The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has settled the controversy surrounding the video clip broadcasted by the esteemed artist Ahmed Sayam through his personal account on the "Facebook" platform, in which he reported clashes occurring inside one of the upscale residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate.

Administrative and Legal Dispute

The Ministry of Interior denied, in a statement it issued, the validity of what was circulated in the video regarding the prevention of residents from entering the residential complex, or any negligence from the security agencies in dealing with the situation.

It clarified that a thorough examination revealed the true dimensions of the crisis, confirming that the matter is merely an administrative and legal dispute currently under investigation.

The statement indicated that the Sheikh Zayed Police Station received reports and mutual records between several residents and the security administration of the complex, explaining that the background of the incident relates to a decision by the security administration to prevent the entry of construction materials through the main gate without prior coordination, in addition to financial demands that raised the residents' ire.

Assault on Security

While the management of the residential complex accused some residents of assaulting security personnel with insults and slander, the "Egyptian Interior" confirmed that all necessary legal measures were taken at the time, and the entire case was referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate investigations.

The crisis began to escalate after artist Ahmed Sayam published a video from inside the residential complex, in which he appeared calling for help from the relevant authorities due to what he described as a "violent clash" that lasted for more than two hours between two parties, one affiliated with the project's real estate developer and the other with the homeowners' association, causing panic and terror among the residents of the residential square.

Sayam claimed during the clip that the emergency forces responded to the report and arrived at the site, but did not intervene to resolve the dispute immediately, a claim that the Ministry of Interior later refuted in its statement, directing the report to its correct legal course with mutual accusations between the two parties.