توعد رئيس الاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني والمسرحي وصُنّاع الترفيه المحامي خالد الراشد بمقاضاة مروجي شائعة وفاة الفنانة الكويتية القديرة حياة الفهد.

شائعة الفجر

وأكد في اتصال هاتفي مع «العربية.نت» بأن ما يجري تداوله في بعض وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي غير صحيح ولا يمتّ إلى الواقع بأي صلة، مشيراً إلى أن الشائعة التي بدأت بالتداول مع ساعات الفجر الأولى من صباح اليوم عارية من الصحة تماماً.

وأضاف: «تكرار شائعة وفاة الفنانة حياة الفهد يسبّب انزعاجاً وألماً لأبنائها ومحبيها، وهذه ليست المرة الأولى، إذ تكررت أخبار مشابهة أكثر من مرة منذ تعرضها للجلطة قبل أكثر من 8 أشهر».

إجراءات قانونية

وقال الراشد: «المصرّح لهم بالحديث عن الحالة الصحية للفنانة حياة الفهد هم: بنتها سوزان، والاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني والمسرحي، ومدير أعمالها يوسف الغيث، وما يُنشر على حساب «إنستغرام» التابع لمؤسسة الفهد للإنتاج الفني، أو تصريحاتي بصفتي ممثلاً قانونياً لها، فهذه هي الجهات المعتمدة فقط، ولا يُعتدّ بأي مصادر أخرى»، مشيراً إلى أنه قد يضطر إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق كل من نشر شائعة وفاة حياة الفهد، سواء عبر قنوات إخبارية أو من خلال «واتساب».