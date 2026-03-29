أعلنت إدارة مهرجان هوليوود للفيلم العربي فوز الفنان المصري هشام ماجد بجائزة التميز الفني ضمن فعاليات ختام الدورة الخامسة للمهرجان، المقرر إقامتها 20 أبريل القادم على مسرح كولفر بمدينة لوس أنجلوس، على أن تنطلق فعاليات المهرجان في 17 من نفس الشهر.

فيلم الختام

وسيكون فيلم برشامة، الذي عرض في صالات السينما المصرية في عيد الفطر، العمل الختامي للمهرجان، تلي عرضه جلسة حوارية يشارك فيها كل من هشام ماجد ومصطفى غريب للحديث عن كواليس الفيلم وتجربتهما الفنية.

وأكد رئيس المهرجان مايكل باخوم، في بيان صحفي، أن هشام ماجد استطاع على مدار سنوات أن يقدّم أعمالاً كوميدية محببة للجمهور، تتميز بالجمع بين الفكاهة والمضمون العميق، ما جعله أحد أبرز وجوه السينما المصرية المعاصرة.

نجاح جماهيري

ويعد فيلم «برشامة» من أنجح إنتاجات موسم عيد الفطر، وحقق في أسبوعه الأول إيرادات تقارب 100 مليون جنيه مصري، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب هشام ماجد: ريهام عبدالغفور، مصطفى غريب، حاتم صلاح، أحمد عصام السيد، وعدد من ضيوف الشرف. الفيلم من تأليف أحمد الزغبي، شيرين دياب، وخالد دياب، وإخراج خالد دياب.

تدور أحداث «برشامة» خلال يوم امتحان اللغة العربية في لجنة الثانوية العامة، إذ تتشابك مصائر الطلاب وأهاليهم وسط فوضى وغش جماعي، في إطار كوميدي ساخر يجمع بين التوتر والضحك، ويكشف محاولات الأهالي لمساعدة أبنائهم بطرق مختلفة.