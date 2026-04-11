An American court recently issued a 15-year prison sentence to Jasfinn Sanga, who illegally sold ketamine, which led to the death of actor Matthew Perry, the star of "Friends." This is the harshest sentence handed down so far against a person charged in the star's death case.

Queen of Ketamine

Sanga, who was described by prosecutors as the "Queen of Ketamine," admitted during trial sessions to five federal charges related to the overdose of artist Perry: three charges of distributing ketamine; one charge of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury; and one charge of "maintaining a place used for drug trafficking."

Sanga was one of five defendants who pleaded guilty in the case and faced a sentence of up to 65 years in prison, according to the plea agreement. However, the government sought a 15-year prison sentence, while Sanga's lawyers requested her release on supervised probation after accounting for her previous time served.

50 Bottles

Prosecutors confirmed in court documents that customers referred to Sanga as the "Queen of Ketamine." They noted that she learned of artist Perry's interest in ketamine through an acquaintance who was in contact with the actor's personal assistant.

Sanga offered to send a sample to the assistant, who ultimately purchased 50 bottles on behalf of Perry.

Prosecutors stated that one of these bottles contained the ketamine that led to Perry's death.

After learning of the actor's death through news reports, the 42-year-old Sanga hurried to destroy evidence of her involvement and ordered one of her associates to delete all messages, according to court documents.

When authorities raided her apartment in March 2024, they found cocaine, 79 bottles of ketamine, and three pounds of orange pills containing methamphetamine.

Friends Star

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the 1990s comedy series "Friends," publicly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades. His reliance on ketamine increased in the weeks leading up to his being found floating face down in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. He was 54 years old.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that the cause of death was "acute effects" of ketamine. It added that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of the opioid buprenorphine contributed to it.