The family of the late musician Mohamed Abdel Wahab has revealed that they are beginning preparations for a massive artistic work that will cover the life story of the "Musician of Generations," confirming that the project is still in its early stages in terms of gathering and verification.

A Temporal Journey

The musician's grandson, Omar Mohamed Khalil, explained that the project is underway, but the major difficulty lies in the long temporal journey that Abdel Wahab lived, which spanned 90 years.

He clarified during his appearance on the program "With You, Mona El Shazly" that the family possesses recordings of the late musician where he narrates details of his life, noting that the late musician saw himself being reborn every ten years.

The Difficulty of the Project

For his part, the musician's grandson, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Wahab, confirmed the difficulty of the project due to the long time period that "Abdel Wahab" lived, which requires a long time for preparation.

The work relies on recordings and personal documents owned by his children, which include details of his biography narrated by himself, in addition to relying on rich historical material provided by his wife, Nahla Al-Qudsi, to the poet Farouk Goweda, which resulted in a book that included unknown opinions of the musician.

Mastering the Character

Regarding the lead role in the project, the musician's daughter, Iftikhar Abdel Wahab, stated that the search is still ongoing for actors who possess the "appearance, manner, and voice" specific to Abdel Wahab, considering that mastering the character represents a significant challenge for any actor.

The family confirmed that they are monitoring the responses to similar artistic experiences, such as the film "The Lady," with the aim of studying the experience, learning from mistakes, and benefiting from the positives to present a work that satisfies the audience, clarifying that a final decision has not yet been made on whether the work will take the form of a cinematic film or a television series.