احتفى الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله بولادة حفيده الأول من نجله عبدالله.
نورت الدنيا
وأعلن عبدالمجيد قدوم حفيده الأول خلال حسابه على إكس وقال: «اليوم وصل حفيدي عبدالمجيد وانخلق لـقلبي قـلب نـوّرت الدنيا يا حبيبي الحمد لله الحمد لله الحمد لله.»، وفور إعلانه الخبر انهالت التهاني والتبريكات عليه من قبل محبيه ومتابعيه.
انتظار حفيده
وفي نوفمبر من العام الماضي، وخلال حفله في موسم الرياض بنسخته السادسة على مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا» أعلن الفنان عبدالمجيد عبدالله انتظار حفيده، وشارك الجمهور فرحته معلناً أنه بعد 4 أشهر سيستقبل حفيده الأول من نجله عبدالله، الذي تزوج الصيف الماضي ليصبح بذلك جداً، وقدم إهداء لحفيده المنتظر، قائلاً: «لازم نغني له قبل ما يأتي، وأيضاً بعد ما يصل»، وتلقى بعدها تهاني الجمهور وتصفيقهم الحار، أيضاً كشف أن ابنه عبدالله وزوجته هما من بين الحضور في الحفل، ولذلك كانت لديه رغبة بالاحتفال معهما بهذا الإعلان عن حفيده ومع الجمهور من خلال أداء أغنية «فزي له يا أرض».
The artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah celebrated the birth of his first grandchild from his son Abdullah.
Welcome to the World
Abdul Majeed announced the arrival of his first grandchild on his X account, saying: "Today my grandson Abdul Majeed arrived, and a heart was created for my heart that lit up the world, my dear, thank God, thank God, thank God." As soon as he announced the news, congratulations and blessings poured in from his fans and followers.
Waiting for His Grandson
In November of last year, during his concert at the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season at the "Mohammed Abdu Arena," artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah announced that he was expecting his grandson. He shared his joy with the audience, announcing that in 4 months he would welcome his first grandchild from his son Abdullah, who got married last summer, thus becoming a grandfather. He dedicated a song to his expected grandson, saying: "We must sing to him before he comes, and also after he arrives." He then received warm congratulations and applause from the audience. He also revealed that his son Abdullah and his wife were among the attendees at the concert, which is why he wanted to celebrate this announcement about his grandson with them and the audience by performing the song "Fizih Lah Ya Ard."