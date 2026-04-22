The Court of Appeal upheld the fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds imposed on Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan for publicly insulting a sound engineer in front of the audience at his concert in the North Coast, which means that the ruling has become final.

Payment of the Fine

Lawyer Shaimaa El Sherif, representing the sound engineer, confirmed that her client has indeed received the 10,000 pounds, noting that the ruling represents a victory for the dignity of every technician working behind the scenes, as public humiliation in front of an audience cannot be justified by the pressure of the moment or the tension of the concert.

Details of the Incident

The story dates back to the summer of 2025, during a concert performed by Ramadan in the tourist village of "Porto Marina." During the concert, the sound equipment failed and cut out for a few seconds, igniting the artist's anger. He directed words towards the sound engineer responsible for the concert that investigations described as "affecting honor and dignity," all in front of thousands of attendees who witnessed and heard it, which led the engineer to cry and immediately withdraw from his work.

The engineer did not remain silent and went to file an official report numbered 483 for the year 2026, misdemeanors of Alamein. Consequently, the public prosecution summoned Ramadan for questioning, but he did not attend the session, nor did any of his defense team represent him at that time.

After the case was referred to the court, the initial ruling was issued imposing the fine, which was later upheld by the Court of Appeal, making it enforceable.