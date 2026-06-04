دافعت الفنانة المصرية حنان شوقي عن الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة، بعد اتهامهما بتجاهل الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال والتقاعس عن مساعدتها، كاشفة لأول مرة عن صلة قرابة تجمعها بالأول.
عارفة أخلاق ابن عمي
وظهرت شوقي في مقطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال تقديمها واجب العزاء في زميلتها سهام جلال، وردت على أسئلة بعض الصحفيين عن الأنباء المتداولة حول تجاهل الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة للراحلة لترد قائلة: «أحمد السقا ابن عمي وعارفة أخلاقه كويس».
وأضافت: «السقا وأمير كرارة من زينة الرجال، وما يعملوش كدة»، مشيرة إلى أن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مليئة بـ«الأكاذيب» والأخبار المفبركة.
كلها أكاذيب
وقالت: «قبل مرضي موتوني بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وطلعوي عندي بنت، ودي كلها أكاذيب».
وأضافت «إن بعض الظن إثم، وكلنا زملاء، وكلنا بنحب ونحترم بعض».
وفاة مفاجئة
وتسببت الوفاة المفاجئة للفنانة سهام جلال، التي رحلت فجر الثلاثاء الماضي في صدمة بالوسط الفني، خصوصاً أنها كانت دائمة الحضور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتبدو في صحة جيدة.
وبعد وفاتها بساعات، تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن تجاهل الفنانين أحمد السقا وأمير كرارة لها قبل عدة سنوات بعد أن طلبت منهما التوسط لها للحصول على أدوار جديدة في الأفلام والمسلسلات، قبل أن يخرج كرارة عن صمته وينفي الأمر جملة وتفصيلاً.
وبكلمات مؤثرة، أعرب الفنان المصري عن شدة غضبه واستيائه إزاء ما يتم تداوله من شائعات وأخبار تزعم تجاهله للفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال قبيل وفاتها، ورفضه تقديم المساعدة لها أو ترشيحها لتجسيد أدوار فنية في الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية التي يتولى بطولتها.
The Egyptian artist Hanan Shawky defended the artists Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara after they were accused of ignoring the late artist Siham Jalal and failing to assist her, revealing for the first time her familial connection to the former.
I Know My Cousin's Character
Shawky appeared in a video on social media while offering condolences for her colleague Siham Jalal, responding to questions from some journalists about the circulating news regarding the neglect of the late artist by Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara, stating: "Ahmed El Sakka is my cousin, and I know his character well."
She added: "El Sakka and Amir Karara are among the finest of men, and they wouldn't do that," pointing out that social media is filled with "lies" and fabricated news.
All Lies
She said: "Before my illness, they killed me on social media and claimed I had a daughter, and all of this is lies."
She added, "Some suspicion is a sin, and we are all colleagues, and we all love and respect each other."
Sudden Death
The sudden death of the artist Siham Jalal, who passed away early last Tuesday, caused shock in the artistic community, especially since she was always active on social media and appeared to be in good health.
Hours after her death, social media users circulated news about the neglect of artists Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara towards her several years ago after she had asked them to help her secure new roles in films and series, before Karara broke his silence and categorically denied the matter.
In an emotional statement, the Egyptian artist expressed his deep anger and frustration regarding the rumors and news claiming he ignored the late artist Siham Jalal before her death, and his refusal to assist her or recommend her for artistic roles in the dramatic and cinematic works he stars in.