول، أو وجود تقاعس من الأجهزة الأمنية في التعامل مع الموقف.

وأوضحت بأن الفحص الدقيق كشف الأبعاد الحقيقية للأزمة، مؤكدة أن الأمر لا يتعدى كونه خلافاً إدارياً وقانونياً قيد التحقيق.

وأشار البيان إلى أن قسم شرطة الشيخ زايد، استقبل بلاغات ومحاضر متبادلة بين عدد من السكان والإدارة الأمنية للمجمع، موضحاً أن خلفية الواقعة تعود إلى قرار من الأمن الإداري بمنع دخول مواد بناء من البوابة الرئيسية دون تنسيق مسبق، إلى جانب مطالبات مالية أثارت حفيظة السكان.

الاعتداء على الأمن

وفيما اتهمت إدارة المجمع السكني بعض القاطنين بالتعدي على أفراد الأمن الإداري بالسب والقذف، أكدت «الداخلية المصرية» اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة في حينها، وإحالة القضية بأكملها إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.

وبدأت الأزمة في التصاعد عقب نشر الفنان أحمد صيام مقطع فيديو من داخل المجمع السكني، ظهر فيه مستغيثاً بالجهات المعنية جراء ما وصفه بـ«اشتباك عنيف» استمر لأكثر من ساعتين بين جبهتين، الأولى تابعة للمطور العقاري للمشروع، والأخرى تابعة لاتحاد الملاك، ما تسبب في حالة من الذعر والهلع بين قاطني المربع السكني.

وادعى صيام خلال المقطع أن قوات النجدة استجابت للبلاغ، وحضرت إلى الموقع، لكنها لم تتدخل لفض النزاع بشكل فوري، وهو ما فندته وزارة الداخلية لاحقاً في بيانها موجهة البلاغ إلى مساره القانوني الصحيح بتبادل الاتهامات بين الطرفين.