The artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah celebrated the birth of his first grandchild from his son Abdullah.

Welcome to the World

Abdul Majeed announced the arrival of his first grandchild on his X account, saying: "Today my grandson Abdul Majeed arrived, and a heart was created for my heart that lit up the world, my dear, thank God, thank God, thank God." As soon as he announced the news, congratulations and blessings poured in from his fans and followers.

Waiting for His Grandson

In November of last year, during his concert at the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season at the "Mohammed Abdu Arena," artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah announced that he was expecting his grandson. He shared his joy with the audience, announcing that in 4 months he would welcome his first grandchild from his son Abdullah, who got married last summer, thus becoming a grandfather. He dedicated a song to his expected grandson, saying: "We must sing to him before he comes, and also after he arrives." He then received warm congratulations and applause from the audience. He also revealed that his son Abdullah and his wife were among the attendees at the concert, which is why he wanted to celebrate this announcement about his grandson with them and the audience by performing the song "Fizih Lah Ya Ard."