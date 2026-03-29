طالبت النيابة العامة الفرنسية بفرض عقوبة السجن وغرامات مالية بحق المتهمين في قضية ابتزاز الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد.

اليوم الرابع

وشهدت جلسات المحاكمة في باريس، خلال يومها الرابع، تطورات جديدة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى الحكم على المتهمة الرئيسية بالسجن لمدة عام مع وقف التنفيذ، إلى جانب تغريمها 20 ألف يورو، وتوقيع عقوبة مماثلة على والدتها بالسجن 18 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ وغرامة قدرها 10 آلاف يورو.

كما شملت المطالبات محامية المتهمة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى معاقبتها بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 3 سنوات، بينها سنة واحدة تحت المراقبة الإلكترونية وسنتان مع وقف التنفيذ، مع فرض غرامة مالية تبلغ 50 ألف يورو، إضافة إلى المطالبة بمنعها من مزاولة مهنة المحاماة أو تولي أي وظيفة عامة.

وطالبت النيابة بفرض عقوبات متفاوتة بحق بقية المتهمين، راوحت بين السجن مع وقف التنفيذ لمدة عام، وأحكام بالسجن النافذ لمدة عام مع غرامات مالية تصل إلى 20 ألف يورو.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في إطار القضية، التي لا تزال قيد النظر أمام القضاء الفرنسي، وسط ترقب لصدور الحكم النهائي خلال الفترة المقبلة.