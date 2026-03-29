The management of the Hollywood Arab Film Festival announced the award of artistic excellence to Egyptian artist Hisham Majed as part of the closing activities of the fifth edition of the festival, scheduled to take place on April 20 at the Culver Theatre in Los Angeles, with the festival's events kicking off on the 17th of the same month.

Closing Film

The film "Bershama," which was screened in Egyptian cinemas during Eid al-Fitr, will be the closing work of the festival, followed by a panel discussion featuring Hisham Majed and Mustafa Gharib discussing the behind-the-scenes of the film and their artistic experiences.

Festival president Michael Bachoum confirmed in a press statement that Hisham Majed has, over the years, presented beloved comedic works to the audience, characterized by a blend of humor and deep content, making him one of the most prominent faces of contemporary Egyptian cinema.

Audience Success

The film "Bershama" is considered one of the most successful productions of the Eid al-Fitr season, achieving nearly 100 million Egyptian pounds in its first week. Alongside Hisham Majed, the film stars: Riham Abdel Ghafour, Mustafa Gharib, Hatem Salah, Ahmed Essam El-Sayed, and several guest stars. The film is written by Ahmed El-Zoghbi, Sherine Diab, and Khaled Diab, and directed by Khaled Diab.

The events of "Bershama" take place during the Arabic language exam day in the high school committee, where the fates of students and their families intertwine amidst chaos and collective cheating, in a satirical comedic framework that combines tension and laughter, revealing the attempts of parents to help their children in various ways.