تعقد الدائرة الجنائية بمحكمة النقض، اليوم (الإثنين)، أولى جلسات نظر الطعن المقدم من الفنان عمرو دياب، اعتراضاً على الحكم الصادر بإدانته وتغريمه 200 جنيه في حادثة «الصفع» الشهيرة التي وقعت مع الشاب سعد أسامة خلال حفل زفاف العام الماضي.

تعدٍ متبادل

وأحالت النيابة العامة في يونيو الطرفين للمحاكمة بتهمة التعدي المتبادل، واستندت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها السابق إلى ثبوت تعدي كل طرف على الآخر عمدًا؛ ما تسبب في إصابات طفيفة أعجزتهما عن ممارسة أعمالهما الشخصية مدة لم تتجاوز 20 يومًا، وذلك طبقًا للمادة 242/1 من قانون العقوبات.

وخلال التحقيقات، قدم دفاع عمرو دياب المحامي أشرف عبدالعزيز دفوعًا مفادها بأن تصرف الفنان كان كرد فعل مباشر لاستفزاز جسدي، وأشار الدفاع إلى أن الشاب أمسك بالفنان من منطقة «الخصر» وضغط عليه بقوة؛ ما تسبب له في آلام وإصابة بسيطة.

ولفت إلى أن الضربة التي وجهها دياب كانت «ضربة واحدة» تهدف فقط إلى إبعاد الشاب ومنعه من استمرار التعدي، مقدمًا مقطعا مصورا للواقعة لإثبات الحالة الاستفزازية التي سبقت الصفع.

إنكار التهم

من جانبه أنكر عمرو دياب خلال استجوابه التهم الموجهة إليه من الشاب، بينما تمسك بصفته «كمجني عليه» في الشق الآخر من القضية، مؤكدًا أن تصرف الشاب تسبب له في فقدان التركيز أثناء عمله، معتبرًا أن هدف الشاب الأساسي كان التشهير به عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لتحقيق مكاسب رقمية.

ومن المنتظر أن تفصل محكمة النقض في قانونية الحكم الصادر بالغرامة، وما إذا كان قد شابه عوار في تطبيق القانون أو فساد في الاستدلال، ليكون حكمها بمثابة الكلمة الأخيرة في واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي شغلت الرأي العام الفني خلال العام الماضي.