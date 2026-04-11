أثار الإعلامي الكويتي عبدالرحمن الدين قلق الجمهور بعد مشاركته لمقطع فيديو طلب فيه الدعاء للنجمة حياة الفهد لأنها بحاجة لذلك في هذه الفترة، ما تفاعل معه الجمهور على نطاق واسع واعتبر بأنه إشارة إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية.
بيان رسمي
وما زاد من قلق محبي النجمة الكبيرة عدم صدور أي بيان رسمي من أسرة الفنانة أو فريقها الإعلامي الذي يشارك عادة كل تفاصيل حالتها الصحية عبر انستغرام ويوضح ما يحصل معها، وهو ما ساهم في انتشار التساؤلات حول حالتها بشكل واسع على منصات التواصل.
تفاعل النجوم
وتفاعل عدد كبير من الإعلاميين والفنانين عبر صفحاتهم الرسمية، وطالبوا بالدعاء للفنانة القديرة دون تقديم أي معلومات واضحة حول وضعها الصحي، متمنين لها الصحة والخروج من أزمتها الحالية بصحة جيدة وعافية.
وحرص عدد من الفنانين الكويتيين، من بينهم أحلام حسن وأمل محمد على التفاعل، داعين الجمهور إلى تكثيف الدعاء للفنانة القديرة، وهو ما حصل بالفعل، حيث ضجت مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي في الساعات الأخيرة بالأدعية للفنانة، وهو ما أدى إلى المزيد من الترقب والقلق في أوساط محبيها وزملائها في الوسط الفني لمعرفة حالتها الصحية.
الحالة الصحية
وأكدت سوزان، ابنة الفنانة حياة الفهد، في تصريحات سابقة أن والدتها عادت من لندن بعد فشل العلاج، وهي تخضع لمتابعة طبية داخل أحد المستشفيات الحكومية في الكويت، وأن حالتها كانت مستقرة نسبياً وهي تحت إشراف طبي دقيق يتابع مؤشراتها الصحية بشكل مستمر لتحديد خطوات العلاج المناسبة، بما في ذلك إمكانية التدخل الجراحي إذا استدعت الحاجة.
The Kuwaiti media figure Abdulrahman Al-Din raised concerns among the public after sharing a video clip in which he requested prayers for the star Hayat Al-Fahd, as she needs them during this time. The audience reacted widely, considering it a sign of the deterioration of her health condition.
Official Statement
The anxiety of the beloved star's fans was heightened by the absence of any official statement from the artist's family or her media team, which usually shares all details about her health condition on Instagram and clarifies what is happening with her. This contributed to the widespread questions about her condition on social media platforms.
Celebrity Reactions
A large number of media figures and artists interacted through their official pages, calling for prayers for the esteemed artist without providing any clear information about her health status, wishing her health and a recovery from her current crisis in good health and wellness.
Several Kuwaiti artists, including Ahlam Hassan and Amal Mohammed, were keen to engage, urging the public to intensify their prayers for the esteemed artist. This indeed happened, as social media platforms were flooded in recent hours with prayers for the artist, leading to increased anticipation and concern among her fans and colleagues in the artistic community to know her health status.
Health Condition
Suzan, the daughter of the artist Hayat Al-Fahd, confirmed in previous statements that her mother returned from London after the treatment failed. She is undergoing medical follow-up inside a government hospital in Kuwait, and her condition was relatively stable while under careful medical supervision that continuously monitors her health indicators to determine the appropriate treatment steps, including the possibility of surgical intervention if necessary.