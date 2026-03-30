وظف نجم الراب الأمريكي كانييه ويست، مقطعاً من أغنية فيروز الكلاسيكية «فايق علي» الصادرة عام 1963 في أغنيته All The Love، التي طرحت ضمن ألبومه الجديد الذي طال انتظاره Bully.
بعد عاطفي
ويُعد هذا التوظيف للحن الشرقي عنصراً بارزاً في العمل؛ إذ لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور، الذي أشاد بانسجام المقطع العربي داخل التكوين الموسيقي للأغنية، معتبرين أنه أضفى بعداً عاطفياً وحالة من الحنين على العمل. كما رأى بعض المستمعين أن الأغنية تمثّل أبرز أغاني الألبوم من حيث الجودة والابتكار.
موافقة رسمية
وأثار استخدام العينة الموسيقية تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان ويست قد حصل على الموافقات الرسمية اللازمة، خصوصاً في ظل حساسية استخدام إرث فيروز الفني. وكانت ريما الرحباني قد شددت في وقت سابق على حماية الأعمال المرتبطة بوالدتها من أي استخدام غير مصرح به.
ويظهر في تفاصيل الإصدار الإشارة إلى أسماء الملحنين الأصليين للعمل، وهما عاصي الرحباني ومنصور الرحباني، دون أن يُحسم الجدل حول الجوانب القانونية المتعلقة باستخدام المقطع.
ويأتي إطلاق الألبوم بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات والتطورات التي رافقت إنتاجه، وسط اهتمام إعلامي واسع، بالنظر إلى عودة ويست إلى الساحة الفنية بعمل يوصف بأنه من أكثر مشاريعه جرأة من حيث التجريب والتنوع الموسيقي.
The American rap star Kanye West has incorporated a segment from the classic Fairouz song "Fayq Ali," released in 1963, into his song All The Love, which is part of his long-awaited new album Bully.
Emotional Dimension
This incorporation of the Eastern melody is a prominent element of the work; it received widespread interaction from the audience, who praised the harmony of the Arabic segment within the musical composition of the song, considering that it added an emotional depth and a sense of nostalgia to the piece. Some listeners also felt that the song represents the standout track of the album in terms of quality and innovation.
Official Approval
The use of the musical sample raised questions about whether West obtained the necessary official approvals, especially given the sensitivity surrounding the use of Fairouz's artistic legacy. Rima Rahbani had previously emphasized the protection of works associated with her mother from any unauthorized use.
The details of the release indicate the names of the original composers of the work, Assi Rahbani and Mansour Rahbani, without resolving the debate surrounding the legal aspects related to the use of the segment.
The album's release comes after a series of delays and developments that accompanied its production, amidst extensive media interest, considering West's return to the artistic scene with a work described as one of his boldest projects in terms of experimentation and musical diversity.