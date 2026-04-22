أيدت محكمة الاستئناف تغريم الفنان المصري محمد رمضان 10 آلاف جنيه في واقعة سب مهندس صوت علناً أمام جمهور حفله بالساحل الشمالي، ما يعني بأن الحكم أصبح نهائياً.

استلام الغرامة

وأكدت وكيلة مهندس الصوت المحامية شيماء الشريف بأن موكلها تسلّم بالفعل مبلغ الـ10 آلاف جنيه، مشيرة إلى أن الحكم يمثل انتصاراً لكرامة كل فني يقف خلف الكواليس، فالإهانة العلنية أمام الجمهور لا يمكن تبريرها بضغط اللحظة أو توتر الحفل.

تفاصيل الواقعة

القصة تعود إلى صيف 2025، خلال حفل أحياه رمضان في قرية «بورتو مارينا» السياحية، وأثناء الحفل سقط جهاز الصوت وانقطع لثوانٍ معدودة أشعلت غضب الفنان، فوجّه إلى مهندس الصوت المسؤول عن الحفل ألفاظاً وصفتها التحقيقات بأنها «تمس الشرف والاعتبار»، وذلك على مرأى من آلاف الحاضرين ومسمعهم، ما دفع المهندس إلى البكاء والانسحاب من عمله فوراً.

المهندس لم يصمت، وتوجه لتحرير محضر رسمي حمل الرقم 483 لسنة 2026 جنح العلمين، وبناء عليه استدعت النيابة العامة رمضان للتحقيق، لكنه لم يحضر الجلسة، ولم يمثل عنه أي من فريق دفاعه وقتها.

وبعد إحالة القضية للمحكمة، صدر الحكم الأولي بالتغريم، قبل أن تؤيده محكمة الاستئناف ويصبح واجب النفاذ.