أعلنت إدارة مهرجان هوليوود للفيلم العربي فوز الفنان المصري هشام ماجد بجائزة التميز الفني ضمن فعاليات ختام الدورة الخامسة للمهرجان، المقرر إقامتها 20 أبريل القادم على مسرح كولفر بمدينة لوس أنجلوس، على أن تنطلق فعاليات المهرجان في 17 من نفس الشهر.
فيلم الختام
وسيكون فيلم برشامة، الذي عرض في صالات السينما المصرية في عيد الفطر، العمل الختامي للمهرجان، تلي عرضه جلسة حوارية يشارك فيها كل من هشام ماجد ومصطفى غريب للحديث عن كواليس الفيلم وتجربتهما الفنية.
وأكد رئيس المهرجان مايكل باخوم، في بيان صحفي، أن هشام ماجد استطاع على مدار سنوات أن يقدّم أعمالاً كوميدية محببة للجمهور، تتميز بالجمع بين الفكاهة والمضمون العميق، ما جعله أحد أبرز وجوه السينما المصرية المعاصرة.
نجاح جماهيري
ويعد فيلم «برشامة» من أنجح إنتاجات موسم عيد الفطر، وحقق في أسبوعه الأول إيرادات تقارب 100 مليون جنيه مصري، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب هشام ماجد: ريهام عبدالغفور، مصطفى غريب، حاتم صلاح، أحمد عصام السيد، وعدد من ضيوف الشرف. الفيلم من تأليف أحمد الزغبي، شيرين دياب، وخالد دياب، وإخراج خالد دياب.
تدور أحداث «برشامة» خلال يوم امتحان اللغة العربية في لجنة الثانوية العامة، إذ تتشابك مصائر الطلاب وأهاليهم وسط فوضى وغش جماعي، في إطار كوميدي ساخر يجمع بين التوتر والضحك، ويكشف محاولات الأهالي لمساعدة أبنائهم بطرق مختلفة.
The management of the Hollywood Arab Film Festival announced the award of artistic excellence to Egyptian artist Hisham Majed as part of the closing activities of the fifth edition of the festival, scheduled to take place on April 20 at the Culver Theatre in Los Angeles, with the festival's events kicking off on the 17th of the same month.
Closing Film
The film "Bershama," which was screened in Egyptian cinemas during Eid al-Fitr, will be the closing work of the festival, followed by a panel discussion featuring Hisham Majed and Mustafa Gharib discussing the behind-the-scenes of the film and their artistic experiences.
Festival president Michael Bachoum confirmed in a press statement that Hisham Majed has, over the years, presented beloved comedic works to the audience, characterized by a blend of humor and deep content, making him one of the most prominent faces of contemporary Egyptian cinema.
Audience Success
The film "Bershama" is considered one of the most successful productions of the Eid al-Fitr season, achieving nearly 100 million Egyptian pounds in its first week. Alongside Hisham Majed, the film stars: Riham Abdel Ghafour, Mustafa Gharib, Hatem Salah, Ahmed Essam El-Sayed, and several guest stars. The film is written by Ahmed El-Zoghbi, Sherine Diab, and Khaled Diab, and directed by Khaled Diab.
The events of "Bershama" take place during the Arabic language exam day in the high school committee, where the fates of students and their families intertwine amidst chaos and collective cheating, in a satirical comedic framework that combines tension and laughter, revealing the attempts of parents to help their children in various ways.