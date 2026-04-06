أكدت الفاشينيستا الكويتية نهى نبيل اختراق وتهكير حسابها على «سناب شات»، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من تداول منشور يتحدّث عن طلاقها من زوجها إبراهيم العلي، ما أثار موجة واسعة من التكهنات بين المتابعين.

إخلاء المسؤولية

وفي توضيحٍ عبر خاصية القصص المصورة «ستوري» على «إنستغرام»، تبرأت نبيل من أي محتوى أو رسائل تصدر عن الحساب إلى حين استعادته، قائلة: «تم اختراق حسابي على سناب شات.. أخلي مسؤوليتي عن أي محتوى أو رسائل صادرة عنه، إلى أن أعلن استرجاعه».

تفسيرات متباينة

وجاء هذا التوضيح بالتزامن مع انتشار خبر انفصالها بشكل لافت، ما فتح الباب أمام تفسيراتٍ متباينة؛ بين من شكّك في توقيت إعلان الاختراق، ومن اعتبره أمراً طبيعياً لا يستدعي الجدل.

وحظيت التدوينة بتفاعلٍ واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ ركّز جزء من التعليقات على توقيت إعلان اختراق الحساب، خصوصاً أنه جاء عقب انتشار خبر الانفصال.