The Egyptian musician Ahmed Abu Zahra, son of the late Egyptian artist Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, denied the rumors circulating on social media regarding the existence of a will attributed to his father before his death, which allegedly mentioned his funeral procession passing in front of the National Theatre in the Attaba area, emphasizing that these claims are completely unfounded.

The Truth About the Will

He confirmed via his Facebook account that the family has not made any statements regarding specific wills related to the funeral or burial of the late artist, urging media outlets and social media users to verify information and refrain from spreading unconfirmed news during this difficult time.

Respect for Privacy

The family reiterated its request to respect their privacy and not to circulate false news during the arrangements for bidding farewell to the great artist, who passed away at the age of 92 after a remarkable artistic journey.

Condolences from the Minister of Culture

The Egyptian Minister of Culture, Jihan Zaki, mourned the late Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, confirming that he was one of the most prominent symbols of Egyptian theater, with a long artistic career that significantly influenced the cultural and artistic movement in Egypt, especially through his works on the stage of the National Theatre.

She clarified in a press statement that the passing of Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra represents a great loss for the artistic and cultural scene, due to his exceptional talent and distinctive human and artistic presence, which left a clear mark in the hearts of the audience and the history of Egyptian art.