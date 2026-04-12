أسدلت محكمة فرنسية في باريس الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل المرتبطة بالفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، بعد صدور حكم نهائي في ملف الابتزاز الذي ظل يتردد صداه لسنوات، بين تطورات متلاحقة وروايات متباينة.

تبرئة لورا بريول

وقضت المحكمة ببراءة الشابة الفرنسية لورا بريول من تهم تتعلق بمحاولة الابتزاز أو التواطؤ فيه، مؤكدة أن الأدلة المقدمة لم تثبت وجود نية لديها للحصول على مقابل مالي نظير تغيير أقوالها أو التغيب عن جلسات الاستئناف.

مطالب مالية مثيرة

وكانت التحقيقات قد أشارت في مراحل سابقة إلى مزاعم بطلب مبالغ مالية كبيرة، قُدّرت بنحو 3 ملايين يورو، مقابل التراجع عن الإفادات أو عدم استكمال الإجراءات القضائية في القضية الأساسية.

إدانات تطال خمسة متهمين

في المقابل، أدانت المحكمة خمسة متهمين في القضية ذاتها بتهم تتعلق بالضغط ومحاولة الابتزاز، وأصدرت بحقهم أحكاماً بالسجن مع وقف التنفيذ راوحت بين ستة أشهر وسنتين، من بينهم والدة لورا بريول ومحامية وأطراف أخرى، بعد ثبوت تورطهم بدرجات متفاوتة في محاولات التوصل إلى تسوية مالية.

منع محامية 10 سنوات

وشمل الحكم أيضاً عقوبة تأديبية بارزة تمثلت في منع إحدى المحاميات من مزاولة المهنة لمدة عشر سنوات، في واحد من أشد القرارات التي صدرت ضمن هذا الملف.

خيوط القضية

وتعود بداية القضية إلى الفترة بين أواخر 2024 ومنتصف 2025، عندما جرت محاولات متكررة للتواصل مع فريق سعد لمجرد عبر وسطاء، قبل أن يتقدم بشكوى رسمية فتحت الباب أمام تحقيقات موسعة، كشفت لاحقاً تفاصيل إضافية، خصوصاً مع عدم استجابة فريقه لتلك الاتصالات، ما ساهم في تعقيد مسار القضية وكشف ملابساتها.