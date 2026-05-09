أعلن الشاعر والسيناريست المصري أيمن بهجت قمر استئناف التحضيرات الخاصة بفيلم «هيروشيما»، بطولة كل من أحمد السقا ومي عمر، بعد فترة من التوقف.
استئناف التصوير
وأكد قمر في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، أن العمل لا يزال قائماً ويتم التجهيز له تمهيداً لاستئناف التصوير خلال الفترة المقبلة.
وشارك صورة من البروفات رفقة الفنانة المصرية مي عمر وصناع العمل، وأرفق المنشور بتعليق قائلاً: «الفيلم غير قابل للتوقف قريباً».
ويجمع الفيلم بجانب السقا ومي عمر كلاً من باسم سمرة، شيرين رضا، حنان مطاوع، بيومى فؤاد، محمد ثروت، هدى الإتربى، عماد صفوت، محمد لطفي، علاء مرسى، بجانب عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، وتأليف أيمن بهجت قمر، وإخراج أحمد نادر جلال، وتتمحور أحداثه في إطار من التشويق والإثارة.
أعمال منتظرة
من جهة ثانية يستكمل السقا تصوير فيلمه الجديد «خلى بالك على نفسك»، الذي سيجمعه مع الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز، محمد رضوان، مصطفى أبوسريع، إضافة إلى عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من تأليف شريف الليثي، وإخراج معتز التوني.
جديد مي عمر
ويعرض لـ مي عمر قريباً بالسينما فيلم «شمشون ودليلة»، الذي يشهد أول تعاون فني يجمعها بالفنان المصري أحمد العوضي وعدد من النجوم، تحت قيادة المخرج رؤوف السيد والمؤلف محمود حمدان وإنتاج أحمد السبكي وكريم السبكي.
The Egyptian poet and screenwriter Ayman Bahgat Qamar announced the resumption of preparations for the film "Hiroshima," starring Ahmed El Sakka and Mai Omar, after a period of pause.
Resumption of Filming
Qamar confirmed in a post on his personal account on "Facebook" that the project is still ongoing and preparations are being made in anticipation of resuming filming in the upcoming period.
He shared a photo from the rehearsals alongside the Egyptian artist Mai Omar and the production team, and accompanied the post with a comment saying: "The film is not stopping anytime soon."
The film also features, in addition to El Sakka and Mai Omar, Basem Samra, Sherine Reda, Hanan Motawaa, Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Tharwat, Huda El Atraby, Emad Safwat, Mohamed Lotfy, Alaa Morsi, along with a large number of guest stars. It is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Ahmed Nader Galal, with the plot revolving around suspense and excitement.
Upcoming Works
On another note, El Sakka is continuing to film his new movie "Khaly Balak Ala Nafsak," which will feature the Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, Mohamed Radwan, Mustafa Abou Sreia, in addition to a large number of guest stars. The work is written by Sherif El Lithi and directed by Moataz El Touny.
Mai Omar's New Projects
Mai Omar will soon be featured in cinemas in the film "Samson and Delilah," which marks her first artistic collaboration with the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awadi and several stars, under the direction of Raouf El Sayyed, with a script by Mahmoud Hamdan and produced by Ahmed El Sobky and Karim El Sobky.