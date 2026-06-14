حسمت وزارة الداخلية المصرية الجدل المثار حول مقطع الفيديو الذي بثه الفنان القدير أحمد صيام عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك» وأفاد من خلاله بوقوع اشتباكات داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية الراقية بمنطقة الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة.
خلاف إداري قانوني
ونفت وزارة الداخلية، في بيان أصدرته، صحة ما جرى تداوله في الفيديو بشأن منع قاطني المجمع السكني من الدخول، أو وجود تقاعس من الأجهزة الأمنية في التعامل مع الموقف.
وأوضحت بأن الفحص الدقيق كشف الأبعاد الحقيقية للأزمة، مؤكدة أن الأمر لا يتعدى كونه خلافاً إدارياً وقانونياً قيد التحقيق.
وأشار البيان إلى أن قسم شرطة الشيخ زايد، استقبل بلاغات ومحاضر متبادلة بين عدد من السكان والإدارة الأمنية للمجمع، موضحاً أن خلفية الواقعة تعود إلى قرار من الأمن الإداري بمنع دخول مواد بناء من البوابة الرئيسية دون تنسيق مسبق، إلى جانب مطالبات مالية أثارت حفيظة السكان.
الاعتداء على الأمن
وفيما اتهمت إدارة المجمع السكني بعض القاطنين بالتعدي على أفراد الأمن الإداري بالسب والقذف، أكدت «الداخلية المصرية» اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة في حينها، وإحالة القضية بأكملها إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.
وبدأت الأزمة في التصاعد عقب نشر الفنان أحمد صيام مقطع فيديو من داخل المجمع السكني، ظهر فيه مستغيثاً بالجهات المعنية جراء ما وصفه بـ«اشتباك عنيف» استمر لأكثر من ساعتين بين جبهتين، الأولى تابعة للمطور العقاري للمشروع، والأخرى تابعة لاتحاد الملاك، ما تسبب في حالة من الذعر والهلع بين قاطني المربع السكني.
وادعى صيام خلال المقطع أن قوات النجدة استجابت للبلاغ، وحضرت إلى الموقع، لكنها لم تتدخل لفض النزاع بشكل فوري، وهو ما فندته وزارة الداخلية لاحقاً في بيانها موجهة البلاغ إلى مساره القانوني الصحيح بتبادل الاتهامات بين الطرفين.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has settled the controversy surrounding the video clip broadcasted by the esteemed artist Ahmed Sayam through his personal account on the "Facebook" platform, in which he reported clashes occurring inside one of the upscale residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate.
Administrative and Legal Dispute
The Ministry of Interior denied, in a statement it issued, the validity of what was circulated in the video regarding the prevention of residents from entering the residential complex, or any negligence from the security agencies in dealing with the situation.
It clarified that a thorough examination revealed the true dimensions of the crisis, confirming that the matter is merely an administrative and legal dispute currently under investigation.
The statement indicated that the Sheikh Zayed Police Station received reports and mutual records between several residents and the security administration of the complex, explaining that the background of the incident relates to a decision by the security administration to prevent the entry of construction materials through the main gate without prior coordination, in addition to financial demands that raised the residents' ire.
Assault on Security
While the management of the residential complex accused some residents of assaulting security personnel with insults and slander, the "Egyptian Interior" confirmed that all necessary legal measures were taken at the time, and the entire case was referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate investigations.
The crisis began to escalate after artist Ahmed Sayam published a video from inside the residential complex, in which he appeared calling for help from the relevant authorities due to what he described as a "violent clash" that lasted for more than two hours between two parties, one affiliated with the project's real estate developer and the other with the homeowners' association, causing panic and terror among the residents of the residential square.
Sayam claimed during the clip that the emergency forces responded to the report and arrived at the site, but did not intervene to resolve the dispute immediately, a claim that the Ministry of Interior later refuted in its statement, directing the report to its correct legal course with mutual accusations between the two parties.