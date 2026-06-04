دافعت الفنانة المصرية حنان شوقي عن الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة، بعد اتهامهما بتجاهل الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال والتقاعس عن مساعدتها، كاشفة لأول مرة عن صلة قرابة تجمعها بالأول.

عارفة أخلاق ابن عمي

وظهرت شوقي في مقطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال تقديمها واجب العزاء في زميلتها سهام جلال، وردت على أسئلة بعض الصحفيين عن الأنباء المتداولة حول تجاهل الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة للراحلة لترد قائلة: «أحمد السقا ابن عمي وعارفة أخلاقه كويس».

وأضافت: «السقا وأمير كرارة من زينة الرجال، وما يعملوش كدة»، مشيرة إلى أن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مليئة بـ«الأكاذيب» والأخبار المفبركة.

كلها أكاذيب

وقالت: «قبل مرضي موتوني بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وطلعوي عندي بنت، ودي كلها أكاذيب».

وأضافت «إن بعض الظن إثم، وكلنا زملاء، وكلنا بنحب ونحترم بعض».

وفاة مفاجئة

وتسببت الوفاة المفاجئة للفنانة سهام جلال، التي رحلت فجر الثلاثاء الماضي في صدمة بالوسط الفني، خصوصاً أنها كانت دائمة الحضور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتبدو في صحة جيدة.

وبعد وفاتها بساعات، تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن تجاهل الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة لها قبل عدة سنوات بعد أن طلبت منهما التوسط لها للحصول على أدوار جديدة في الأفلام والمسلسلات، قبل أن يخرج كرارة عن صمته وينفي الأمر جملة وتفصيلاً.

وبكلمات مؤثرة، أعرب الفنان المصري عن شدة غضبه واستيائه إزاء ما يتم تداوله من شائعات وأخبار تزعم تجاهله للفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال قبيل وفاتها، ورفضه تقديم المساعدة لها أو ترشيحها لتجسيد أدوار فنية في الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية التي يتولى بطولتها.