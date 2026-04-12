A French court in Paris has closed the curtain on one of the most controversial cases involving Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, following a final ruling in the extortion case that has echoed for years, amid successive developments and varying narratives.

Acquittal of Laura Priol

The court ruled the French young woman Laura Priol innocent of charges related to attempted extortion or complicity in it, confirming that the evidence presented did not prove any intention on her part to obtain financial compensation in exchange for changing her statements or failing to attend the appeal sessions.

Provocative Financial Demands

Investigations had previously indicated allegations of demands for large sums of money, estimated at around 3 million euros, in exchange for retracting testimonies or not completing judicial procedures in the main case.

Convictions Against Five Defendants

In contrast, the court convicted five defendants in the same case on charges related to pressure and attempted extortion, issuing suspended prison sentences ranging from six months to two years against them, including Laura Priol's mother, a lawyer, and other parties, after proving their varying degrees of involvement in attempts to reach a financial settlement.

Ten-Year Ban for a Lawyer

The ruling also included a notable disciplinary penalty, banning one of the lawyers from practicing for ten years, in one of the harshest decisions issued in this case.

The Threads of the Case

The case dates back to the period between late 2024 and mid-2025, when repeated attempts were made to communicate with Saad Lamjarred's team through intermediaries, before he filed an official complaint that opened the door to extensive investigations, which later revealed additional details, especially with his team's lack of response to those communications, contributing to complicating the course of the case and uncovering its circumstances.