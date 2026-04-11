The Kuwaiti media figure Abdulrahman Al-Din raised concerns among the public after sharing a video clip in which he requested prayers for the star Hayat Al-Fahd, as she needs them during this time. The audience reacted widely, considering it a sign of the deterioration of her health condition.

Official Statement

The anxiety of the beloved star's fans was heightened by the absence of any official statement from the artist's family or her media team, which usually shares all details about her health condition on Instagram and clarifies what is happening with her. This contributed to the widespread questions about her condition on social media platforms.

Celebrity Reactions

A large number of media figures and artists interacted through their official pages, calling for prayers for the esteemed artist without providing any clear information about her health status, wishing her health and a recovery from her current crisis in good health and wellness.

Several Kuwaiti artists, including Ahlam Hassan and Amal Mohammed, were keen to engage, urging the public to intensify their prayers for the esteemed artist. This indeed happened, as social media platforms were flooded in recent hours with prayers for the artist, leading to increased anticipation and concern among her fans and colleagues in the artistic community to know her health status.

Health Condition

Suzan, the daughter of the artist Hayat Al-Fahd, confirmed in previous statements that her mother returned from London after the treatment failed. She is undergoing medical follow-up inside a government hospital in Kuwait, and her condition was relatively stable while under careful medical supervision that continuously monitors her health indicators to determine the appropriate treatment steps, including the possibility of surgical intervention if necessary.