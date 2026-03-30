The American rap star Kanye West has incorporated a segment from the classic Fairouz song "Fayq Ali," released in 1963, into his song All The Love, which is part of his long-awaited new album Bully.

Emotional Dimension

This incorporation of the Eastern melody is a prominent element of the work; it received widespread interaction from the audience, who praised the harmony of the Arabic segment within the musical composition of the song, considering that it added an emotional depth and a sense of nostalgia to the piece. Some listeners also felt that the song represents the standout track of the album in terms of quality and innovation.

Official Approval

The use of the musical sample raised questions about whether West obtained the necessary official approvals, especially given the sensitivity surrounding the use of Fairouz's artistic legacy. Rima Rahbani had previously emphasized the protection of works associated with her mother from any unauthorized use.

The details of the release indicate the names of the original composers of the work, Assi Rahbani and Mansour Rahbani, without resolving the debate surrounding the legal aspects related to the use of the segment.

The album's release comes after a series of delays and developments that accompanied its production, amidst extensive media interest, considering West's return to the artistic scene with a work described as one of his boldest projects in terms of experimentation and musical diversity.