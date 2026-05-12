نفى الموسيقار المصري أحمد أبو زهرة، نجل الفنان المصري الراحل عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة ما تناقلته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن وجود وصية منسوبة لوالده قبل وفاته بمرور جنازته أمام المسرح القومي بمنطقة العتبة، مشددًا على أن هذه الادعاءات عارية تمامًا عن الحقيقة.

حقيقة الوصية

وأكد عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» بأن الأسرة لم تدل بأي تصريحات تتعلق بوصايا خاصة بمراسم الجنازة أو التشييع الراحل، داعيًا وسائل الإعلام ورواد السوشيال ميديا إلى تحري الدقة وعدم نشر معلومات غير مؤكدة خلال هذه الفترة الصعبة.

احترام الخصوصية

وجددت الأسرة مطالبتها باحترام خصوصيتها وعدم تداول أخبار غير صحيحة أثناء ترتيبات وداع الفنان الكبير، الذي رحل عن عمر يناهز 92 عامًا بعد رحلة فنية حافلة.

نعي وزيرة الثقافة

ونعت وزيرة الثقافة المصرية جيهان زكي الراحل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، مؤكدة أنه أحد أبرز رموز المسرح المصري، وصاحب مسيرة فنية طويلة أثرت الحركة الثقافية والفنية في مصر، خصوصا من خلال أعماله على خشبة المسرح القومي.

وأوضحت في بيان صحفي بأن رحيل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية والثقافية، لما امتلكه من موهبة استثنائية وحضور إنساني وفني مميز، ترك بصمة واضحة في وجدان الجمهور وتاريخ الفن المصري.