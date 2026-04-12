The President of the Kuwaiti Federation for Artistic and Theatrical Production and Entertainment Makers, lawyer Khaled Al-Rashed, has vowed to sue those spreading the rumor of the death of the esteemed Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad.

The Dawn Rumor

He confirmed in a phone call with "Al-Arabiya.net" that what is being circulated on some social media platforms is incorrect and has no basis in reality, pointing out that the rumor which began circulating in the early hours of dawn today is completely unfounded.

He added: "The repeated rumor of the death of artist Hayat Al-Fahad causes distress and pain to her children and fans, and this is not the first time, as similar news has circulated more than once since she suffered a stroke over 8 months ago."

Legal Actions

Al-Rashed said: "The only authorized individuals to speak about the health condition of artist Hayat Al-Fahad are: her daughter Susan, the Kuwaiti Federation for Artistic and Theatrical Production, her manager Youssef Al-Ghaith, and what is published on the Instagram account of Al-Fahad Artistic Production, or my statements in my capacity as her legal representative; these are the only accredited sources, and no other sources should be considered credible," noting that he may be forced to take the necessary legal actions against anyone who spreads the rumor of Hayat Al-Fahad's death, whether through news channels or via WhatsApp.