أسدلت محكمة فرنسية في باريس الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل المرتبطة بالفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، بعد صدور حكم نهائي في ملف الابتزاز الذي ظل يتردد صداه لسنوات، بين تطورات متلاحقة وروايات متباينة.
تبرئة لورا بريول
وقضت المحكمة ببراءة الشابة الفرنسية لورا بريول من تهم تتعلق بمحاولة الابتزاز أو التواطؤ فيه، مؤكدة أن الأدلة المقدمة لم تثبت وجود نية لديها للحصول على مقابل مالي نظير تغيير أقوالها أو التغيب عن جلسات الاستئناف.
مطالب مالية مثيرة
وكانت التحقيقات قد أشارت في مراحل سابقة إلى مزاعم بطلب مبالغ مالية كبيرة، قُدّرت بنحو 3 ملايين يورو، مقابل التراجع عن الإفادات أو عدم استكمال الإجراءات القضائية في القضية الأساسية.
إدانات تطال خمسة متهمين
في المقابل، أدانت المحكمة خمسة متهمين في القضية ذاتها بتهم تتعلق بالضغط ومحاولة الابتزاز، وأصدرت بحقهم أحكاماً بالسجن مع وقف التنفيذ راوحت بين ستة أشهر وسنتين، من بينهم والدة لورا بريول ومحامية وأطراف أخرى، بعد ثبوت تورطهم بدرجات متفاوتة في محاولات التوصل إلى تسوية مالية.
منع محامية 10 سنوات
وشمل الحكم أيضاً عقوبة تأديبية بارزة تمثلت في منع إحدى المحاميات من مزاولة المهنة لمدة عشر سنوات، في واحد من أشد القرارات التي صدرت ضمن هذا الملف.
خيوط القضية
وتعود بداية القضية إلى الفترة بين أواخر 2024 ومنتصف 2025، عندما جرت محاولات متكررة للتواصل مع فريق سعد لمجرد عبر وسطاء، قبل أن يتقدم بشكوى رسمية فتحت الباب أمام تحقيقات موسعة، كشفت لاحقاً تفاصيل إضافية، خصوصاً مع عدم استجابة فريقه لتلك الاتصالات، ما ساهم في تعقيد مسار القضية وكشف ملابساتها.
A French court in Paris has closed the curtain on one of the most controversial cases involving Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, following a final ruling in the extortion case that has echoed for years, amid successive developments and varying narratives.
Acquittal of Laura Priol
The court ruled the French young woman Laura Priol innocent of charges related to attempted extortion or complicity in it, confirming that the evidence presented did not prove any intention on her part to obtain financial compensation in exchange for changing her statements or failing to attend the appeal sessions.
Provocative Financial Demands
Investigations had previously indicated allegations of demands for large sums of money, estimated at around 3 million euros, in exchange for retracting testimonies or not completing judicial procedures in the main case.
Convictions Against Five Defendants
In contrast, the court convicted five defendants in the same case on charges related to pressure and attempted extortion, issuing suspended prison sentences ranging from six months to two years against them, including Laura Priol's mother, a lawyer, and other parties, after proving their varying degrees of involvement in attempts to reach a financial settlement.
Ten-Year Ban for a Lawyer
The ruling also included a notable disciplinary penalty, banning one of the lawyers from practicing for ten years, in one of the harshest decisions issued in this case.
The Threads of the Case
The case dates back to the period between late 2024 and mid-2025, when repeated attempts were made to communicate with Saad Lamjarred's team through intermediaries, before he filed an official complaint that opened the door to extensive investigations, which later revealed additional details, especially with his team's lack of response to those communications, contributing to complicating the course of the case and uncovering its circumstances.