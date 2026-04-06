أكدت الفاشينيستا الكويتية نهى نبيل اختراق وتهكير حسابها على «سناب شات»، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من تداول منشور يتحدّث عن طلاقها من زوجها إبراهيم العلي، ما أثار موجة واسعة من التكهنات بين المتابعين.
إخلاء المسؤولية
وفي توضيحٍ عبر خاصية القصص المصورة «ستوري» على «إنستغرام»، تبرأت نبيل من أي محتوى أو رسائل تصدر عن الحساب إلى حين استعادته، قائلة: «تم اختراق حسابي على سناب شات.. أخلي مسؤوليتي عن أي محتوى أو رسائل صادرة عنه، إلى أن أعلن استرجاعه».
تفسيرات متباينة
وجاء هذا التوضيح بالتزامن مع انتشار خبر انفصالها بشكل لافت، ما فتح الباب أمام تفسيراتٍ متباينة؛ بين من شكّك في توقيت إعلان الاختراق، ومن اعتبره أمراً طبيعياً لا يستدعي الجدل.
وحظيت التدوينة بتفاعلٍ واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ ركّز جزء من التعليقات على توقيت إعلان اختراق الحساب، خصوصاً أنه جاء عقب انتشار خبر الانفصال.
Kuwaiti fashionista Noha Nabil confirmed that her Snapchat account was hacked, shortly after a post circulated discussing her divorce from her husband Ibrahim Al-Ali, which sparked a wide wave of speculation among her followers.
Disclaimer
In a clarification via the Stories feature on Instagram, Nabil distanced herself from any content or messages issued from the account until it is restored, stating: "My Snapchat account has been hacked.. I disclaim any responsibility for any content or messages coming from it, until I announce its recovery."
Diverse Interpretations
This clarification came alongside the notable spread of news about her separation, opening the door to diverse interpretations; some questioned the timing of the hacking announcement, while others considered it a natural occurrence that did not warrant debate.
The post received wide engagement across social media, with part of the comments focusing on the timing of the hacking announcement, especially since it came after the news of the separation spread.