كشفت عائلة الموسيقار الراحل محمد عبد الوهاب،عن البدء في التحضير لعمل فني ضخم يتناول سيرة «موسيقار الأجيال»، مؤكدين أن المشروع لا يزال في مراحله الأولى من حيث الجمع والتدقيق.

رحلة زمنية

وأوضح حفيد الموسيقار عمر محمد خليل، أن المشروع قائم، ولكن الصعوبة الكبرى تكمن في طول الرحلة الزمنية التي عاشها عبد الوهاب، والتي امتدت لـ 90 عامًا.

وأوضح خلال استضافته في برنامج «معكم منى الشاذلي» بأن الأسرة تمتلك تسجيلات للموسيقار الراحل يحكي فيها عن تفاصيل من حياته، مشيرا إلى أن الراحل كان يرى نفسه يولد من جديد كل عشر سنوات.

صعوبة المشروع

من جانبه أكد حفيد الموسيقار محمد أحمد محمد عبد الوهاب،،صعوبة المشروع بسبب طول الفترة الزمنية التي عاشها «عبد الوهاب»، وهو ما يتطلب وقتًا طويلًا في التحضير.

ويعتمد العمل على تسجيلات وأوراق خاصة يمتلكها أبناؤه، تتضمن تفاصيل عن سيرته يحكيها بنفسه، بالإضافة إلى استنادهم لمادة تاريخية غنية قدمتها زوجته نهلة القدسي للشاعر فاروق جويدة، والتي نتج عنها كتاب تضمن آراءً غير معروفة للموسيقار.

إتقان الشخصية

وفيما يخص بطولة العمل، قالت ابنة الموسيقار عفت عبد الوهاب، لا يزال البحث جاريًا عن ممثلين يمتلكون «الشكل والطريقة والصوت» الخاص بعبد الوهاب، معتبرين أن إتقان الشخصية يمثل تحديًا كبيرًا أمام أي ممثل.

وأكدت العائلة أنها تتابع الأصداء حول التجارب الفنية المشابهة، مثل فيلم «الست»، بهدف دراسة التجربة والتعلم من الأخطاء والاستفادة من الإيجابيات لتقديم عمل يرضي الجمهور، موضحين أنه لم يتم الاستقرار بشكل نهائي حتى الآن على ما إذا كان العمل سيخرج في قالب فيلم سينمائي أم مسلسل تلفزيوني.