نفى الموسيقار المصري أحمد أبو زهرة، نجل الفنان المصري الراحل عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة ما تناقلته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن وجود وصية منسوبة لوالده قبل وفاته بمرور جنازته أمام المسرح القومي بمنطقة العتبة، مشددًا على أن هذه الادعاءات عارية تمامًا عن الحقيقة.
حقيقة الوصية
وأكد عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» بأن الأسرة لم تدل بأي تصريحات تتعلق بوصايا خاصة بمراسم الجنازة أو التشييع الراحل، داعيًا وسائل الإعلام ورواد السوشيال ميديا إلى تحري الدقة وعدم نشر معلومات غير مؤكدة خلال هذه الفترة الصعبة.
احترام الخصوصية
وجددت الأسرة مطالبتها باحترام خصوصيتها وعدم تداول أخبار غير صحيحة أثناء ترتيبات وداع الفنان الكبير، الذي رحل عن عمر يناهز 92 عامًا بعد رحلة فنية حافلة.
نعي وزيرة الثقافة
ونعت وزيرة الثقافة المصرية جيهان زكي الراحل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، مؤكدة أنه أحد أبرز رموز المسرح المصري، وصاحب مسيرة فنية طويلة أثرت الحركة الثقافية والفنية في مصر، خصوصا من خلال أعماله على خشبة المسرح القومي.
وأوضحت في بيان صحفي بأن رحيل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية والثقافية، لما امتلكه من موهبة استثنائية وحضور إنساني وفني مميز، ترك بصمة واضحة في وجدان الجمهور وتاريخ الفن المصري.
The Egyptian musician Ahmed Abu Zahra, son of the late Egyptian artist Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, denied the rumors circulating on social media regarding the existence of a will attributed to his father before his death, which allegedly mentioned his funeral procession passing in front of the National Theatre in the Attaba area, emphasizing that these claims are completely unfounded.
The Truth About the Will
He confirmed via his Facebook account that the family has not made any statements regarding specific wills related to the funeral or burial of the late artist, urging media outlets and social media users to verify information and refrain from spreading unconfirmed news during this difficult time.
Respect for Privacy
The family reiterated its request to respect their privacy and not to circulate false news during the arrangements for bidding farewell to the great artist, who passed away at the age of 92 after a remarkable artistic journey.
Condolences from the Minister of Culture
The Egyptian Minister of Culture, Jihan Zaki, mourned the late Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, confirming that he was one of the most prominent symbols of Egyptian theater, with a long artistic career that significantly influenced the cultural and artistic movement in Egypt, especially through his works on the stage of the National Theatre.
She clarified in a press statement that the passing of Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra represents a great loss for the artistic and cultural scene, due to his exceptional talent and distinctive human and artistic presence, which left a clear mark in the hearts of the audience and the history of Egyptian art.