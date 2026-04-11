أصدرت محكمة أمريكية أخيراً حكماً بسجن جاسفين سانغا التي باعت الكيتامين بشكلٍ غير قانوني، والذي تسبب بوفاة الممثل ماثيو بيري نجم «فريندز»، بالسجن 15 عاماً، وهو أشدّ حكمٍ صدر حتى الآن بحقّ شخصٍ متهم في قضية وفاة النجم.

ملكة الكيتامين

واعترفت سانغا التي وصفها المدّعون بأنها «ملكة الكيتامين» خلال جلسات المحاكمة بخمس تهم فيدرالية تتعلق بجرعة الفنان بيري الزائدة ثلاث تهم بتوزيع الكيتامين؛ وتهمة بتوزيع الكيتامين مما أدى إلى الوفاة أو الإصابة الجسدية الخطيرة؛ وتهمة بـ«إدارة مكانٍ يُستخدم في تجارة المخدرات».

وكانت سانغا، إحدى المتهمين الخمسة الذين اعترفوا بالذنب في القضية، تواجه عقوبةً تصل إلى 65 عاماً في السجن، وفقاً لاتفاقية الإقرار بالذنب. لكن الحكومة طالبت بعقوبة السجن لمدة 15 عاماً، وطلب محامو سانغا الإفراج عنها تحت المراقبة بعد احتساب مدة سجنها السابقة.

50 قارورة

وأكد المدعون في وثائق المحكمة أن الزبائن كانوا يلقبون سانغا بـ«ملكة الكيتامين». وذكروا بأنها علمت باهتمام الفنان بيري بالكيتامين من خلال أحد معارفها الذي كان على اتصالٍ بمساعد الممثل الشخصي.

وعرض تسانغا إرسال عينةٍ إلى المساعد، الذي اشترى في نهاية المطاف 50 قارورةً نيابةً عن بيري.

وقال المدعون إن إحدى هذه القوارير احتوت على الكيتامين الذي أودى بحياة بيري.

وبعد أن علمت سانغا البالغة من العمر 42 عاماً، بوفاة الممثل من خلال التقارير الإخبارية، سارعت إلى إتلاف الأدلة التي تثبت تورطها، وأمرت أحد شركائها بحذف جميع الرسائل، وفقاً لوثائق المحكمة.

وعندما دهمت السلطات شقتها في(مارس) 2024، عثرت على الكوكايين المخدر، و79 قارورةً من الكيتامين، وثلاثة أرطال من الحبوب البرتقالية التي تحتوي على الميثامفيتامين.

نجم فريندز

وكانبيري الذي جسد شخصية تشاندلر بينغ في المسلسل الكوميدي «فريندز» في التسعينات، يعاني علناً من إدمان المخدرات والكحول لعقود. وازداد اعتماده على الكيتامين في الأسابيع التي سبقت العثور عليه طافياً على وجهه في حوض استحمامٍ ساخن بمنزله في لوس أنجليس في 28أكتوبر2023. وكان يبلغ من العمر 54 عاماً.

وأفاد مكتب الطب الشرعي في مقاطعة لوس أنجليس بأن سبب وفاته هو «التأثيرات الحادة» للكيتامين. وأضاف أن الغرق، ومرض الشريان التاجي، وتأثيرات مادة البوبرينورفين الأفيونية، ساهمت في ذلك.