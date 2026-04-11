أثار الإعلامي الكويتي عبدالرحمن الدين قلق الجمهور بعد مشاركته لمقطع فيديو طلب فيه الدعاء للنجمة حياة الفهد لأنها بحاجة لذلك في هذه الفترة، ما تفاعل معه الجمهور على نطاق واسع واعتبر بأنه إشارة إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية.

بيان رسمي

وما زاد من قلق محبي النجمة الكبيرة عدم صدور أي بيان رسمي من أسرة الفنانة أو فريقها الإعلامي الذي يشارك عادة كل تفاصيل حالتها الصحية عبر انستغرام ويوضح ما يحصل معها، وهو ما ساهم في انتشار التساؤلات حول حالتها بشكل واسع على منصات التواصل.

تفاعل النجوم

وتفاعل عدد كبير من الإعلاميين والفنانين عبر صفحاتهم الرسمية، وطالبوا بالدعاء للفنانة القديرة دون تقديم أي معلومات واضحة حول وضعها الصحي، متمنين لها الصحة والخروج من أزمتها الحالية بصحة جيدة وعافية.

وحرص عدد من الفنانين الكويتيين، من بينهم أحلام حسن وأمل محمد على التفاعل، داعين الجمهور إلى تكثيف الدعاء للفنانة القديرة، وهو ما حصل بالفعل، حيث ضجت مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي في الساعات الأخيرة بالأدعية للفنانة، وهو ما أدى إلى المزيد من الترقب والقلق في أوساط محبيها وزملائها في الوسط الفني لمعرفة حالتها الصحية.

الحالة الصحية

وأكدت سوزان، ابنة الفنانة حياة الفهد، في تصريحات سابقة أن والدتها عادت من لندن بعد فشل العلاج، وهي تخضع لمتابعة طبية داخل أحد المستشفيات الحكومية في الكويت، وأن حالتها كانت مستقرة نسبياً وهي تحت إشراف طبي دقيق يتابع مؤشراتها الصحية بشكل مستمر لتحديد خطوات العلاج المناسبة، بما في ذلك إمكانية التدخل الجراحي إذا استدعت الحاجة.