The French public prosecutor has requested prison sentences and financial fines against the defendants in the case of extortion involving Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred.

Day Four

During the fourth day of the trial in Paris, new developments emerged, as the prosecution called for the main defendant to be sentenced to one year in prison with a suspended sentence, along with a fine of 20,000 euros, and a similar penalty for her mother, who is to be sentenced to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros.

The demands also included the defendant's lawyer, as the prosecution requested a sentence of up to 3 years for her, including one year under electronic monitoring and two years with a suspended sentence, along with a financial fine of 50,000 euros, in addition to a request to prohibit her from practicing law or holding any public office.

The prosecution called for varying penalties against the other defendants, ranging from one year of suspended prison sentences to actual prison sentences of one year with financial fines of up to 20,000 euros.

These developments come as part of a case that is still under consideration by the French judiciary, amid anticipation for the final ruling to be issued in the upcoming period.