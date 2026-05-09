أعلن الشاعر والسيناريست المصري أيمن بهجت قمر استئناف التحضيرات الخاصة بفيلم «هيروشيما»، بطولة كل من أحمد السقا ومي عمر، بعد فترة من التوقف.

استئناف التصوير

وأكد قمر في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، أن العمل لا يزال قائماً ويتم التجهيز له تمهيداً لاستئناف التصوير خلال الفترة المقبلة.

وشارك صورة من البروفات رفقة الفنانة المصرية مي عمر وصناع العمل، وأرفق المنشور بتعليق قائلاً: «الفيلم غير قابل للتوقف قريباً».

ويجمع الفيلم بجانب السقا ومي عمر كلاً من باسم سمرة، شيرين رضا، حنان مطاوع، بيومى فؤاد، محمد ثروت، هدى الإتربى، عماد صفوت، محمد لطفي، علاء مرسى، بجانب عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، وتأليف أيمن بهجت قمر، وإخراج أحمد نادر جلال، وتتمحور أحداثه في إطار من التشويق والإثارة.

أعمال منتظرة

من جهة ثانية يستكمل السقا تصوير فيلمه الجديد «خلى بالك على نفسك»، الذي سيجمعه مع الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز، محمد رضوان، مصطفى أبوسريع، إضافة إلى عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من تأليف شريف الليثي، وإخراج معتز التوني.

جديد مي عمر

ويعرض لـ مي عمر قريباً بالسينما فيلم «شمشون ودليلة»، الذي يشهد أول تعاون فني يجمعها بالفنان المصري أحمد العوضي وعدد من النجوم، تحت قيادة المخرج رؤوف السيد والمؤلف محمود حمدان وإنتاج أحمد السبكي وكريم السبكي.