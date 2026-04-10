يطرح تساؤل حول إمكانية تكرار تجربة أغنية «الحلم العربي» بمشاركة نجوم الغناء، دعمًا للبنان في ظل التصعيد الأخير والغارات التي استهدفت مناطق سكنية خلال الساعات الماضية.

من جانبه، أوضح فريد بوسعيد، نقيب الفنانين في لبنان، في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن المشاركة في مثل هذه المبادرات تظل قرارًا شخصيًا لكل فنان، مؤكدًا أنه لا يمكن فرض ذلك على أحد.

دعم معنوي للبنان

وأشار إلى أن الجميع يقف إلى جانب لبنان في هذه الظروف الصعبة، معبرًا عن رفضه لما يتعرض له البلد من دمار، ومؤكدًا تضامن الوسط الفني مع الشعب اللبناني.

تعليق النشاط الفني

في خطوة تضامنية، اتخذ عدد من الفنانين اللبنانيين، من بينهم ماجدة الرومي، قرارًا بوقف نشاطهم الفني مؤقتًا، وتأجيل ارتباطاتهم الغنائية داخل لبنان وخارجه، في لفتة تضامنية مع وطنهم على خلفية التطورات المؤلمة التي تمر بها البلاد.

نجوم الفن يتضامنون مع لبنان

وعلى الضفة الأخرى، حرص عدد من نجوم الفن في الوطن العربي من بينهم درة، إلهام شاهين، ليلى علوى على دعم لبنان بسبب تداعيات حرب إيران، والأحداث الأخيرة التي نتج عنها عدد كبير من الشهداء.