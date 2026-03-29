احتفى الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله بولادة حفيده الأول من نجله عبدالله.

نورت الدنيا

وأعلن عبدالمجيد قدوم حفيده الأول خلال حسابه على إكس وقال: «اليوم وصل حفيدي عبدالمجيد وانخلق لـقلبي قـلب نـوّرت الدنيا يا حبيبي الحمد لله الحمد لله الحمد لله.»، وفور إعلانه الخبر انهالت التهاني والتبريكات عليه من قبل محبيه ومتابعيه.

انتظار حفيده

وفي نوفمبر من العام الماضي، وخلال حفله في موسم الرياض بنسخته السادسة على مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا» أعلن الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله انتظار حفيده، وشارك الجمهور فرحته معلناً أنه بعد 4 أشهر سيستقبل حفيده الأول من نجله عبدالله، الذي تزوج الصيف الماضي ليصبح بذلك جداً، وقدم إهداء لحفيده المنتظر، قائلاً: «لازم نغني له قبل ما يأتي، وأيضاً بعد ما يصل»، وتلقى بعدها تهاني الجمهور وتصفيقهم الحار، أيضاً كشف أن ابنه عبدالله وزوجته هما من بين الحضور في الحفل، ولذلك كانت لديه رغبة بالاحتفال معهما بهذا الإعلان عن حفيده ومع الجمهور من خلال أداء أغنية «فزي له يا أرض».