The Egyptian poet and screenwriter Ayman Bahgat Qamar announced the resumption of preparations for the film "Hiroshima," starring Ahmed El Sakka and Mai Omar, after a period of pause.

Resumption of Filming

Qamar confirmed in a post on his personal account on "Facebook" that the project is still ongoing and preparations are being made in anticipation of resuming filming in the upcoming period.

He shared a photo from the rehearsals alongside the Egyptian artist Mai Omar and the production team, and accompanied the post with a comment saying: "The film is not stopping anytime soon."

The film also features, in addition to El Sakka and Mai Omar, Basem Samra, Sherine Reda, Hanan Motawaa, Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Tharwat, Huda El Atraby, Emad Safwat, Mohamed Lotfy, Alaa Morsi, along with a large number of guest stars. It is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and directed by Ahmed Nader Galal, with the plot revolving around suspense and excitement.

Upcoming Works

On another note, El Sakka is continuing to film his new movie "Khaly Balak Ala Nafsak," which will feature the Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, Mohamed Radwan, Mustafa Abou Sreia, in addition to a large number of guest stars. The work is written by Sherif El Lithi and directed by Moataz El Touny.

Mai Omar's New Projects

Mai Omar will soon be featured in cinemas in the film "Samson and Delilah," which marks her first artistic collaboration with the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awadi and several stars, under the direction of Raouf El Sayyed, with a script by Mahmoud Hamdan and produced by Ahmed El Sobky and Karim El Sobky.