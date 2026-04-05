The Dar Al-Salam Misdemeanor Court in Cairo acquitted festival singer Issam Sasa of the charge of brawling inside a nightclub in the Maadi Corniche area, which resulted in injuries to several individuals and damage to the venue and several cars. The court also issued a two-year prison sentence for 15 defendants.

Acquittal from Charges

Issam Sasa's lawyer, Ahmed Mahna, confirmed that the court ruled in favor of his client's acquittal from all charges attributed to him, explaining that the ruling was consistent with the law, after proving his lack of connection to the incident under investigation. He pointed out that the case documents contained no conclusive evidence that could incriminate the defendant, in accordance with the established principles of criminal justice, foremost among them being that the presumption of innocence applies to individuals, and that doubt is interpreted in favor of the accused.

Brawl and Thuggery

The Dar Al-Salam prosecution had previously released Sasa on the condition of his residence, and also decided to release his manager, the nightclub owner, and 11 others on bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds each in connection with their accusations of committing acts of thuggery and obstructing traffic during a brawl that erupted between the two parties inside a nightclub in the Maadi area.

Musical Segment

The details of the incident date back to a brawl that broke out inside the nightclub while Sasa was preparing to perform a musical segment alongside several of his companions, before a dispute occurred between them and the security personnel belonging to the nightclub owner, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a brawl that extended outside the nightclub, with both parties exchanging blows, causing chaos in front of the corniche.

While Sasa attempted to leave the scene in his car, one individual pursued him on a motorcycle and threw the bike in front of his car, causing a collision that resulted in damage to the vehicle. Sasa then exited the car and fled on foot, eventually getting into another vehicle to continue his escape.

The famous festival singer completed his release procedures and left prison in February 2025, after serving a six-month sentence for the charges against him related to drug use, driving under its influence, and running over a citizen.