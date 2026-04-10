The question arises about the possibility of repeating the experience of the song "The Arab Dream" with the participation of singing stars, in support of Lebanon in light of the recent escalation and the airstrikes that targeted residential areas in the past hours.

For his part, Farid Bou Said, the head of the Artists' Syndicate in Lebanon, clarified in a statement to "Okaz" that participation in such initiatives remains a personal decision for each artist, emphasizing that it cannot be imposed on anyone.



Moral Support for Lebanon

He pointed out that everyone stands by Lebanon in these difficult circumstances, expressing his rejection of the destruction the country is facing, and affirming the solidarity of the artistic community with the Lebanese people.



Suspension of Artistic Activity

In a show of solidarity, a number of Lebanese artists, including Majida El Roumi, have decided to temporarily suspend their artistic activities and postpone their musical commitments both inside and outside Lebanon, as a gesture of solidarity with their homeland in light of the painful developments the country is experiencing.



Art Stars Stand in Solidarity with Lebanon

On the other hand, several stars of the arts in the Arab world, including Dora, Elham Shaheen, and Laila Elwi, have been keen to support Lebanon due to the repercussions of the Iran war and the recent events that resulted in a large number of martyrs.