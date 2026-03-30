وظف نجم الراب الأمريكي كانييه ويست، مقطعاً من أغنية فيروز الكلاسيكية «فايق علي» الصادرة عام 1963 في أغنيته All The Love، التي طرحت ضمن ألبومه الجديد الذي طال انتظاره Bully.

بعد عاطفي

ويُعد هذا التوظيف للحن الشرقي عنصراً بارزاً في العمل؛ إذ لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور، الذي أشاد بانسجام المقطع العربي داخل التكوين الموسيقي للأغنية، معتبرين أنه أضفى بعداً عاطفياً وحالة من الحنين على العمل. كما رأى بعض المستمعين أن الأغنية تمثّل أبرز أغاني الألبوم من حيث الجودة والابتكار.

موافقة رسمية

وأثار استخدام العينة الموسيقية تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان ويست قد حصل على الموافقات الرسمية اللازمة، خصوصاً في ظل حساسية استخدام إرث فيروز الفني. وكانت ريما الرحباني قد شددت في وقت سابق على حماية الأعمال المرتبطة بوالدتها من أي استخدام غير مصرح به.

ويظهر في تفاصيل الإصدار الإشارة إلى أسماء الملحنين الأصليين للعمل، وهما عاصي الرحباني ومنصور الرحباني، دون أن يُحسم الجدل حول الجوانب القانونية المتعلقة باستخدام المقطع.

ويأتي إطلاق الألبوم بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات والتطورات التي رافقت إنتاجه، وسط اهتمام إعلامي واسع، بالنظر إلى عودة ويست إلى الساحة الفنية بعمل يوصف بأنه من أكثر مشاريعه جرأة من حيث التجريب والتنوع الموسيقي.