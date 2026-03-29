طالبت النيابة العامة الفرنسية بفرض عقوبة السجن وغرامات مالية بحق المتهمين في قضية ابتزاز الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد.
اليوم الرابع
وشهدت جلسات المحاكمة في باريس، خلال يومها الرابع، تطورات جديدة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى الحكم على المتهمة الرئيسية بالسجن لمدة عام مع وقف التنفيذ، إلى جانب تغريمها 20 ألف يورو، وتوقيع عقوبة مماثلة على والدتها بالسجن 18 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ وغرامة قدرها 10 آلاف يورو.
كما شملت المطالبات محامية المتهمة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى معاقبتها بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 3 سنوات، بينها سنة واحدة تحت المراقبة الإلكترونية وسنتان مع وقف التنفيذ، مع فرض غرامة مالية تبلغ 50 ألف يورو، إضافة إلى المطالبة بمنعها من مزاولة مهنة المحاماة أو تولي أي وظيفة عامة.
وطالبت النيابة بفرض عقوبات متفاوتة بحق بقية المتهمين، راوحت بين السجن مع وقف التنفيذ لمدة عام، وأحكام بالسجن النافذ لمدة عام مع غرامات مالية تصل إلى 20 ألف يورو.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في إطار القضية، التي لا تزال قيد النظر أمام القضاء الفرنسي، وسط ترقب لصدور الحكم النهائي خلال الفترة المقبلة.
The French public prosecutor has requested prison sentences and financial fines against the defendants in the case of extortion involving Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred.
Day Four
During the fourth day of the trial in Paris, new developments emerged, as the prosecution called for the main defendant to be sentenced to one year in prison with a suspended sentence, along with a fine of 20,000 euros, and a similar penalty for her mother, who is to be sentenced to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros.
The demands also included the defendant's lawyer, as the prosecution requested a sentence of up to 3 years for her, including one year under electronic monitoring and two years with a suspended sentence, along with a financial fine of 50,000 euros, in addition to a request to prohibit her from practicing law or holding any public office.
The prosecution called for varying penalties against the other defendants, ranging from one year of suspended prison sentences to actual prison sentences of one year with financial fines of up to 20,000 euros.
These developments come as part of a case that is still under consideration by the French judiciary, amid anticipation for the final ruling to be issued in the upcoming period.