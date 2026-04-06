Kuwaiti fashionista Noha Nabil confirmed that her Snapchat account was hacked, shortly after a post circulated discussing her divorce from her husband Ibrahim Al-Ali, which sparked a wide wave of speculation among her followers.

Disclaimer

In a clarification via the Stories feature on Instagram, Nabil distanced herself from any content or messages issued from the account until it is restored, stating: "My Snapchat account has been hacked.. I disclaim any responsibility for any content or messages coming from it, until I announce its recovery."

Diverse Interpretations

This clarification came alongside the notable spread of news about her separation, opening the door to diverse interpretations; some questioned the timing of the hacking announcement, while others considered it a natural occurrence that did not warrant debate.

The post received wide engagement across social media, with part of the comments focusing on the timing of the hacking announcement, especially since it came after the news of the separation spread.