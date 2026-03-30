قدمت أسرة «كريم. س» المتهم الفعلي في القضية المعروفة إعلامياً بـ«سفاح التجمع»، بلاغاً رسمياً ضد صناع الفيلم المعروض حالياً، متهمة إياهم بالإساءة للأسرة واستغلال الواقعة الحقيقية دون وجه حق.

إساءة وتشهير

وأرجع محامي سفاح التجمع المستشار هابي بشير تحرير المحضر إلى التشهير والإساءة ضد والدة المتهم كريم سليم، وتصويرها بشكل سيئ مخالف للحقيقة أمام المجتمع، إضافة إلى تسريب معلومات قضية متداولة أمام هيئة القضاء وتحويلها إلى فيلم سينمائي معروض.

وأشار في تصريحات إعلامية، إلى أن الفيلم لم يلتزم بنقل الواقع والحقوق الشخصية، بل تم إقحام والدته وإلحاق الضرر بها بدون أي سند قانوني.

علم مسبق

وأضاف بأن الفيلم يوحي بوجود دور أو علم مسبق بالجرائم، ويوحي بسوء التربية، ويصور الأسرة كسبب ويحمل أفرادها مسؤولية أخلاقية دون وجه حق، ويكشف معلومات حياتهم الخاصة دون إذن، ويقدم الأسرة بشكل سلبي ومهين ويقلل من شأنهم.

وعبرت الأم عن تضررها بعد مشاهدة «برومو الفيلم» لتشويه صورتها ودورها السلبي في نشأته. وأكد بشير أن عرض مثل هذه القضية على المجتمع المصري مرفوض.

إجراءات قانونية

وأكد محامي أسرة «سفاح التجمع» تقديم محضر في قسم الدقي، ضد الممثل القانوني لشركة السبكي للإنتاج السينمائي، ومخرج ومؤلف العمل السينمائي محمد صلاح العزب، مشيراً إلى أن الفيلم يعرض صوراً للتحقيقات، ما يعد استباحة للمستندات، وكان وقتها المتهم لا يزال قيد المحاكمة.