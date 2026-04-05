برأت محكمة جنح دار السلام في القاهرة مغني المهرجانات عصام صاصا من تهمة المشاجرة داخل ملهى ليلي بمنطقة كورنيش المعادي، أسفرت عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص وتلفيات في الموقع وفي عدد من السيارات، كما أصدرت المحكمة حكماً بالسجن لمدة عامين على 15 متهماً.

براءة من الاتهامات

وأكد محامي صاصا أحمد مهنا أن المحكمة قضت ببراءة موكله من جميع الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه، موضحاً أن الحكم جاء متسقاً مع صحيح القانون، بعد ثبوت عدم صلته بالواقعة محل التحقيق، مشيراً إلى أن أوراق القضية خلت من أي دليل يقيني يمكن أن يدين المتهم، بما يتوافق مع القواعد الراسخة في القضاء الجنائي، وعلى رأسها أن الأصل في الإنسان البراءة، وأن الشك يفسر لصالح المتهم.

مشاجرة وبلطجة

وأطلقت نيابة دار السلام في وقت سابق، سراح صاصا بضمان محل إقامته، كما قررت إخلاء سبيل مدير أعماله، ومالك ملهى ليلى و11 آخرين، بكفالة 10 آلاف جنيه لكل فرد فى واقعة اتهامهم بارتكاب أعمال بلطجة، وتعطيل حركة المرور خلال مشاجرة نشبت بين الطرفين داخل ملهى ليلى بمنطقة المعادي.

فقرة غنائية

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مشاجرة نشبت داخل الملهى الليلي أثناء استعداد صاصا لتقديم فقرة غنائية بصحبة عدد من مرافقيه، قبل أن تحدث مشادة بينهم وأفراد الأمن التابعين لصاحب الملهى الليلي، بحسب بيان وزارة الداخلية.

وتطور الخلاف سريعاً إلى مشاجرة امتدت إلى خارج الملهى، إذ تبادل الطرفان الاعتداء، ما تسبب فى حالة من الفوضى أمام الكورنيش.

فيما حاول صاصا مغادرة المكان بسيارته، إلا أن أحد الأشخاص طارده بدراجة نارية وألقى الدراجة أمام سيارته فاصطدم بها، مما أدى إلى تحطمها، فترجل «صاصا» من السيارة وفرّ هارباً سيراً على الأقدام واستقل سيارة أخرى وأكمل هروبه.

وأنهى مطرب المهرجانات الشهير في فبراير 2025 إجراءات الإفراج عنه ومغادرة السجن، بعد أن قضى عقوبة الحبس 6 أشهر في التهم المنسوبة إليه في واقعة تعاطي المخدرات والقيادة تحت تأثيرها، ودهس أحد المواطنين.