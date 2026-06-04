The Egyptian artist Hanan Shawky defended the artists Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara after they were accused of ignoring the late artist Siham Jalal and failing to assist her, revealing for the first time her familial connection to the former.

I Know My Cousin's Character

Shawky appeared in a video on social media while offering condolences for her colleague Siham Jalal, responding to questions from some journalists about the circulating news regarding the neglect of the late artist by Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara, stating: "Ahmed El Sakka is my cousin, and I know his character well."

She added: "El Sakka and Amir Karara are among the finest of men, and they wouldn't do that," pointing out that social media is filled with "lies" and fabricated news.

All Lies

She said: "Before my illness, they killed me on social media and claimed I had a daughter, and all of this is lies."

She added, "Some suspicion is a sin, and we are all colleagues, and we all love and respect each other."

Sudden Death

The sudden death of the artist Siham Jalal, who passed away early last Tuesday, caused shock in the artistic community, especially since she was always active on social media and appeared to be in good health.

Hours after her death, social media users circulated news about the neglect of artists Ahmed El Sakka and Amir Karara towards her several years ago after she had asked them to help her secure new roles in films and series, before Karara broke his silence and categorically denied the matter.

In an emotional statement, the Egyptian artist expressed his deep anger and frustration regarding the rumors and news claiming he ignored the late artist Siham Jalal before her death, and his refusal to assist her or recommend her for artistic roles in the dramatic and cinematic works he stars in.