The Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation is holding today (Monday) the first session to consider the appeal submitted by artist Amr Diab, challenging the ruling that convicted him and fined him 200 pounds in the famous "slapping" incident that occurred with the young man Saad Osama during a wedding last year.

Mutual Assault

The Public Prosecution referred both parties to trial in June on charges of mutual assault, and the court based its previous ruling on the established fact that each party intentionally assaulted the other, resulting in minor injuries that incapacitated them from performing their personal work for a period not exceeding 20 days, according to Article 242/1 of the Penal Code.

During the investigations, Amr Diab's defense attorney, Ashraf Abdelaziz, presented arguments stating that the artist's actions were a direct reaction to physical provocation. The defense pointed out that the young man grabbed the artist by the "waist" and pressed hard on him, causing him pain and a minor injury.

He noted that the blow delivered by Diab was a "single strike" aimed only at pushing the young man away and preventing him from continuing the assault, presenting a video clip of the incident to prove the provocative situation that preceded the slap.

Denial of Charges

For his part, Amr Diab denied during his interrogation the charges brought against him by the young man, while insisting on his status as the "victim" in the other aspect of the case, affirming that the young man's actions caused him to lose focus while working, considering that the young man's main goal was to defame him through social media platforms to achieve digital gains.

The Court of Cassation is expected to rule on the legality of the fine imposed and whether it was flawed in applying the law or corrupt in its reasoning, making its ruling the final word in one of the most publicized cases in the artistic community over the past year.