The family of "Karim S," the actual accused in the case known in the media as "The Massacre of the Gathering," has filed an official complaint against the makers of the currently shown film, accusing them of harming the family and exploiting the real incident unjustly.

Defamation and Abuse

The lawyer for the Massacre of the Gathering, Counselor Habi Bashir, attributed the filing of the report to defamation and abuse against the mother of the accused, Karim Salim, portraying her negatively and contrary to the truth in front of society, in addition to leaking information about a case currently before the judiciary and turning it into a cinematic film.

He pointed out in media statements that the film did not adhere to conveying reality and personal rights, but rather involved his mother and caused her harm without any legal basis.

Prior Knowledge

He added that the film suggests the existence of a role or prior knowledge of the crimes, implies poor upbringing, portrays the family as a cause, and holds its members morally responsible unjustly, revealing their private life information without permission, and presents the family in a negative and humiliating manner, diminishing their worth.

The mother expressed her distress after watching the "film's promo" for distorting her image and her negative role in his upbringing. Bashir confirmed that presenting such a case to Egyptian society is unacceptable.

Legal Actions

The lawyer for the "Massacre of the Gathering" family confirmed that a report has been filed at the Dokki police station against the legal representative of Al-Sobky Film Production Company, and the director and writer of the cinematic work, Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, indicating that the film displays images of the investigations, which constitutes a violation of the documents, while the accused was still under trial at that time.